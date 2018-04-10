Amazing Barbie pics, dogs in Northeast, St. Paul Slim: This week in art

There’s Barbie art from Nicole Houff, artwork by your own dog, and art in a barber shop highlighting the genius of St. Paul Slim. There’s also what looks to be an incredible show at St. Catherine University, featuring Barbara Kreft and Kimberly Benson.

Here’s a quick roundup of what’s in store.

Artist talk with Nicole Houff: She’s Fantastic and Made of Plastic



Where it’s at: Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

What it’s about: Photographer Nicole Houff puts her obsession with Barbie to use in a series of portraits. See Barbie hang out with green aliens in outer space, jaunt around uptown, dress up as Batman, and more. Houff will also be chatting about her experiences creating the project.

Why you should go: If you like your art with a bit of satire and cultural critique, this is the show for you. Or maybe you’re just a little bit obsessed with Barbie too. In either case, come check out this fun exhibit and hear from the artist about her work.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

L-R: Kimberly Benson, Barbara Kreft

Opening Reception: Barbara Kreft & Kimberly Benson



Where it’s at: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: Painters Barbara Kreft and Kimberly Benson are two artists with a dense approach to form. Pattern, gesture, and richly layered colors un these works, offering lots to dig into as a viewer.

Why you should go: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery has been killing it lately. Hot of the heels of their exhibition featuring the legendary feminist artist Judy Chicago, the space is back with a new show featuring two women artists you won’t want to miss. These are intricate, unsettling abstract paintings that will draw you in and are at once satisfying and unnerving.

When: The opening reception is from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

St. Paul Slim

Hysterio Types, 4.14



Where it’s at: HWMR Barbershop, 1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Art, hip hop, and swag. HWMR Barbershop is run by art lover Houston White. This show will feature the work of St. Paul Slim, who is known for his hip-hop music. He's also an uber talented visual artist.

Why you should go: There will be lots of black excellence, robots, other-worldly creatures, street-style graffiti, and neoexpressionism at this party. The event is definitely unique and not a typical art show, so you won’t want to miss it.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog Day

Where: California Building, 2205 California St., NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: It’s the third annual Dog Day. Bring your pooch and check out some art at the open studios hosted by artists in the building.

Why you should go: If you have a dog or just love being around them, this is a great event. The first 100 visitors get swag from Northeast businesses. There will also be art activities for your dog, including a chance for them to make a painting of their own.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.