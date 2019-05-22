AniMinneapolis, Waldmann Brewery tours, movies at the Saloon: A-List 5.22

"Museum of the Moon" at Cork Midsummer Festival

WEDNESDAY 5.22

Year of Apollo: The Moon & Beyond

Bell Museum

The Bell celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, and the anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 10 mission that orbited the moon, with an illuminating installation by U.K. artist Luke Jerram. Suspended from the ceiling in the museum’s Horizon Hall, the seven-meter, spherical installation is a compilation of NASA imagery, simulated moonlight, and a soundscape by composer Dan Jones. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimeter of the internally lit sphere represents five kilometers of the lunar surface. It’s the closest most of us will ever get. Special events scheduled include evening receptions with activities and talks, morning yoga sessions, a pajama party for kids, and a 5K run and Apollo-themed festival. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-626-9660. Through June 9 —Camille LeFevre

Myq Kaplan

Acme Comedy Co.

Myq Kaplan thinks everyone should stop hating stuff. “I don’t want to talk about all the things I don’t like. I want to share the things I enjoy and choose to spend my mental energy on,” he says. That’s the theme of his new album, All Killing Aside, which he’s recording this week at Acme. Kaplan’s act takes a unique, thematic approach to comedy that he’s performed in clubs as well as at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival. “The show is about kindness, but with an emphasis on not murdering,” he explains. “It’s about being as full of love as one person can. When you hate things, it means you have hate in you, in a way. That doesn’t make me feel good. I like to focus on the positives.” A standup for nearly 20 years, Kaplan is structuring these shows as less traditional standup and more like a fun new puzzle to figure out. Most importantly, however, is that the show is still true to who he is as a performer. “I’m maintaining the goal of being myself and creating a show that can be what I really want it to be.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —Patrick Strait

THURSDAY 5.23

St. Paul Ballet: ThreeFold

The Southern Theater

Three choreographers who have long admired ballet dancer and teacher Bonnie Mathis present works that illustrate—with intelligence, depth of feeling, and variety of style—the power of Mathis’ influence and inspiration. Penelope Freeh’s “Simple Folk” draws from Mathis’ now-iconic performances of Antony Tudor’s psychological ballets. Helen Hatch collaborates once again with Seth Conover of Poolboy for “The Machine Stops,” based on E.M. Forster’s sci-fi story. Sally Rousse’s “Reckoning Agents” delves into the gestural movements and furtiveness of spying, with a sound score that references several Tudor ballets. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $23-$28; $13 students and seniors; pay as able 2 p.m. show. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Ali Siddiq

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Some comedians started as the funniest person in school, or as a cut-up on the job. Ali Siddiq was the funniest guy in the Texas state penitentiary system. While serving six years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking, he entertained his fellow inmates by re-enacting entire sitcom episodes and commenting on life in prison. “I knew comedy was what I was going to do when I came out,” he says. “I had no desire to do anything else.” His fellow inmates knew that was his destiny as well. Now a headlining comic with several TV credits, he laments how the rest of the entertainment world sometimes views standup comedy. “Comedy is underrated in people’s minds,” he says. “Most award shows are for other things, but they are hosted by comics. A lot of comedy is written behind the scenes, so comedy gets a bum rap. There’s no real comedy award unless you’re on TV or in a movie.” He elaborates: “The craft of being a comic is taking a story people aren’t familiar with, adding your humor and flavor, and making the audience live in the story and laugh about it the same way you do.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

DaNCEBUMS

Tek Box at the Cowles Center

DaNCEBUMS takes it to the max with a new work the company calls “part concept album, part dance concert.” Eric Mayson, fresh from performing with rap goddess Lizzo, takes part as the dancers navigate a cardboard TV studio, and then let it all go in a deconstruction of reality and illusion. Reality programming, talk shows, and social media all get skewered with a dance/pop/art performance that sets audiences cheering. Visual artist Matt Gorrie provides the installation. Find tickets and more info at www.dancebums.com. 5:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 10 p.m. Saturday. $8-$20 sliding scale. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

AniMinneapolis Star Tribune

FRIDAY 5.24

AniMinneapolis 2019

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

This weekend, lovers of animation will convene in downtown Minneapolis for three days at AniMinneapolis, an event packed with things to see and do. There will be panel talks and lectures by artists, voice actors, and writers working on shows and games like Sailor Moon, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Final Fantasy VII. If you’re seeking gaming sessions, you have options ranging from high-tech video games to low-tech tabletop. In addition to an artists’ alley, there will be plenty of chances to get crafty, whether your interest lies in Lolita looks, ita bags, custom art dolls, or general cosplay. Dance parties happen each night, and grownups may also find fun at the Pixel Vixens Burlesque Show, the intro to hentai talk, nudist meetups, and 18-plus bad fanfiction readings. Find tickets and more info at animinneapolis.com. Friday through Sunday. $40 per day; weekend packages available. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-370-1234. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Junker Dreams: An Automotive Memoir

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Beat-up cars, ill-fated romances, cross-country adventures, and rock ’n’ roll populate local punk-rock poet Paul D. Dickinson’s new work, Junker Dreams: An Automotive Memoir. Known for his pithy and poignant verse, Dickinson transitions naturally into self-deprecating prose, spinning yarns featuring offbeat characters and cars that run on dreams and prayers. The book is a snapshot of Dickinson’s life in the early ’90s as he travels from the Midwest to the East Coast, pursues an MFA in writing, goes on tour with his rock band, falls in love, and gets stuck in the middle of nowhere. He uses ingenuity and a bit of luck to keep on the move, and the steady stream of vans and barely working automobiles helps shape the narrative. Pick up your copy at this book-release party, where Dickinson will tell some delightful tales, comedian Mary Mack will perform a set, and there will be tunes from and Joe Hastings and Sarah Muellerleile’s chamber-inspired the Fires of 1918: Fantome Rosu. 21+. 8 p.m. $9/$12 at the door. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166. —Sheila Regan

