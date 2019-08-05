A yappy hour, a Wedge cat tour, movies in parks: Free stuff to do this week

MONDAY

Best in Show

Loring Park

Is Best in Show a good movie? Or is it the best movie ever created? Let’s just say it’s a highly re-watchable Christopher Guest masterpiece co-written by the great Eugene Levy. All of your favorites from the Guest movie crew shine in this one, including Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Parker Posey. Follow these quirky, neurotic, and fabulous characters as they vie for the titular prize with their pups. Bring your friends, grab a picnic blanket, and enjoy a summer evening. There aren’t many days of summer left; we can’t think of a better outdoor movie selection. 8:35 p.m. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Clueless

This modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma has a peak '90s vibe. 7:30 p.m. Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

You know what makes for a healthy relationship? Lies and deception. Watch Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey make it work for them in this '00s rom-com. Monday, 8:35-11 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis.

'Best in Show'

TUESDAY



Yappy Hour with Sidewalk Dog

Featuring dog selfies, freebies, merch, and more pup fun with proceeds benefiting a local nonprofit. Tuesday, 5 to 9 p.m. The Freehouse, 701 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7011.

National Night Out: The Goonies

A bunch of kids try to save their town by seeking out pirate booty. Izzy's Ice Cream will also be offering a free scoop. Tuesday, 5 to 10 p.m. Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Watch a white male teenager break all the rules and get away with it. Tuesday, 8:30 to 11 p.m. Free.

Father Hennepin Park, Minneapolis.

WEDNESDAY



Free Water Ski Show with the Twin Cities River Rats

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. 1758 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.



THURSDAY

Cat Tour 2019: Whittier Edition

Whittier Recreation Center



So we’re doing cat tours now, huh? In a city that already has a Cat Video Festival and a cat café, it should be no surprise that some feline purists are looking for a less mainstream and more authentic cat watching experience. Fortunately, nationally heralded cat tour guide Chet Wedgely is back again for a third season of cat tours. This time, Chet and company will be taking over the Whittier neighborhood, wandering around and staring at very confused cats that are hanging out, minding their own damn business. While we would make a joke about the absurdity of this event, the reality is that the last Cats of the Wedge tour back in June drew upwards of 300 people. There were cats on porches, cats in windows, cats in strollers, and even – wait for it – cats on leashes! The cops even got called because of the sheer number of spectators causing traffic backups and creating a general vibe of weirdness throughout the neighborhood. Last time, attendees reported spotting approximately 50 cats during the tour. Will they top that incredible number this time? And, more importantly, what the hell, guys? 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 425 W. 26th St., Minneapolis. --Patrick Strait

Ice Cream Adventure with the Joyful Riders Club

Meet at the fire pit outside Surly Brewing Company and prepare to go on a casual ride to Melon Treats, a pop-up ice cream shop that donates 50% of its profits to pediatric cancer research. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.