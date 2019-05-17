Art-A-Whirl, dog parties, garage sales, 'GOT' on the big screen: 62 free things to do this weekend

Art-A-Whirl 2019 Top left, clockwise: Work by Amy Rice, Kate Iverson, and Caitlin Karolczak (all in the California Building) and artsy happenings at Casket Arts

FRIDAY:

Art-A-Whirl 2019

Now in its 24th year, Art-A-Whirl is the biggest open-studio festival in the nation. Over three days, artists, galleries, and even dining establishments will host a variety of happenings showcasing the talented creatives living, working, and doing business in northeast Minneapolis. You could easily kill a day wandering through a larger studio building like Northrup King, or make your way to some of the smaller gallery spaces scattered throughout the area. In addition to art, demonstrations, and receptions, many venues will also host a variety of hands-on fun. That includes Casket Arts, which will have a bicycle scramble, marching band sprints, and a giant slide in its parking lot. Indeed Brewing will have Chuck U painting a giant mural as revelers try special beer releases. The Food Building will mix art with eats, as there will be plenty of free sampling. Other happenings include neon glass blowing, live printmaking, and a variety of classes, workshops, and take-home crafts. Travel options this weekend are bountiful, too: MetroTransit will give free rides to those who download passes from the event site, and three free trolleys will make their way through a few key areas. Find all the crucial details at nemaa.org. 5-10 p.m. May 17; 12-8 p.m. May 18; 12-5 p.m. May 19; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612. –Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Bike to Work Day

Folks across the Twin Cities metro ride to work, with special activities hosted in a variety of locations. Hennepin County Government Center Plaza will offer free treats and resource fair and Black Dog Café will have free treats and coffee from 7-9 a.m. Find more info at www.tcbiketoworkday.org. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



2010 ArtBlok Art-A-Whirl Open Studios

Tour open studios with work for sale, with food trucks, and family-friendly art events and demonstrations. 5-10 p.m. May 17; 12-8 p.m. May 18; 12-5 p.m. May 19; Free. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

612 Brew

612Brew Art-A-Whirl 2019

Featuring artwork from NEEMA members, specialty brews, food trucks, pop-up tattoo shop, and live music from the Big Wu, the Usual Things, American Revival, Hot Pink Hangover, the Morning Kings, Loons in the Attic, SlipMats Radio DJs, and more. 5-10 p.m. May 17; 1-10 p.m. May 18; 1-5 p.m. May 19; Free. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-217-0437.



Arff A Whirl at Art-A-Whirl 2019

Featuring a weekend of canine-themed events with personalized dog art, dog trivia, vendors, and representatives from Midwest Animal Rescue, with snacks, specialty beers, and prizes. 5-9 p.m. May 17; 1-9 p.m. May 18; 12-9 p.m. May 19; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.



Art-A-Whirl 219 at 331 Club

Art booth vendors, food, drinks, and three days of outdoor and indoor music, featuring Dua Saleh, Porcupine, Mark Mallman, Red Daughters, Brianna Kocka, Self-Evident, Rad Owl, and Deep Dark Lake on Friday, Tribute Saturday featuring Pleezer, Nivrana, Ready Freddie: A Queen Experience, Tramps Like Us, Heartless, and Blaze Bordeaux, and the Goondas, Blaha, Witch Watch, Tacky Annie, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, and Little Lizzard on Sunday. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. May 17; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. May 18; 1-9 p.m. May 19; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Food Building

Art-A-Whirl at Food Building

Featuring food sampling; live music from Maybe Nebraska (7 p.m. Fri.); Jim Stapley, Pelham, and Dreamboat (noon to 5 p.m. Sat.); and Old Desert Road (3 p.m. Sun.). 5-10 p.m. May 17; 12-8 p.m. May 18; 12-5 p.m. May 19; Free. Food Building,1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.