"Skew Lines" L-R: Work by Heid E. Erdrich, Rosy Simas

SATURDAY 5.25

Skew Lines Closing Party

Soo Visual Arts Center

Seneca choreographer and artist Rosy Simas and Ojibwe writer/text-image artist Heid E. Erdrich have been in residence at SooVAC, creating a new installation. Erdrich has assembled a visual piece that focuses on female ancestors from Anishinaabe/Ojibwe tribes and beyond. Simas brings films and props from Weave, the duo’s multi-city multimedia collaboration, to the installation, along with research into her diplomatic ancestors back to 1650. Together, they illuminate stories often unheralded and overlooked. See it at a special closing reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. —Camille LeFevre

Ali Sultan’s Album Release Party

Sisyphus Brewing

It’s been nearly six years since Ali Sultan won Acme Comedy Co.’s Funniest Person Contest. Since then, he’s made multiple television appearances, headlined all over the Twin Cities, traveled to Dubai to perform for Comedy Central Arabia, and started a fascinating podcast with his mom. But for all of his accomplishments, he’s never released a proper comedy album. This weekend, that changes with the release of his debut album, Happy to Be Here. “Great albums have always been an important part of comedy,” Sultan says. “Every great comedian has a story about buying their first album or being given an album from someone else. It’s really saturated now, but I wanted to respect the tradition.” The album was recorded at Sisyphus earlier this year and is packed with Sultan’s best material along with some unique twists. “I had my mother introduce me to the stage, and I also tried a brand new joke to close, which is something nobody does on an album.” For the release show this Saturday, Sultan has hand selected an incredible group of comics, including Greg Coleman, Ahmed Khalaf, and Ashli Henderson. The man of the hour says he believes the show and album are both reflective of where he is today as a performer. “This is a body of work that I’m comfortable to show everybody,” he says. “It says that I’m here and this is just the beginning.” 8 to 11 p.m. $10. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674. —Patrick Strait

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

The Saloon MN

Birthed in the year 1991, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is a mashup of Weekend at Bernies and Working Girl, but for the tween set. Five siblings are psyched for the summer when their mom decides to jet off to Australia for a few months without them. Then the babysitter, a mean old hag, arrives. When she kicks it after suffering a heart attack, the kids decide to drop her off at a morgue and make a go of things themselves. Eldest daughter Sue Ellen (a peak Married with Children-era Christina Applegate) decides to forge a résumé and land a job as an executive in the fashion industry. Soon she’s stealing petty cash from the office, but that’s no biggie compared to the other stuff the family has pulled off so far. Will Sue Ellen manage to avoid jail? Will she find love before heading off to college? Is that vintage David Duchnovny as a sketchy co-worker? Find out at this free screening at the Saloon. Email ([email protected]) or call to reserve a seat. 5 p.m. Free. 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835. —Jessica Armbruster

Waldmann Brewery Tours

Waldmann Brewery

Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul’s oldest commercial building, has a quaint and historic vibe. It was constructed in 1857, a few years before the Civil War began and months before Minnesota became a state. Located between the High Bridge and West Seventh Street, the business features a stone exterior that comes across as modest yet cultured. Inside it’s charming and warm, with original pine floors, wood stoves, oil lamps, hand-blown glass windows, and a half-dozen draft beer options. They specialize in traditional German-style lagers, making a visit the perfect opportunity to take in some St. Paul history while enjoying a sunny spring day near the Mississippi. They also offer a full menu featuring housemade wursts, shareable fish plates, and salads, and the space is filled with old maps, photos, and breweriana. If you stop by on Saturdays, you can take a free tour through the building and brewery, including its deconcotion system. Just call ahead to reserve a spot. Tours start at noon each Saturday. Free. 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. —Loren Green

Skyline Minigolf returns Images courtesy Walker Art Center

SUNDAY 5.26

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Rooftop mini golf returns to the Walker this summer. This year’s course features 10 artist-designed holes. Some are returning favorites, others are new. Some holes require a bit of skill and consideration (can you hit your ball at just the right angle on Thrillo-Brillo?). Others force you to roll with chaos, like with Color Wheel, a new hole where players race to get their ball in first. Along the way you’ll be treated to a variety of city, park, and neighborhood views from the museum’s rooftop. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $10; $8 Walker members and ages 7-18; free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through September 29 —Jessica Armbruster



TUESDAY 5.28

Dear Evan Hansen

Orpheum Theatre

In Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson’s narrative strikes an empathetic chord in depicting the all too relatable pain of being an alienated youth with chronic anxiety and debilitating depression. Such is the daily existence documented by 17-year-old Evan Hansen in a letter written to himself as part of his therapy. When the revealing letter gets out, it is mistakenly attributed to a suicidal classmate who supposedly confided in Evan. The previously ostracized teen runs with the fiction, finding his popularity skyrocket as the result of his deceit. As Evan’s social stature grows, however, his conscience becomes harder to ignore, forcing a fateful decision. Dear Evan Hansen has been a sensation with audiences and critics alike, enjoying sold-out runs, widespread accolades, and an impressive array of honors, including Best Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards. The production also features standout compositions from Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, a tuneful team whose partnership has already yielded a Grammy, a Tony, and an Academy Award. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $69.50. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through June 9 —Brad Richason