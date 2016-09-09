Anna Kendrick wants to hate Uptown Theatre

Each week, as folks cruise down Hennepin, they'll find puns ("Ida hate to miss this one" for Ida), movie quotes ("Dogs and cats living together!"), and jokes about the weather ("We have AC, who cares what's playing.").

In honor of their screening of The Hollars, a film starring Anna Kendrick and John Krasinski (who also directed), the theater came up with this little quote, which they tweeted at the actress:

Hey @AnnaKendrick47, what do you think of our marquee for #TheHollars? pic.twitter.com/X61GAUprIW — Uptown Theatre (@UptownTheatre) September 9, 2016

And hey, neato! She tweeted back in kinda sorta maybe approval:

Oh my god I want to hate this, but I just don't.

Cc:@johnkrasinski https://t.co/6qHYroJkkb — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 9, 2016

Or, at least, she doesn't hate it. Score one for Uptown Theatre!