Art-A-Whirl at Q.arma Building

Featuring Mostly Trees, Erik Christenson, Zaq Baker Quartet, Handsome Traveler, and Empty Alters (Fri.), Collapsing Stars, Red Eye Ruby, July Fighter, Adam Country Record, Versend, Sweater Weather, Athereal Rose, Amanda Standalone, and Chad Erickson and the Untimely (Sat.), and Noodle & Tiger, Sexy Delicious, Theyself, Keybow, and Tony Williams (Sun.). 5-10 p.m. May 17; 12-9 p.m. May 18; 11-5 p.m. May 19; Free. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3782.



Art-A-Whirl at Twin Ignition

Fundraiser for Diverse Emerging Music Organization, featuring art by Scott West and Nghia , beer, food, and live music from Lolos Ghost, Heavy Sixers, the Wreck, and Steel Cheat (Fri.), and Famous Volcanoes, Dylan Hicks, Terry Easons' Portable Devices, Rude Girl, and Umbrella Bed. 5-10 p.m. May 17; 4-10 p.m. May 18; Free; $5 suggested donation. Twin Ignition Startup Garage, 1317 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.



Bauhaus Brew's Liquid Zoo 2019

Featuring food from Revival, Travail, and Parlour, and music from George Hadfield, Throw the House, and Viva Knievel on Friday, music festival on Saturday with the Suburbs, Nooky Jones, Solid Gold, Black Market Brass, Chris Koza, Mina Moore, and Static Panic, and Made By Hands Art & Crafts Extra-Vaganza on Sunday. 3-11 p.m. May 17; 12-11 p.m. May 18; 12-6 p.m. May 19; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Indeed Brewing presents Whirlygig 2019

Three-day festival over Art-A-Whirl weekend, featuring specialty beers, food, art gallery, live painting from Chuck U, tented Biergarten, and live music from the Bad Man, Har Mar Superstar, Happy Apple, Alpha Consumer, Kiss the Tiger, Halloween, Alaska, Sam Cassidy, and more. Proceeds benefit Indeed We Can. 5-11 p.m. May 17; 12-11 p.m. May 18; 12-8 p.m. May 19; $1 drinking wristband; Free. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.

Cosmic Collections: Audio/Visuals by Partial Traces

With contemporary porcelain by Brynne Macosko Paguyo. Daily from May 17-19; Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Hotpants Soul & Funk Dance Night

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fri. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Seward Garage Sale Days

A sprawling neighborhood garage sale. View the sale map at sng.org or dowload a printable map here. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. throughout Seward neighborhood.

Catherine Sullivan, 'The Startled Faction'

Catherine Sullivan: The Startled Faction

Lean in, or resist? That is a question of extreme contemporary relevance, especially for women, and it’s at the heart of Los Angeles-based multimedia artist Catherine Sullivan’s film. Presented in an installation format at the progressive Hair + Nails gallery, the work features nine characters examining the costs of uncompensated labor, sensitivity training, and scenes from a 1954 film about a New Mexico zinc mine strike. How each character expresses complaint, resistance, passivity, anger, or suffering comes through clearly. Mirroring many of today’s most pertinent social issues, the performance (which includes gallery co-founder and dance artist Kristin Van Loon) defines and transgresses boundaries. There will be an opening reception on Friday, May 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. --Camille LeFevre



Billy Dankert and the High Mids

7 p.m. Fri. Free. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



MCAD MFA Exhibition

Group show featuring student work. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., May 17. Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



McKnight Discussion Series at Mia: Irene Hofmann, Harriet Bart, and Jeremy Lundquist

RSVP and more info at ticket.artsmia.org. 6:30 p.m. May 17; Free; RSVP required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Off the Hook Festival

Family-friendly fishing festival featuring hands-on instruction, educational opportunities about nature and conservation, games, snacks, and photo opportunities. 4-8 p.m. May 17; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from May 18-19; Free. Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Organ Celebration Weekend

Celebration of Colonial's newly rebuilt organ, with performances, reception, a recital from St. Olaf students, and dedicatory hymn festival. 7 p.m. May 17; 2 p.m. May 18; 9:30 a.m. May 19; Free. Colonial Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 952-925-2711.



