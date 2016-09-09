City Pages

Anna Kendrick wants to hate Uptown Theatre

Friday, September 9, 2016 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
The Uptown Theatre Star Tribune

The Uptown is perhaps best known for three things: it's iconic neon-green signage, midnight movies, and its irreverant marquee.

Each week, as folks cruise down Hennepin, they'll find puns ("Ida hate to miss this one" for Ida), movie quotes ("Dogs and cats living together!"), and jokes about the weather ("We have AC, who cares what's playing.").

In honor of their screening of The Hollars, a film starring Anna Kendrick and John Krasinski (who also directed), the theater came up with this little quote, which they tweeted at the actress:

 

 

And hey, neato! She tweeted back in kinda sorta maybe approval:

Or, at least, she doesn't hate it. Score one for Uptown Theatre!

Comments

