Art-A-Whirl goes virtual, Stone Arch reschedules, Mpls Parks & Rec clarifies WTH is going on

Each spring, northeast Minneapolis creatives host Art-A-Whirl, a multi-day festival featuring gallery parties, artists’ talks and demonstrations, special sales, and more, with events concentrated especially in the Northrup King, California, Casket Arts, and the Q.arma buildings. Nearby bars and restaurants also often host live music, beer gardens, and local artists.



So yeah, none of that will be happening this year. Instead, folks will pivot to a virtual experience.



“NEMAA is excited to announce that it will be launching ‘Art-A-Whirl Online’ in the coming weeks, which will be an online promotion of the arts community in northeast Minneapolis coupled with resources and training for members to develop, or further develop, their online presence,” states Bryan Burke at NEMAA.

You can follow them at nemaa.org.



Meanwhile, Stone Arch Bridge Fest is moving from the precarious Father’s Day Weekend to late September. The free event will still host live music, including a Friday night kick-off concert, followed by a car show (with Art Cars!), a beer garden, family fun, art showcases, and more from September 25-27. Check out their website, stonearchbridgefestival.com, for updates and new news.



Finally, Minneapolis Parks & Rec sent out clarification of what COVID-19 means to their summer plans. Yes, the beaches and pools won’t be opening, unless guidelines and restrictions from Gov. Walz change in the coming weeks. However, offerings that can be safely modified or move online are still planned.



That means that you can still fish on the lakes, sailboat, and pay to store your water devices onsite. You can also rent available items like canoes. The restaurants will still open, though COVID precautions and adjustments are being made. Sports teams and other athletics that can’t be modified, however, are coronavirus canceled.



A lot of programming is still under evaluation, and outside organizations that planned events that can be adjusted to accommodate recommendations are still on. Meaning, the Red, White, and Boom fireworks show is not happening this year, but the related half marathon run, which is not organized by Mpls Parks & Rec, is still on.

Movies and music in the parks is currently on hold, until further notice.



Minneapolis Parks and Rec offer a huge amount of programming, services, and resources, which makes them pretty awesome. But there’s also A LOT of stuff to keep track of here. For updates and FAQ, take a look at their handy COVID-related news section at minneapolisparks.org.