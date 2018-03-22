An Uptown swimsuit pop-up, Local Motion closing, and other Twin Cities fashion news

Salty B. Swimwear

SALTY B. Swimwear pop-up to launch in Uptown

The Twin Cities retail scene has been booming for a few years. But while we have chic boutiques and cool menswear stores, we don’t have a lot of options when it comes to swimwear. Sure, there are a few swim-centric shops, but they’re all out in the suburbs. Not for long! A new swim pop-up shop, Salty B., will be ready for all your bikini needs come May. Owner Jessica Wasson will be parking a revamped ’79 Winnebago at 3020 Lyndale Ave. S., filling it with fun and trendy beachwear for men and women from lines like L*Space, Dippin’ Daisy, and El Capitan. The RV will stay put in its location through September, but Salty B. will also pop up at other locations around the Twin Cities. Are you ready for summer yet? We’ll keep you updated as the launch date nears.

Local Motion

Local Motion closes



Can you remember an Uptown without Local Motion, the snug little boutique nestled on Hennepin? Nope, you probably can’t, because it’s been around for 33 years. Recently, owner Barbara Henrich announced that she’s retiring and closing the shop. “I have had a wonderful career in fashion design and Uptown has been my home for 33 years," she writes. "I could not have lasted as long without the support of my loyal and steadfast customers and friends.” She added that she’d like to spend more time with her family, but will continue to sew and make jewelry, as well as pop up around the Twin Cities from time to time. The store will close after a party on April 28. Local Motion has been an important part of the Twin Cities retail scene, as it was a spot to shop local designers. It will be missed.

Christopher Straub and Samantha Rei

Samantha Rei & Christopher Straub Sample Sale



There have been more than a few Twin Cities designers featured on Project Runway, including Ra’mon-Lawrence, Raul Osorio, and Danielle Everine. Since appearing on PR, alums Christopher Straub (season six) and Samantha Rei (season 16), have done everything from working with the Mall of America to writing books. They will be hosting a sample sale of their designs this weekend at upscale resale boutique June. Shop Samantha’s feminine, whimsical pieces, and apparel and accessories from Christopher at sample sale prices. Thursday will include bubbly and Friday will feature candy. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. (June Resale. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.)

Hennepin History Museum

From Underwear to Outerwear at Hennepin History Museum



Learn what Twin Cities residents like you and me wore waaaaay back in the day at this Hennepin History Museum exhibit, which features everything from outerwear like opera capes and winter gear to underwear and lingerie. You might even find yourself inspired by what people wore in the past. Everything old is new again -- isn’t that how the saying goes? The show opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 23, and runs through September. (Hennepin History Museum, 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.)