Art-A-Whirl weekend (and other artsy things to do)

(Kate Iverson)

Art-A-Whirl



Where it’s at: Various locations in northeast Minneapolis

What it’s about: The grandmother of all art crawls hits northeast Minneapolis this week, with open studios, gallery exhibitions, live music, arts activities for kids, and a lot of people watching. A couple of highlights:

Syria 1999 at Flashlight Vinyl

This show features photographs of Syria taken in 1990 by photographer John Swanson. Proceeds from print and book sales go to the Syrian Save the Children Fund. The opening is on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Kate Iverson: Semblance of Disorder (at 1101 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis)

Kate Iverson shows off her sleek, design-influenced style with an exhibition at her studio. With works on canvas, panel, and paper, Iverson finds order in chaos. The happening will also include art by Michael Cina and Christina Da Cruz, complimentary snacks from Tomodachi, and free take-home art activities for both kids and adults

Aphotic: Late Night Art-A-Whirl at Public Functionary

After you’re done Whirling on Saturday, stop by Public Functionary for some live music, DJs sets, projections, and art from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is $5.

General Art-A-Whirl hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Jerome Emerging Printmakers 2016–2017



Where it’s at: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Lauren Flynn, Jeremy Lundquist, and Mark Schoening show off the fruits of their nine-month fellowship through the Jerome Foundation, where they were invited to use Highpoint’s facilities, and had access to visiting artists and curators. The show features Flynn’s process-based minimalism, Lundquist’s decontextualized newspaper headlines, and Schoening visual games, highlighting the techniques, skills, and conceptual development each artist has undertaken over the last year.

Why you should go: Lauren Flynn reveals the happy accidents of her process using aquatint and paper stencils, Jeremy Lundquist addresses endless war through his expanded traditional printmaking techniques, and Mark Schoening employs patterns and repetition to create a dizzying experience. This is a show that will push the outline of what printmaking is and can be.

When: The opening reception runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, and pieces are on view through June 24.

Raw Sugar’s Wine and Paint



Where it’s at: Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Raw Sugar is revving up for the summer production of The Funny, a night featuring female comics, by hosting an evening of art making. Overseen by former Mary Kay rep Patricia Lake and the multidimensional deity Cosmic Vulva, visitors take part in a fun evening of arts, crafts, and booze.

Why you should go: Everybody needs to their creative side loose once in a while. Here’s a chance to do so in an environment of laughter and good times, all while supporting funny women of the Twin Cities.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. $5-$50 suggested donation.

Yeah Maybe #17 (the garage sale show)



Where it’s at: Yeah Maybe, 2528 E. 22nd. St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: It’s a garage sale. It’s an art show. It’s both. The Seward gallery is taking things outdoors for an art show/garage sale featuring makers and creators from around the Twin Cities, including Beyond Repair, Gas Gallery and Press, Hair and Nails, Joe Krasean, the Third Rail, TuckUnder Projects, Sadie Halie, Why World, and Womens Woodshop. Check out what they got while listening to live music outdoors by Six Families.

Why you should go: Yeah Maybe usually throws some very cool opening parties. Now they're taking part in the Seward Garage Sale Dayz. As you wander the neighborhood picking up cheap household wares, clothes, and electronics, stop by Yeah Maybe for some artsy buys as well.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.