'American Horror Story' at LUSH, thoughts on 'black is beautiful,' and more: Free stuff to do this week

WEDNESDAY:

AHS 1984: Viewing Party with Nocturna Lee Mission

LUSH

Don’t have cable or a reliable pirating site? Not a problem. Head over to LUSH on Wednesdays for a free viewing of the latest season of American Horror Story. This installment takes place in the ‘80s, and references classic horror flicks from the era… a couple seasons after Stranger Things did it, and over two decades after Scream did it. Can showrunner Ryan Murphy and crew keep it fresh? Stay tuned. Each week, Nocturna Lee Mission will entertain before, after, and during commercial breaks with a bit of humor and horror trivia, while LUSH serves up spooky cocktail specials and food. 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. --Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY:

Sherin Guirguis: Here I Have Returned

Minnesota Museum of American Art

Los Angeles-based Egyptian artist Sherin Guirguis is the latest to have work featured in the Minnesota Museum of American Art’s Rauenhorst Court. The space’s high ceilings create a wonderful openness that is perfect for installations, which can be viewed from the skyway. Guirguis’ art brings together architectural design, craft traditions, language, and poetry. She finds inspiration from Egyptian feminist writer and leader Doria Shafik, who was part of the women’s liberation movement in the 1940s. Shafik fought for women’s suffrage, at one point organizing what was called the “Feminist Congress,” where 1,500 women at the American University in Cairo stormed the gates of Parliament. The installation will include hand-cut works on paper as well as sculpture. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, October 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (RSVP at mmaa.org). Free. 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; 651-797-2571. Through March 1 --Sheila Regan

First Thursdays

Northrup King Building

For those who find Art Attack and Art-a-Whirl too intense, First Thursdays at Northrup King Building are an excellent opportunity to enjoy a similar event with way less crowds. This Thursday, all four floors will be open to explore; over 300 artists call the building their professional home. Check out special receptions, gallery openings, demonstrations, sales, and more. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Gallery Talk: Visual Histories

Walker Art Center

How can the phrase “black is beautiful” be reworked into a contemporary meaning? Artists Anthony Konigbagbe and Brad Ogbonna will join Walker photographer Bobby Rogers to ponder this question, taking social media, influencer culture, and contemporary visual historians into account. The galleries are open tonight as well, so be sure to check out the show inspiring this talk, "Theaster Gates: Assembly Hall." Thursday, 6:30-7:45 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster

