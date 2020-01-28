All My Relations Gallery turns 20, WARM co-founder Harriet Bart's retrospective: This week's art

When the Mists Lift

Where it’s at: Gordon Parks Gallery, 700 Seventh St. E., Metropolitan State University, St. Paul

What it’s about: See the work of painter, textile artist, and seer Chholing Taha at this exhibition of stories and imagery. Using Native American textiles such as shawls, blankets, and hoods, Taha weaves narratives together that reflect on the cycle of life.

Why you should go: Find some hope and healing in the work of Chholing Taha, who uses her art to connect to spirituality.

When: There will be a reception on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by an artist’s talk at 7 p.m.

All My Relations Arts Curators’ Reflection Night

Where it’s at: All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Curators and directors past and present converge at All My Relations for a discussion that coincides with the gallery’s 20-year anniversary.

Why you should go: The Twin Cities’ vibrant Native American art scene has a core strength stemming from All My Relations Gallery. Originally called Ancient Traders Gallery, it was founded 20 years ago. The artistic leadership over the years has been varied and strong; now you can hear thoughts from past curators as they reflect on the institution’s legacy.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

"Rituals of Regard and Recollection"

Rituals of Regard and Recollection

Where it’s at: Law Warschaw Gallery, 130 S. Macalester St., Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, St. Paul

What it’s about: Guest curator Tricia Heuring has chosen works from the collection of JoAnn Gonzalez Hickey. Based in New York City, Hickey collects works on paper, mostly abstract. Heuring has selected works for this exhibition using the writings of Bell Hooks as inspiration, focusing on passages where she talks about how drawing can be seen as a record and map to our sense of self in relation to the world and to history.

Why you should go: In addition to Heuring’s intriguing curatorial approach, the artists featured offer an enticing reason to visit this exhibition. Hunkpapa Lakota artist Athena LaTocha, Japanese American artist Naotaka Hiro, and performance artist Pope.L are just a few of the talents included in this stellar lineup.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

"Abracadabra and Other Forms of Protection" Harriet Bart

Abracadabra and Other Forms of Protection

Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Harriet Bart gets a retrospective at the Weisman Art Museum. Bart, a co-founding member of the Women's Art Registry of Minnesota (WARM) and the Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, explores how memory and objects to connect us to the past.

Why you should go: This is a wonderful opportunity to take a deep dive into this significant Minnesota-based artist. After the reception, consider visiting the Minneapolis Institute of Art later in the week, as their exhibition, "Harriet Bart: Artist Books + Works on Paper," opens on the same day.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday