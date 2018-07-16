Aquatennial's Torchlight Parade, bike night at Mia, and other free things to do

The Incredibles

Movie screening. Monday, July 16, 9:10 p.m. @ Farview Park.

The Post

Movie screening. Tuesday, July 17, 9:10 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Various locations

Now in its 78th year, the Minneapolis Aquatennial is a celebration of the city. In addition to long-standing favorites like the Torchlight Parade (Wednesday, along Hennepin Avenue in downtown) and the massive fireworks finale (Saturday by the river), this year’s party will include yard games on Hennepin County Government Center’s South Plaza (Wednesday) and lunchtime piano performances in the same area (Thursday). For those looking to put the “aqua” in Aquatennial, Wednesday’s Loring Park Family Fun Night will include free canoeing and paddling instruction from Wilderness Inquiry, and the always popular Twin Cities River Rats water ski show is happening Thursday and Friday nights. Run the Torchlight 5K, pick up your 2018 Skipper Pin, and get ready for the “Best Days of Summer” once again. For a complete schedule, check out www.aquatennial.com. Wednesday through Saturday --Patrick Strait

Raiders of the Lost Ark

With Spanish subtitles, English audio. Wednesday, July 18, 9:05 p.m. @ Corcoran Park.

Third Thursday: Bike Night Image courtesy Mia

Third Thursday: Bike Night

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This Thursday, folks from the Twin Cities cycling scene will be hanging out in the Mia’s backyard, sharing a bit of their bike love with revelers. Ride through the open doors to find this outdoor party, where you’ll find folks from 30 Days of Biking, the Cycling Museum of Minnesota, One on One Bicycle Studio, and Powderhorn 24, a 24-hour summertime bike race. Pose for pics in the photobooth, listen to tunes from punk-rock ladies the Scrunchies, and make some art. Beer, wine, and eats from the likes of Bacon Me Crazy, Fro Yo Soul, and Cafe Racer will also be available. Meet at Surly Brewing for a pint and a friendly ride to the event around 4:30 p.m. (ride at 5:30 p.m.). 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000. --Jessica Armbruster

Black & White Blues

The Show Gallery

The M (otherwise known as the Minnesota Museum of American Art) hasn’t closed up shop during its renovation. In fact, the museum with the incredible collection is on the move and more active than ever. This exhibition is one example: A partnership with the Show Gallery and the Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest that presents Marc Norberg’s dynamic black-and-white photographs of iconic blues musicians. During the opening, there will be live music by Erik Christenson, followed by Ken Valdez (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday). Other times, recordings by the performers immortalized in Norberg’s photos will play in the gallery. Those recordings and the photos were collected in a 1995 book, as well. The opening party is on Thursday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022. Through July 29 --Camille LeFevre

Coco

Movie screening. Thursday, July 19, 9:05 p.m. @ Folwell Park.