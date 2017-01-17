American Apparel is closing (and other places to score deals this week)

While things are still fairly quiet on the shopping front (that’s January for ya), the weather looks great this coming week. So you have no excuse to shut yourself in and hide from winter. Go embrace the hygge, or whatever.

American Apparel sale continues

Say farewell to the Uptown and MOA American Apparel locations. The brand has been purchased by Canada’s Gildan brand, known for its cotton tees used for screenprinting. It appears that Gildan did not buy the stores in the acquisition, so it’s very likely that they’ll all close within the next few months. Everything at the Uptown and MOA stores is currently 40% off, so if you’re a fan of the brand, stock up while you can. I’m hoping that someone steps in and saves the stores, since I’m addicted to their bodysuits and pencil skirts.

Showroom Designer Sample Sale

Uptown’s Showroom boutique, which sells only items created or made by local designers, is hosting a super discounted sample sale featuring runway samples, collection pieces, jewelry, and accessories. The shop offers wares from designers like the sophisticated Joeleen Torvick, bohemian Kindred Folk, menswear designer Scott Lehmann, and many more, so you’re probably going to find something to treasure in their racks. The sample sale goes on during regular store hours. Jan. 19-21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis)

Aveda Southdale Grand Reopening Event

(Full disclosure: I work with Aveda corporation.) Do you often stop into the Aveda retail store at MSP before your flight for a little relaxation? Same. The brand has recently begun to redesign its retail stores -- but not salons -- to make them more immersive, customizable, and customer-friendly. You can take a Chakra aroma journey or play with products at the Art of Hair Bar. The Southdale location is one of the first to get a makeover, and to celebrate, they’re throwing a party featuring beauty demos and styling tips. You know you want to go smell that classic Aveda aroma. Jan. 19, 6 to 9 p.m. (10 Southdale Center, Edina)

Tastemakers Made in the North

Did you know that Mpls.St Paul Magazine now gives out Made in the North awards? It’s not really a surprise considering our obsession in recent years with Minnesota-made products, whether it’s home accessories, boots, wallpaper, or blankets. This event features a panel of some Minnesota makers, including Askov Finlayson’s Eric Dayton and Maemae & Co’s Megan Gonzalez. And since it’s a Minnesota-centric event, there’s beer from Indeed and snacks from the Wedge. $10. Jan. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. (300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis)

Roe Wolfe

We announced yesterday that the store is movin from the North Loop to the Galleria. Right now they have a sale where if you buy on item at full price, another is 50-percent off. (Roe Wolfe, 121 N. First St., Minneapolis)