A zine release party, youth photography, and other art shows worth your time this week

Young East African Artists Project



Where it’s at: Quarter Gallery at Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Seventy-five East African high school students from the Twin Cities share their photographic art in this exhibition. The show is a culmination of a year-long project led by Melissa Borman, professor of art at Century College, and Century College's artist-in-residence, Mohamud Mumin, who is known for his work with Soomal House of Art.

What it’s about: For this project, students from two high schools and an arts program at Skyline Tower explored themes related to culture, religion, and place while developing their photography skills. Here’s a chance to see the world from their eyes.

When: The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition runs through July 31.

'Pay 2 Play' zine launch Image courtesy event organizers

Pay 2 Play Zine Launch: A Look at Race and Art Space in MPLS



Where it’s at: JXTA Gallery, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In connection to Juxtaposition Arts’ current exhibition, "Recourse: With Notes From Black Wall Street,” comes a zine launch from Adrienne Doyle, who leads JXTA’s Tactical Urbanism Lab. The zine documents Doyle’s findings from a research project about racial inequities in ownership and investment in art spaces in Minneapolis, and is designed by youth and young adult apprentices at JXTA’s Graphics Lab.

Why you should go: Minnesota is often lauded for it’s stellar support for the arts -- and for good reason. But how equitable is that support? The gross disparities that affect almost every other sector of our landscape also holds true for the arts. Come and hear about Doyle’s findings about artspace disparities in Minneapolis, and see some stellar work by the young artists and designers coming up through JXTA’s program.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Women's Art Institute Image courtesy event organizers

Work from the 2018 Women's Art Institute

Where it’s at: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: Fifteen recent participants from St. Catherine University’s 2018 Women’s Art Institute showcase the fruits of their intensive summer art course.

Why you should go: While much of the work that a visual artist does happens while alone in their studios, there’s something to be said for a program like the Women’s Art Institute, which is all about bringing artists together to share and reflect, which fuels the studio time used to create work.

When: The opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition continues through July 28.

Opening at Rosalux Daniel Buettner, Robert Roscoe

Dan Buettner and Bob Roscoe: Animal Bloopers / Gift Wrap



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Suite 195, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Daniel Buettner and Robert Roscoe are the latest artists to be presented in adjacent solo shows at Rosalux Gallery. In “Animal Bloopers,” Buettner finds the people-like qualities of animals by putting them in human-like settings. Roscoe, meanwhile, explores color, shape, and texture through photography and collage.

Why you should go: If you need a little light heartedness just about now with all that’s happening in the world, Buettner’s anthropomorphized animals fits the bill. Come find some joy as well as the beauty of Roscoe’s abstract explorations at Rosalux’s latest exhibition.

When: The opening reception is from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.