A witchy beauty salon at Seen the Future (and other art shows worth your time)

We can’t give up now though; there’s too much to lose. What resistance look like to you? A witchy art exhibit? A discussion of art and community in the most desperate of times? Supporting local artists at a raging party? Whatever you choose, we hope it will help you keep fighting the good fight.

Promo

Raging Art On 2017



Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Gamut Gallery packs its space for the annual Raging Art On, a show featuring over 60 artists. Filling every inch of Gamut will be a mix of paintings, photography, prints, fashion, jewelry, and more. It’s a holiday sale and a gallery exhibition all in one.

Why you should go: This event is part pop-up shop, pop art happening, part party. Check out the scene and leave with something beautiful.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 Thursday and free on the remaining days.

Promo

The M Off-Site: Sun Yung Shin on Process and Place



Where it’s at: The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: St. Paul’s Minnesota Museum of American Art takes a field trip to Wing Young Huie’s Third Place Gallery for a conversation with poet Sun Yung Shin and artists Witt Siasoco and Mike Hoyt. They’ll be talking about how artists juggle creative practice, place, and community.

Why you should go: Art is never stagnant, and neither are artists. This event will be a great opportunity to hear three great minds talk about the fluidity of art and how as creative people they move through the world as community members.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Promo

The Beauty Shop: The Witch



Where it’s at: The Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Jess Kiel-Wornson's residency culminates at the Future with an immersive installation embracing female power. Viewing beauty shop gossip as an act of resistance akin to witchiness, the exhibition culls ritual, radicalism, and feminist magic. It's all part of Kiel-Wornson’s ongoing project, the Archive of Disagreeable Women.

Why you should go: Whether you’re a witch yourself or just think witches are awesome you’ll definitely want to check out this creative show.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday.