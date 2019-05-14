Art-a-Whirl, sound art marathons, and other are happenings this week

Weisman Art Museum

Target Studio Collaboration Culmination and Performance



Where it's at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

What it's about: The Weisman celebrates the first year of its innovative Creative Collaboration program with performances, discussion, and music. All year, artists in a variety of disciplines -- including choreographers, writers, performance artists, and installation artists -- have teamed up with researchers from the University of Minnesota to see how the art of inquiry and the inquiry of art align. Things start off with performances at 4 p.m., a discussion about performance and public art at 6 p.m., and musical improvisation at 8:15 p.m.

Why you should go: Artists have been taking over the Weisman gallery spaces all year with experiments in visual, sound, movement, and media arts, as they have pursued questions through research and experimentation with the help of University of Minnesota academics. This will be a taste of the different kinds of projects each of the artists and artist groups have been working on, and a chance to ask questions about what they discovered. At 6 p.m. Boris Oicherman, WAM's Curator for Creative Collaboration, will talk with Nooshin Hakim, Pedram Baldari, Monica Sheets, Pramila Vasudevan, and Peng Wu about how their work intersects with public spaces. Afterwards, stick around for a wild ride of sounds created by gun barrels decommissioned by the Minneapolis Police Department and turned in to musical instruments by Baldari.

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Resonance: a Sound Art Marathon

Resonance: A Sound Art Marathon



Where it's at: Walker Art Center: 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it's about: In 1980, the Walker hosted an experimental happening titled the New Music Festival. The event went on to be held in different North American cities throughout the ‘80s, and broke down barriers between genres of art and music. For Resonance, the Walker recaptures that spirit, as international artists perform in a visual environment throughout the day.

Why you should go: Sometimes it's good to let go of your expectations. Whether jazz is your thing, you're more a sonic landscape person, or you just like things that are unexpected, take the time to check out this event, where sound artists will be on board making things happen.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Bruce Tapola: Free Spirit



Where it's at: Sadie Halie Projects, 3653 25th Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it's about: Sadie Halie's garage gallery makes an ideal setting for Bruce Tapola's gutter punk whimsy.

Why you should go: Bruce Tapola isn't afraid to use potty humor as he destroys all the heroes and saints. No beloved pop culture icon is safe at this exhibition of sculptures, mixed media work, and paintings.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Freedom Machines Van Show at Able Seedhouse

Art-A-Whirl

Where it's at: Northeast Minneapolis. You can get a map on the website.

What it's about: Get into the Whirl, but remember, it's not just about beer and music, though those things are great. Don't forget to visit galleries like Rogue Buddha and Rosalux (which has a lovely show on view featuring Austin, Texas-based artists). You may enjoy the randomness of things you happen upon as you wander around Northeast. A van show with a bunch of custom and vintage vans and van art, plus donuts? Yes, please. (https://www.facebook.com/events/347687462522352/?active_tab=about)

Why you should go: Art-A-Whirl is a massive extravagance of good, bad, beautiful, weird, and unexpected. There's a lot to see, so plan your route, but don't forget to wander, because the best things come when you happen upon them.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

