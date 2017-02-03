'Ancient Rock Tool?' from Lake Superior selling on Craigslist for only $50 million

So imagine how rugged the people of that land used to be thousands of years ago, millenia before the invention of indoor heating and North Face jackets.

These beings would have needed to be both sturdy and crafty. Also probably fat. Picture them, and honor their memory, as you consider a recent posting to the Craigslist Minneapolis page, which purports to sell one of the crude implements that might have kept them alive.

Or it's just some rock some guy found.

Whatever it is, it's a damn bargain.

"Ancient Rock Tool?" asks its title. Any time your purchase begins with the seller questioning just what it is he or she's offering, you're left little choice but contacting your loan officer to see how much you can feasibly borrow by day's end.

According to the item's discoverer, this rock was located "roughly 15 years ago along Lake Superior." So right off the bat, you know it's at least 15 years old. This rock was around at the time of the flip phone, people. For all we know it is a flip phone.

Anyway this thing fits just right in its (current) owner's hand, thus leading him to believe it was either formed to go comfortably in the human hand, or discovered that way naturally and adopted for human use. (As happened with the iPhone.)

"There is even a gash in the rock that looks like could have come from hitting something," the seller writes. Maybe it was used to mash up grains, or to drum the head of whichever ancient man convinced people to spend the winter in Duluth.

The seller has "been fascinated" by this find since Britney Spears' "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" era, but is finally ready to part with this one-of-a-kind "rock tool?" if the "right person" comes up with the right price.

Read the whole listing below.

I found this rock roughly 15 years ago along Lake Superior. It fits perfectly in my hand as if I could use it as a hammer or grinder. It feels good and natural when I hold it, almost like it was designed to fit the hand so that I could be used as a tool. There is even a gash in the rock that looks like could have come from hitting something. The item is smooth everywhere else.

I have kept this rock for 15 years because I have always been fascinated by it. My guess is that it was made a long, long time ago so that it could be used as a tool. There is no other rock like this that I have ever seen. I am willing to sell this to right person. Price is $50,000,000.