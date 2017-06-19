An epic parade in northeast Minneapolis (and other free things to do this week)

Movie Mondays: Water Boy

Crave Rooftop

Head up to Crave’s rooftop this summer for weekly flicks through September 4. See the complete schedule at www.facebook.com/CraveMinneapolis. Mondays at dusk. 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1133.

Pee Wee's Big Adventure

Armatage Park

Monday, 9 p.m.

Garden Party

The Draft Horse

Shop with beer at this chill party hosted by the Darft Horse. Minneapolis Craft Market will be on hand with local makers offering their wares. Indeed Brewing will be pouring drinks, and edibles will include cheese from the Midwest, gourmet sandwhiches, and other grazing, picnic-style treats. Live music will be provided by Jack Klatt, with silent films from Phil Harder. Tuesday, 6 to 10 p.m. 117 14th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-1476.

2017 Celebrate Northeast Parade

Central Avenue

This delightful parade is in its 88th year. Way to be, Northeast. Tuesday, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Central Avenue, between 27th Avenue Northeast and 18th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis.

Music and Movies in the Park: Clueless

Father Hennepin Park

With music from Fistful of Datas before the show. Tuesday, 7 to 11 p.m. 420 Main St SE, Minneapolis.

Capture the Flag

Washburn Fair Oaks Park

Who says summertime games like Capture the Flag are just for kids? For the past couple years, the Grown-Up Club has been hosting fun nights for adults who want to spend an evening playing like a kid. Instead of firing up your Nintendo Wii, head out to the grassy lawn at Washburn Fair Oaks Park, where you’ll meet and form teams with players who also want to take a break from adulting. You may have a beer gut and a little bit of a wheeze from all those cigarettes (gotta get started on quitting, right?), but we’re all a little older and slower these days anyway. During the games, new friendships will be forged, rivalries will become legendary, and beers will be used to salute afterward at a nearby pub (you can’t be a kid forever, after all). 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 200 24th St. E., Minneapolis.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Farview Park

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Pop-up Beer Garden

The Bachelor Farmer

Northwest Minneapolis brewery Utepils will be heading to the North Loop this Thursday for an outdoor party at Bachelor Farmer. Try a variety of Euro-inspired brews, such as the sunny Pils and the copper-hued ALT 1848. The new company gets its name from a Norwegian tradition of enjoying a pint on a sunny day. Kinda perfect for this season, right? House-made soft pretzels will also be for sale, and pups are invited, too. Thursday, June 22, from 5 to 10 p.m. 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-206-3920.

42

Brackett Field Park

With Spanish subtitles/English audio. Thursday, 9 p.m.