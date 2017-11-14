That latter trait spawned a WTF local angle on Monday, when Woods re-tweeted this video with the caption, "This is the #MallOfAmerica. I would suggest getting your Christmas shopping done early. Oh, wait...."

Uh huh ...

So, considering context clues -- see: this, this, and this -- we can reasonably assume Woods is not wild about Islam. He's also not crazy about refugees in the U.S. But the clip Woods posted yesterday, which features hijab-wearing shoppers at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, simply features ... hijab-wearing shoppers at MOA.

Woods seems to be sniffing out a racist angle here, though he's having one helluva time. Is the idea that ... you won't want to shop now ... because people are wearing hijabs? Is it that ... non-whites ... don't support early Christmas shopping?

Perhaps Woods was trying to echo the overtly racist sentiments of the video's original poster, Twitter user @AMR11082016, who tweeted, "This is the #MallofAmerica; Theses are poor refugees & families brought in thanks to the #DiversityVisaProgram; This is how Islam grows & eventually dominates @mallofamerica @TuckerCarlson @realDennisLynch @PamelaGeller #NoRefugees #travelban #RAIR"

Woods' loyal followers, of which there are more than 1 million, joined the cyber scrum with theories of their own, ranging from the extremely dumb to the super dumb.

In other James Woods news: In September, actress Amber Tamblyn accused Woods of sexually pursuing her when she was 16. Actress Elizabeth Perkins seemed to suggest similar transgressions with her #MeToo sign at an L.A. protest on Sunday.

If you were to ask James Woods, however, he might tell you he's the real victim, since Woods believes his pro-Trump views got him blacklisted from Hollywood.