Spring Open House and Celebration

Featuring the new owner, Nick Ballas, and new staff, drinks and snacks, book-related games, and giveaways. 4-7 p.m. May 17; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Art of High Style: Minnesota Couture 1880-1914

Featuring historic dress from the Minnesota Historical Society collection set in context with paintings and works on paper from Mia's collection. May 16-Aug. 4; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Who Is She

Comedy variety show hosted by Kate McCarthy, featuring Tommy Bayer, Lieutenant Sunnie, Shannan Paul, BollyProv, and Jeb Shrub. 7:30 p.m. May 17; Free. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.

Puppy Fashion Madison

SATURDAY:

Art-Thou-Luau

Part tiki party, part dog pageant, Art-thou-Luau returns this weekend for a freakin’ cute day of pups and drinking. This year, the canine pageant is being expanded to three contests, meaning there’ll be triple the parade of pets in funny getups. Past years have included dogs in tutus, dogs in Hawaiian shirts, dogs with top hats, a dog sporting water wings, and even a dog with his own tiki hut. Local comedian Maggie Faris will lead the ceremonies, and there will be a dog park/lounge area where you and your furry buddy can chill out and make friends. 12 p.m.-2 a.m. May 18; Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069. –Jessica Armbruster

Flow, Coffee, Whirl

Free yoga with CorePower Yoga. Saturday, 10 a.m. Dogwood Coffee Company.



Art-A-Whirl at Sovereignty Recording

Open studio event at the recording studio inside the Waterbury Building, featuring live performances by DENNY, Purple Funk Metropolis, Jillian Rae, Elle PF, and Bora York. 12-8 p.m. May 18; Free. Sovereignty Recording, 1121 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 269-598-4681.

Grumpy's Art-A-Whirl 2019

Featuring the Blind Shake, the Bad Man, Tongue Party, Killer Hill, Green/Blue, Calvin Krime, China City, Lutheran Heat, Sam Cassidy, and Go For Retro. 1-11 p.m. May 18; Free. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.

The Van Duden Mansion

Doors Open Minneapolis

This weekend is an urban explorer’s delight, as over 100 buildings, businesses, and areas normally closed to the public will open their doors and invite you in to wander, take tours, and see parts of Minneapolis you may never have access to again. No matter what your interest, there’s something for you to check out. Lovers of theater arts can venture into cast-only areas at the Ritz, Music Box, and Mixed Blood theaters. Or check out Hennepin Theatre Trust’s office space downtown. Foodies may appreciate stopping by Kramarczuk’s, Gluek’s, and the Food Building. Political buffs and the civic-minded should dig having access to lesser-traveled spaces in the Minneapolis Convention Center, Hennepin County Government Center, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Other places that sound pretty exciting: Suburban World Theater, Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lakewood Cemetery. Get to know your city in a brand-new way. For the complete list of happenings and locations, visit www.doorsopenminneapolis.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from May 18-19; Free. Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-9500. –Jessica Armbruster

VFW Flea Market

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Resonance: A Sound Art Marathon

Daylong experimental music marathon featuring Tarek Atoui, Philip Blackburn, Jules Gimbrone, Walter Kitundu, Haroon Mirza, Matana Roberts, Christine Sun Kim, Craig Taborn, and Camille Norment. 12-10 p.m. May 18; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Summer Brewery Tour: Lakes & Legends

Dog friendly brewery party featuring treats from Beer Paws Dog Treats, raffle prizes, and $1 per pints sold donated to a dog rescue. 3-6 p.m. May 18; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

