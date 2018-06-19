Adult Swim, makers of 'The Venture Brothers' and 'Rick and Morty,' to screen 'toons in Minneapolis

This summer, you'll be able to celebrate their many hits and obscure failures, as Adult Swim on the Green is coming to Minneapolis next week.

The lawn festival will take place on the Commons, that grassy area right by U.S. Bank Stadium. Once the sun sets, Adult Swim will share a mix of grown-up animated stuff, including unaired pilots and episodes, cut scenes, sneak peeks of upcoming seasons, deep cuts, and special episodes from their massive collection.

Folks are encouraged to geek out and dress up as their fav characters; we're expecting to see a few Pickle Ricks from Rick and Morty this year.

Before they fire up the projector, there will be fun as the sun goes down, with a beer and wine garden, local vendors selling fandom gear, lawn games like giant checkers and corn hole, and some official merch you can get before it sells out online in two seconds flat.

You'll need to be 18 or over to attend this happening, and while VIP tickets were gone in the blink of an eye, $10 general admission passes (which score you free pop and popcorn) are still up for purchase on the official event website.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Commons, which is located in downtown at 425 Portland Avenue South in Minneapolis.