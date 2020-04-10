A wine and 'Hitch' hangout, cooking classes, trivia nights: Free stuff to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Mu-Tini Hour: Racism is a Virus

Free virtual hangouts. This week, Theater Mu's artistic director Lily Tung Crystal hosts Diane Phelan (performer, director, founder of the Broadway Diversity Project and the #RacismIsAVirus campaign), Ariel Estrada (founder and artistic director of Leviathan Lab), and Brian Kim (Mu veteran artist). They’ll talk about the #RacismIsAVirus campaign and the rise of racism against Asians and Asian Americans, as well as their artistic projects. The hangout will be broadcast on Facebook Live, and you can register (and donate directly to Mu's artistic community) at theatermu.org/virtual-signup. 7 p.m. April 10; Free.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings. This week's guest is Minnesota songwriter and South Dakota Country Music Hall of Famer Becky Schlegel. The live stream is broadcast on the Back Catalog Listen Party's Facebook page, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. 4 p.m. April 10; Free.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

One week after closing its doors due to COVID-19, the Glensheen Mansion has launched a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, that can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours will continue every weekday at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. Every Mon.-Fri. Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers' Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee. 9 p.m. Every Fri. Free.

Netflix and Chill-ed Wine

Virtual movie and wine night featuring a screening of 'Hitch,' paired with wines. There will be a group Zoom call for people to socialize during the film. RSVP and more info at eventbrite.com. 7 p.m. April 10; Free.

Dumb Machine

Jill Bernard hosts a one-woman improv show. Watch it on Facebook Live on Fridays in April, 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Family Explorations: Kitchen Stories

Join Theater Mu artist Sara Ochs to make Jumokbap, aka Korean rice balls. See the ingredient list on Facebook, and RSVP here. Saturday, 10 to 10:45 p.m.

Sassy Lassy Pub Trivia

Play a PG-13 game on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. in April. Wednesday's games are movie- and music-themed and 18+ suggested, Saturdays are general knowledge and PG-13. At 7 p.m. Central Time, everyone tunes in to the YouTube live stream. The link will be posted on the Sassy Lassy Pub Trivia Facebook page just prior. Find more details here.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. April 4; Free.

Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11.

Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook and Zoom. Saturdays in April, from 9 to 10 a.m.

SUNDAY:

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. April 12.

Stay Home and Make Art

Local artist Amy Rice has uploaded free pieces to download for coloring sessions.

NOT FREE, BUT ALSO COOL:

Bridge the Gap

Live streamed benefit concert at Icehouse for local artists and hospitality workers who have been forced out of work due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The broadcast features Minnesota musicians PaviElle, the 4onthefloor, Dave King, Mike Michel & the Orange Goodness, and more. Tickets are priced at the Minneapolis minimum wage of $11, with one ticket paying for one hour of work for displaced industry workers. Proceeds from the show will be donated to The North Stands, a Sanneh Foundation financial relief fund for hospitality industry professionals. Tickets and more info at www.vemos.io/bridgethegap. 6-10 p.m. April 11; $11.