North Star Chapter Breweriana Club

North Star Chapter's Summit Brewery Show

History is more than the war stories told in classroom textbooks. It can be found in what we wear, how we talk, what we eat, and what we drink. Beer bottles, for example, show off how technology has changed over the years, and the labels reveal art and design elements from the past. While Minnesota is fast approaching 200 breweries today, each with their own style, it’s all rooted in the past. See how by examining relics of bygone eras, courtesy of the North Star Chapter Breweriana Club. This event takes place at Summit, St. Paul’s oldest continually running brewery. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18; Free. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul; 651-265-7800. –Loren Green

Twin Town Guitars Music Showcase

Featuring an Eagles tribute band, with students of Twin Town Guitars performing. 4 p.m. May 18; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Urban Birding Festival

Featuring bird-themed crafts and trivia, presentations about bird-friendly practices and bird identification, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.

Tarot Love: A Painterly Portrayal of a Tarot Card Deck

Paintings by Kei Gratton. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., May 18. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.

"Layers of Time"

Layers of Time

Paintings and works on paper by Clarence Morgan, Stuart Nielsen, and Howard Oransky. Opening reception 8-10 p.m. Sat., May 18. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Hopkins Mainstreet Day

Arts and crafts fair featuring local and Midwestern artists and vendors, food booths, live music, family entertainment, train rides, and face painting. More info at mainstreetdaysartsandcraftfair.weebly.com. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18; Free. Hopkins Main Street, Between 7th and 12th Avenues N., Hopkins; 612-460-0522.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Bruce Tapola: Free Spirit

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Sadie Halie Projects, 3653 25th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Clown Glass's 19th Anniversary Sale

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Daily from May 18-19; Clown Glass, 2114 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-6211.

Well, someone's going to have to die in this equation. 'Game of Thrones' season 8 episode 1, "Winterfell"

SUNDAY:



Game of Thrones Series Finale Viewing Party

According to online security firm Kaspersky, Game of Thrones was the most pirated television program of 2018, and it still holds strong in 2019. Well, not everyone can afford cable or wants to “borrow” an HBO login from a relative or friend. This Sunday, fans can watch the show without committing a crime, as New Hope Cinema Grill will screen the series finale in its theater. Who is going to kick it? Who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne? Will you get closure on the hundreds of open threads? Watch and find out. There will also be GOT-themed drinks and giveaways. 7-10 p.m. May 19; Free. Cinema Grill & Outtakes Bar, 2749 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope; 763-417-0017. –Jessica Armbruster



31st Annual Dandelion Day Celebration

Featuring dandelion arts and crafts, face painting, recipe booklet, tours, and period costumes. 1-4 p.m. May 19; Free; donations accepted. Ard Godfrey House, 50 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-870-8001.



45th Annual Linden Hills Festival

Featuring food and drinks from local vendors, beer garden, kids games, crafts, silent auction, used book sale, artist and vendor marketplace, live music, chess tournament, free yoga, and more. 1-5 p.m. May 19; Free. Linden Hills, 43rd and Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Como: Making a Global Impact

Lecture series featuring a different conservation champion sharing stories, photos, and videos from their work in the field. No lecture on Easter Sunday (Apr. 21). Lineup and more info at www.comozooconservatory.org. 10:30 p.m. Every Sun. from April 7-May 31; Free. Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Ghost Stories In the Park

Ghost stories derived from Thai and African American culture performed by local actors. 6 p.m. May 19; Free. Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-4601.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring vintage pieces from collectors across the midwest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 19; Free; $10 early-bird admission at 11 a.m. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.



Minnesota Boychoir Spring Concert

4:30 p.m. May 19; Free. Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 285 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 651-227-8295.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Phyllis Root and Betsy Bowen

Author and illustrator present their new book, 'The Lost Forest.' 5 p.m. May 19; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Birthday Celebration & Cheerful Farewell Party

North Loop boutique Hazel & Rose is turning three with a party. They’re also bidding a fond farewell to original store owner, Emma Olson, so pop over to celebrate the new chapter with discounts, drinks, and the coolest sustainable, responsible fashions around. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hazel & Rose, 117 N. Eighth Ave., Minneapolis. –Kara Nesvig