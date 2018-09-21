Amid non-stop violence, here’s an invitation to 10 days of peace

The Gathering of Nations for Peace and Unity Circle Dedication Lake Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun)

Sep 22nd 9:00 am

Free

And in Minneapolis, a man booted from a Washington Avenue bar returned to blast away at a crowd of patrons. Ten people were shot in the city last weekend alone.

Amidst all this gut-punching news, Twin Cities Nonviolent is offering 10 days of exhibits, workshops, talks and concerts to remind you that we don’t have to be the most murderous nation in the industrialized world.

“There’s been this big push to have more guns, to incite more violence,” says Rick Slettehaugh. “It creates an environment of fear. It’s time to try to change that thinking, that it can be different. It didn’t use to be this way.”

Twin Cities Nonviolent was created by Father Harry Bury, a former priest at St. Francis Cabrini in Minneapolis whose activism dates back to the Vietnam War. The thinking was that towns the world over build monuments to war, so why not build living monuments to peace?

The group has organized a sprawling series of events throughout the Twin Cities. Green Card Voices, a video display at St. Olaf Catholic Church, puts a human face on America’s 40 million immigrants. Humanize My Hoodie, at the George Latimer Library in St. Paul, features a national photography and video exhibit. At the Feast for Peace, a community potluck invites you to share your favorite ethnic dish. There will also be prayer services ranging from Nordic to Ojibwe.

As Slettehaugh notes, one of our main problem is that we simply fear the unknown. It’s no surprise that President Trump received his greatest support in areas overwhelmingly white, while voters in multi-ethnic locales weren’t buying his anti-immigration pitch. When your friends and neighbors are sold as your enemy, you know better than to believe.

“A lot of the spiritual leaders are trying to bring people of all the

faiths together to get people thinking in a different way,” says Slettehaugh. “It may help some people to begin to look at others, look at how we might be able to get to know each other. We might actually like each other.”

The events run from September 21-30. See the full schedule here.

