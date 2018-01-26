Afro-futurism, eco-friendly, and queer events are part of Spring Fashion Week MN 2018

Fashion Week MN announced its spring lineup this morning, and looks to be as diverse as the types of people who wear clothes. This installment will be 10 days long, running from April 19-29. As always, the calendar is a mix of new happenings and old hits.

“We want the fashion community in Minnesota to feel approachable,” says FWMN advisor Emily Baynard.

New happenings this year include Flagrant, a fashion show celebrating amazing looks put together by queer creatives on the fringes of society. Allison Quinnell's new line, slate collective, will feature a catwalk where models of different shapes and sizes will rock the same pieces in different ways. For Studio Progressive, revelers will travel to various designer spaces in northeast Minneapolis to peek inside work spaces, take in surprise fashion shows, and watch demonstrations.

Returning this year will be Crosswalk, Cliche's annual traffic-stopping fashion show where models loop around the Wedge neighborhood. Culture Piece, the organizers behind Melanin and Harlem Renaissance nights celebrating POC designers and models, returns this year with a showcase of local creatives and modern looks. Cake Plus-Size Retail will be hosting a body-positive party and runway show.

Some details and locations are still to be announced; keep an eye on the event's calendar at fashionweekmn.com. Find dates and details below.

Thursday, April 19: Minnstafashion: Official Fashion Week MN Kickoff @ W Minneapolis

This evening features pop-up shopping, DJ tunes, and cocktails.

Monday, April 23: Gray Matter Series: Sense of Place @ 514 Studios

Check out hats and scarves by Ruby3 (Anna Lee).



Monday, April 23: Allison Quinnell presents “slate collective: session 01”

Tuesday, April 24: Flagrant: Fashion of the Fringe @ Phoenix Theater

Wednesday, April 25: Accelerating Your Brand: Media, Styling & Exposure @ the Bachelor Farmer

Wednesday, April 25: Fat Festival Fashion @ Cake Plus-Size Resale

Thursday, April 26: Studio Progressive

Saturday, April 28: Global Fashion, Local Flair @ Galleria

International fashion experience by local, independent women-owned boutiques.

Saturday, April 28: Innovations 2018

See what happens when students and stylists are tasked with a series of eco-fashion design challenges.

Sunday, April 29: Circa Now @ Hazel & Rose

A sustainable fashion showcase.

Sunday, April 29: Crosswalk @ Cliché

Featuring fashion from Cliché, Jenny Carle, and Mikaela Harrod.

Sunday, April 29: Culture Piece Magazine's New Aged Noir