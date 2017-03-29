City Pages

'American Gods' posters, Gillian Anderson as David Bowie, and Ewan McGregor's 'Fargo' accent

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
itemprop

There's more flashy news today in TV shows with ties to Minnesota.

Bryan Fuller has been tweeting up a storm, sharing some pretty fabulous and eye-catching character posters to tease his new Starz show, American Gods. The series is an adaptation of Wisconsin-dwelling author Neil Gaiman.

Behold the images below:

 

The individual posters:

 

The final two:

 

There's also this tweet, kinda sorta showing the many faces Gillian Anderson will try on in the series:

 

Note that Gaiman himself is intrigued.

This pic of Anderson as David Bowie has also been circulating around the internet:

American Gods premieres on April 30 on Starz.

Meanwhile, Fargo has a full trailer out with lots of delicious bits to chew. There's Ewan McGregor playing twins -- one who is looking rough while the other looks a little bit like Mike Brady. We also get a bit of his new Minnesota accent, which is thick, and quite different from his Scottish one. The trailer also features Scoot McNairy rocking a mullet, Mary Elizabeth Winstead with some comic relief, and David Thewlis chewing scenery in yet another sketchy role.

Season three of Fargo premieres April 19.

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure

Sponsor Content