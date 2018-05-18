L-R: Franconia in the City and Bob Hest, both at Casket Arts Building; Kate Iverson at 1011 Building

FRIDAY:

Art-A-Whirl 2018

Springtime tradition Art-A-Whirl marks its 23rd year with an eclectic showcase of more than 650 artists working in virtually every conceivable medium. Billed as the largest open studio tour in the country, Art-A-Whirl has expanded into nearly every corner of the neighborhood, as crowds rove among 50-plus locations, including warehouses, studios, galleries, and garages. Visitors are encouraged to strike up conversations with the artists, stroll through installations, watch live demonstrations, and participate in hands-on workshops. Patrons who purchase items will be acknowledged with an “I Bought Art” sticker, conferring special discounts at a number of neighborhood businesses. With a wide array of food vendors and live music hosted at nearby breweries and bars, Art-A-Whirl might have developed a carnivalesque sprawl, but downloading the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) app can help visitors can add a little structure to their plans. Find more info and locations at nemaa.org/art-a-whirl. 5-10 p.m. May 18; 12-8 p.m. May 19; 12-5 p.m. May 20; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612. –Brad Richason



Art-A-Whirl Weekend 2018 at 331 Club

Three days of outdoor and indoor music, featuring Gay Witch Abortion, Birthday Suits, Buildings, Tongue Party, Ripper, Self-Evident, Charlie Parr, Hastings 3000, Mark Mallman, BNLX, Sass, All Tomorrow's Petty, Fog, Invisible Boy, Gaelynn Lea, and more. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. May 18; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. May 19; 1-9 p.m. May 20; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

612Brew Art-A-Whirl 2018

Featuring artwork from NEEMA members, specialty brews, food trucks, pop-up tattoo shop, and live music from the Big Wu, Grayshot, the Usual Things, Jack Kemble, the Modern Era, Porno Wolves, the UnderGroove, and more. 5-10 p.m. May 18; 1-10 p.m. May 19; 1-5 p.m. May 20; Free. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-217-0437.



All Your Favorite Things with Fancy Ray McCloney

7 p.m. May 18; Free. Franconia in the City @ Casket Gallery and Education Space, 1781 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis.



Amy Rice: Souvenir Tea Cup

Art on antique envelopes. Party of Art-A-Whirl 2018. 5-10 p.m. May 18; 12-8 p.m. May 19; 12-5 p.m. May 20; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

FB

Bauhaus Brew's Liquid Zoo

Featuring food from Revival, Travail, and Parlour, and music from Private Oates, Duffel, and Viva Knievel on Friday, music festival on Saturday with Har Mar Superstar, Shredders, Cory Wong and the Green Screen Band, Black Market Brass, Nooky Jones, Lady Lark, and Thomas Abban, and Made By Hands Art & Crafts Extra-Vaganza on Sunday. 3-11 p.m. May 18; 12-11 p.m. May 19; 12-6 p.m. May 20; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Indeed Brewing presents Whirlygig 2018

Three-day festival over Art-A-Whirl weekend, featuring specialty beers, food, live painting from Chuck U, tented Biergarten, and live music from Pho, Black-Eyed Snakes, Blaha, Flavor Crystals, France Has the Bomb, Happy Apple, Porcupine, Dosh, the Gang Font, Matt Latterell, Graveyard Club, and more. Proceeds benefit Indeed We Can. 5-11 p.m. May 18; 12-11 p.m. May 19; 12-8 p.m. May 20; $1 drinking wristband; Free. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.

Opening weekend: People's Museum for Prince

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.

Terrence Payne

Blanket Statement

Quilts by Terrence Payne. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., May 18. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

The Mutineers

With the Dirty Pretty and Trigger & Heat. 9 p.m. May 18. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



The Tommy Bentz Band

8:30 p.m. May 18; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Ta Ta Town House

Town House is under new ownership soon. Say goodbye to its current version with drinks, karaoke, Dragged Out performance night, and more. 9 p.m. to midnight. Town House Bar, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-7087.

Tröpiküsh Release Party

Double dry-hopped hazy IPA. 2:30-11:59 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Third Annual Seward Garage Sale Days

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find printable maps at sng.org/seward-garage-sale-days.

