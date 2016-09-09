Acme announces massive homecoming for its 25th anniversary

The club has announced a special 25th anniversary show, taking place on November 6. With so many homegrown talents having gotten their start on the Acme stage, it seemed impossible that the club would be able to choose just one comedian to headline the event.

Fortunately, they didn’t.

Instead, the evening will feature an insanely stacked lineup of Twin Cities or Twin Cities-native comedians who began their careers at Acme open mics: Jackie Kashian, Pete Lee, Chad Daniels, Mary Mack, Tracey Ashley, Cy Amundson, Tim Harmston, Bryan Miller, Tommy Ryman, and Andy Erikson. Long-time Acme favorite Tim Slagle will serve as the host and MC for the evening, and the club promises several “surprise special guests.”

Back in 2011, the Acme hosted an entire week-long celebration to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The lineup featured several of the same names who will appear at the upcoming show, along with friends-of-Acme and major national acts from all over. This year, owner Louis Lee decided to take a different approach, packing a festivals-worth of headliners into one insane evening.

"I wanted to celebrate Acme Comedy Co.'s 25th anniversary by showcasing all of the comedians who have started here at Open Mic Night and are now headlining all over the world,” Lee said in an email announcing the event.

This year has already been a rollercoaster one for Acme, with A-list headliners like Louis C.K. and Hannibal Buress dropping in for special surprise shows. They also hosted a number of national headliners for the very first time, and helped build the newest group of comics during the 24th Funniest Person Contest that wrapped up earlier this week. On the flipside, a recent movement by Acme to stop a developer from tearing up the parking lot across the street in favor of building luxury apartments came up short, leaving Acme’s future in question.

Regardless, the event on November 6 will go on as planned, and the first round of tickets sold out moments after going on sale (the club has said that more tickets may be released, but no specifics have been provided yet). In addition to an all-star night of comedy, the $50 ticket will include unlimited beer, wine, and soda for the evening, making this more of a party than a traditional show.

Whether or not Acme will be in it’s current location or shoved inside of a poorly renovated Bennigans in the suburbs (shudder) when the 30-year anniversary rolls around is anyone’s guess, but for one night this fall the club is going to party like it’s 25.

IF YOU GO:

Acme Comedy Co.'s 25-Year Anniversary

Sunday, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m., 21+

Sold out (for now)