After 32 years, Patrick's Cabaret announces final season

"Patrick's Cabaret is not in a financial or leadership crisis, and has no debt, but we face the reality that financial resources are not available for us to sustain the organization's work," says executive artistic director Scott Artley via press release.

After 16 years in its rainbow-flag waving firehouse space on Minnehaha and Lake Street, Patrick's Cabaret became nomadic. Their builing had been sold to new owners. The organization remained optimistic, however, renting annex space from Intermedia Arts and hosting pop-up performances around town.

"An advisor once told me never to let a good crisis go to waste," Artley told us that year before their 30th anniversary show.

Though they aren't in debt, losing the brick-and-mortar venue has put financial strain on the group, which enjoyed some flexibility during its firehouse years thanks to cheap rent from a generous landlord and income from renting out their space to other artists.

Patrick's estimates that the organization has about eight months of juice left. However, they still need to raise $11,000 to see out their final season. Donations info can be found at at patrickscabaret.org/donate. There's also a kick-off party tonight, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Carley Coffee (821 W. Lake St., Minneapolis). The mixer is free and open ot the public.

"Thank you for being part of the epic story of Patrick's Cabaret," Artley concludes in the release. "Now come out and enjoy the sunset."