Nicole Sara Simpkins, 'Hunting Within'

Nicole Sara Simpkins: The Ground/Thinks With Us

Prints, drawings, and illustrations. Opening reception with the artist 7-10 p.m. Fri., May 18. Free. Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.



Platonic Dualities

Digital textiles and sculptures by Susan Hensel and Kim Matthews. 6-9 p.m. May 18. Free. Gallery 5004, 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale; 763-220-0833.



Pulse Twin Cities

Featuring performances by Lecrae, Hillsong Young and Free, Tye Tribbett, speaker Nick Hall, dance crew the Jabbawockeez, and the world’s largest pillow fight. 7 p.m. May 18; Free. U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

FB

Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

Work by Bianca Pettis, Jonathan Herrera, and Mike Marks. Opening reception and artists' talk 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., May 18. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



MN Indian Women's Resource Center Benefit

Featuring Omen, the Pretendians, and Long Shot. 9 p.m. May 18; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Wabi Sabi in Conjunction with Animal Spirits

Featuring pottery by Nick Earl and paintings by Sandra Peterson. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 18. Free. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.

Ian Kacungira

SATURDAY:

Art-thou-Luau 2018

This weekend, many bars and restaurants will be hosting parties in honor of Art-A-Whirl. However, few have the potential to be as cute as this event at Psycho Suzi’s. The Puppy Pageant, now in its sixth year, is super adorable. Past contestants have included a canine Abe Lincoln, a “Pedal Pup” puppy, dogs in Hawaiian shirts, and lots of animals in tutus. Local comedian Maggie Faris will narrate the parade, and prizes will be awarded to the beasts with the best looks. Fun for humans includes a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, pizza served by the slice, adoptable (and huggable) puppies, and a beer truck from Indeed Brewing Company. The music lineup features sets from the Rope, Blinds, Theology, the 99ers, and Black Widows, and an after-party with DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Shiek. 1 p.m.-12 a.m. May 19; Free; $3 Puppy Pageant registration. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069. –Jessica Armbruster



Minnesota Mobile Market

Featuring mobile retail shop vendors, presented by Sota Clothing and Handsome Cycles. 12-8 p.m. May 19; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Art-A-Whirl at Sovereignty Recording

Open studio event at the recording studio inside the Waterbury Building, featuring live performances by Fathom Lane, Wingman, Tacky Annie, and Julia Christi Ann. 12-8 p.m. May 19; Free. Sovereignty Recording, 1121 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 269-598-4681.

TV Moms

With Alouette, Panther Ray, and Blood Cookie. 9 p.m. May 19; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

FB

2018 Rally For Science

Find more info at marchforsciencemn.org. Noon. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E, St. Paul.

Art-A-Whirl at Tattersall

Featuring over 20 local artists, evening music curated by Feel Free Hi Fi with DJ Virgo and DJ Angelica Ottavia, limited-edition Tattersall T-shirts designed by Aesthetic Apparatus, more. Noon to 11 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE # 150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Hai Hai Parking Lot Party at Art-a-Whirl!

Featuring live patio mural painting with Jennifer Davis, limited edition Jennifer Davis x Hai Hai prints, Hola Arepa food truck, grill and Fulton beer tents, Cocktail Truck, and more. 1-9 p.m. Hai Hai, 2121 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-223-8640.

The wedding of T.R.H. the Grand Duke of Hesse-Darmstadt and Princess Victoria Melita of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Engraving published by the Graphic in 1894. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spring Outdoors

This Saturday, Lakes & Legends will be throwing a street party designed to get Minnesotans excited for camping and outdoor adventure season. That includes vendors and organizations that are psyched about biking, bird-watching, tiny-house camping, paddle boarding, climbing, canoeing, and kiteboarding. Chat with other sporty types, and grab a beer. Sustenance includes beer sausage and smoked pork sandwiches from Bleu Cuisine and tacos by Flagsmash. Live music will be provided by funksters Mikel Wright & the Wrongs and Americana group Margot. Dogs are welcome, so leash up your pleasant pup. 12-8 p.m. May 19; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. –Jessica Armbruster

Tumblin' Dice

Rolling Stones tribute band. 8:30 p.m. May 19; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

7th St. Zinefest

Featuring works by local zine makers and illustrators, with live music by Ole Soles, Just Wulf, Megatron, and Rent Strike. Taking place at 465 Wabasha St. N., next door to Karma International Market. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/174979956637446. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 19; Free. Karma International Market, 469 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul; 651-493-8202.

Isaac Hale/Star Tribune

The Royal Wedding

Anglophiles rejoice: There’s a new royal wedding to swoon over, and Brit’s Pub is streaming the event in all of its glory. Oh, the hats! The tiaras! The stiff upper lips! There will be much to see, including celebrity guests, excessive pomp, a gorgeous chapel, and carriage processions as Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry and becomes Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. Oh, did we mention it starts at 6 a.m.? Doors open at 5 a.m. So get some beauty rest the night before. Brit’s will have big-screen projectors and 80-inch HDTVs at the ready with surround sound for your wedding-watching pleasure. There will be complimentary wedding cake, breakfast available on the menu, and drinks starting at 8 a.m. (thanks, pesky liquor statutes). Dress to impress, because of course there will be a photo wall for you to take selfies with your besties. 5-9 a.m. May 19; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. –Sheila Regan



Breadth: Conversations in Form

Group show featuring 2d and 3d works. Artist panel discussion 6-8 p.m. Sat., May 19. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

FB

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Featuring Hello Kitty related treats, collectibles, snacks, and specialty items. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 19; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

"...For Now" - A New Work by Paris1919

Music experience directed by Chris Strouth, with special guests Natalie Nowytski, Mark Black, Mark Sorvari, and Nicholas Harper. 9:45 p.m. May 19; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



2nd Annual Autism Carnival

Family-friendly carnival benefiting the Autism Society of Minnesota. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 19; Free. Central Park -Victoria West, 2495 Victoria St. N., Roseville; 651-415-2100.

Linden Hills Farmers' Market

SUNDAY:

Linden Hills Festival

Neighborhood street parties are a Minneapolis summertime tradition. This weekend, Linden Hills will be celebrating the 44th anniversary of the area’s chill festival. Things kick off at 11 a.m. with a bike parade (come 30 minutes early if you’d like help decorating your ride). Grownups will appreciate the beer garden, while kids will have lots to see and do with live music, games, bounce houses, and more. Grab some eats from food trucks and stands offering tasty treats from Tilia, Clancey’s, Tinto, Drew’s Donuts, and Sebastian Joe’s. Other things to investigate include free yoga sessions, a farmers market, and a used book sale. Find more info here. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20; Free. Linden Hills, 43rd and Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

MN United Prematch Party

Enjoy beer, food, and music from Transmission before marching to the stadium with a brass band. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.

ANCIA Saxophone Quartet

2 p.m. May 20; Free. Highland Park Branch Library, 1974 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-695-3700.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



MN Herstory Reading

Featuring readings and presentations from Hmong women and a panel discussion, with a happy hour at Lake Monster Brewing to follow. 3-5 p.m. May 20; Free. SPNN Studios, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul; 651-298-8906.



The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music's Open House

Tour the new studios, recital hall, and office spaces, while learning about classes and lessons. 3-5 p.m. May 20; Free. The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music, 1524 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-2205.



Ton-Up Minneapolis!

Vintage motorcycle show with silent auction, DJ, and live music from Crankshaft and the Shackletons. 12-5 p.m. May 20; Free. Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766.



Youth & Teen Open House

Presented by the Brave New Workshop Student Union. RSVP and more info at www.bravenewworkshop.com/studentunion/classes/youth-and-teen-open-house. 2:30-6 p.m. May 20; Free. Brave New Workshop Downtown Stage, 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-6620.



Jaffa Aharonov, Marc Lamm, Kelley Meister, Josie Winship

Group show featuring installation, drawing, photography, woodcarvings, and assemblage. Artist talk 1-3 p.m. Sun., May 20. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.

Dandelion Day Celebration

Celebrates Harriet Godfrey's introduction of dandelion seeds to the St. Anthony Falls area with dandelion necklace making, face painting and temporary tattoos, a free recipe booklet, tours, and more. 1-4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Ard Godfrey House, 50 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-870-8001.