An Art-A-Whirl guide for fashionistas

Every year, Art-a-Whirl is either ungodly hot or rainy, so check out the forecast before you depart, wear appropriate shoes, and consider taking Lyft or your bike, as parking can be a disaster. That said, you really do want to make an effort to support the local artist community because this is one of their biggest events of the year. Get a beer or two, wander around, and snap up gifts for yourself and others made or curated by local talent.



Here are a few of the best shopping events happening this weekend.

A Mano, Audrey Rose Vintage

NORTHRUP KING BUILDING MUST-STOPS



STUDIO 252: A MANO

Plant ladies and guys, unite! Creator Louisa Podlich of A Mano has a plethora of adorable ceramic planters for all your sweet living things, as well as other fun (and useful!) home goods.

STUDIO 225: AUDREY ROSE VINTAGE & TANDEM VINTAGE

Shop the wares of two major local vintage vendors, Audrey Rose and Tandem Vintage, at their very cute studio space. Their racks are loaded with all kinds of vintage gems, from ‘50s swimsuits to '80s tropical prints. They’ll even have a musician serenading you as you shop.

ACG (www.instagram.com/acg_mpls)

STUDIO 446: ACG

We love the simple, sensual work of local designer ACG. Check out their studio during Art-A-Whirl to peruse a few spring and summer pieces. Hello, washable silk.



STUDIO 247: ASHLEY MARY ART

Ashley Mary paints fun, bright, and cheerful paintings. She’s opening her studio doors during Art-A-Whirl to showcase (and sell!) her recent work.

TinyLoud Co. (www.instagram.com/tinyloudco)

TINY LOUD CO.

Tiny Loud Co. makes the coolest stuff for your home, your plants, and your outfits, including wall décor, planters, and earrings. Catch them at Bauhaus Brew Labs on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and pick up a few unique goodies to add a splash of delight to your life. (1315 Tyler St. NE)

HAZEL & ROSE

The chic Hazel & Rose will host two days of events, including custom embroidery from Dinosaur Hampton on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as a weekend pop-up from Sandwich Ceramic. (945 Broadway St. NE, #220)



BLU DOT OUTLET

The Blu Dot Outlet makers' mart is a must every Art-A-Whirl, as they curate the best mix of makers. Shop graphic, colorful art from Abby Haddican, home goods from Evla Pottery, and art from Carly Wright. (1323 Tyler St. NE)