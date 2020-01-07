All My Relations turns 20, just/us reopens: Beat the winter blues at these 4 colorful art shows

L-R: Kerri Mulcare, Tom Bierlein

Opening Receptions for “Living | Mutable” by Kerri Mulcare and “Moments & Sites of Grounding” by Tom Bierlein

Where it’s at: Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E W., Saint Anthony

What it’s about: Silverwood Park Gallery is hosting receptions for two exhibitions this Thursday. For “Living | Mutable,” Kerry Mulcare meditates on color and light in this collection of work that asks us to ponder our relationship with nature. Meanwhile, “Moments and Sites of Grounding” offers a kind of garden oasis in the midst of winter.

Why you should go: There’s no reason we should lose touch with our love of nature just because it’s cold outside. Visit Silverwood and see how these artists use their materials and creativity to bring the natural world to the forefront.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Mitakuye Oyasin at All My Relations

Family Day at All My Relations Arts Gallery

Where it’s at: All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Check out a special kid-friendly tour of the current exhibition, “Foresight: 20 Years Mitakuye Oyasin,” at All My Relations. Gallery director/curator Angela Two Stars will lead the tour, which will be followed by hands-on art activities.

Why you should go: All My Relations is celebrating 20 years of showcasing Native artists with this retrospective exhibition, featuring work by Dyani White Hawk, Rory Wakemup, Graci Horne, Jim Denomie, Gwen Westerman, Andrea Carlson, Gordon Coons, Aza Erdrich, Jonathan Thunder, and others. It’s one of those things that will be engaging for little ones and their parents alike.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

Bekah Worley

Art Reception for Bekah Worley

Where it’s at: Rock Paper Scissors Goods, 4806 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Illustration artist Bekah Worley will have a selection of prints on view at Rock Paper Scissors Goods, a combination retail space and artist workshop.

Why you should go: There’s a joyfulness to Bekah Worley’s simple use of lines, intriguing patterns, and bright colors. Come check out what she has been working on.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday

Ta-Coumba Aiken

Ta-Coumba Aiken Artist Reception at just/us

Where it’s at: just/us eatery, 275 Fourth St. E., St. Paul

What it’s about: Ta-coumba Aiken shows his work at the newly reopened just/us eatery. The reception is part of a weekend-long marathon of events celebrating the new location.

Why you should go: Check out just/us’ new digs while raising your glass to the legendary Ta-coumba Aiken.

When: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday