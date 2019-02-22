A wiener dog party, Glam Doll's B-day, cabin fever drinking: 48 free things to do this weekend

Jim Denomie, 'Standing Rock'

FRIDAY:

Jim Denomie: Standing Rock Paintings

Vibrant, visceral, and rife with a singular iconography that encapsulates the violence at the heart of the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy, Jim Denomie’s artworks unflinchingly tell the story of inherent racism that continues to live across the country—particularly, in this case, in the Dakotas. This exhibition includes three large-scale works. No more are needed. With his fantastical style and eerie color palette, Denomie, who is Anishinaabe, unflinchingly captures the layers of brutality, fury, and disbelief that white supremacy gives rise to. There are also infusions of sardonic humor and mysticism, which serve to highlight the violence at the fore. There will be an opening reception on Friday, February 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. --Camille LeFevre

Ryan Werbalowsky: The Great Dachshund

Featuring drawings, dachshund accessories, and a 47-foot-long hand drawn dachshund, with DJ's Joe Burns and Ruby Loretto. 10% of proceeds go towards the Humane Society. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3775.

From Behind the Sun

Based on the true story of housing discrimination. 7 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Feb. 21-March 1; 1 p.m. Every Sat. from Feb. 23-March 2; Free (food pantry donations welcome). Whitney Fine Arts Center at MCTC, 1424 Yale Pl., Minneapolis; 612-604-4466.



Kinda Kinky and the Bad Companions

8:30 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

All Vinyl Considered

A vinyl night featuring DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission Music. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 22; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Blood Banks (CD Release Show)

With Lutheran Heat, Partial Traces, and St. Paul Mudsteppers. 9 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Sex Rays

With Slim Stone. 10 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

FB

6 Year Celebration

The first 50 people to wish GLam Doll happy birthday score a free donut at the Eat Street shop. 7 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat. Glam Doll Donuts, 2605 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7064.

Barrel Aged Week

Town Hall has been barrel-aging beers for 18 years now, and even managed to win an award for Czar Jack imperial stout before barrel-aged beer had its own category. The brewpub’s barrel program continues to grow, and this week’s festival points the spotlight directly at their big, bold, and complex creations. That will include offerings like Manhattan Reserve, Twisted Trace, ET Wee, and Foolish Angel. The week kicks off with growler presales, where Town Hall will reward those who wait in line with free coffee and cheap breakfast burritos. Then they’ll release more beers each day. This event also features two one-week-only menu items, two chef-driven beer and dinner pairings, and a limited supply of bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup for sale to take home. Show up early to reserve some growlers, and return throughout the week for more beer. Daily from Feb. 17-24; Free. Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. --Loren Green

Sweet Crude Release Party

Meet the makers of Fargo-made Sweet Crude, a cinnamon and spice liqueur. 6-11 p.m. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Roseville, 2801 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-379-1180.

Canned Beer Release Party

Try two new canned beers: Lemon Drop Unfiltered Wheat and Chill Lacs Session IPA. With food from Louisana Purchase and live ska/reggae music by the Skruffians. 4-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Jaime Chong at Light Grey

Tasteful Nudes, Innuendo, and #Lovesona

Group show. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Feb. 22. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Silverback Trio

9 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Laura Corcoran

A Minnesota Rookery: Prints and Drawings from Fergus Falls

Work by Laura Corcoran. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 22. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 3; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Richfield Winter Market

Featuring seasonal foods, crafts, and gifts from local vendors, with live music from local musicians. 3-6 p.m. Feb. 22; Free. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield; 612-861-9360.

Insight Brewing

SATURDAY:

Cabin Fever Reliever

The last couple of weeks have been rough. Sure, the days are getting longer and a little bit warmer, but we’ve still got winter for another month (or more). So Insight is doing what it can to get you out of the house. At their Cabin Fever Reliever, you’ll find fruity, summery casks such as a strawberry/kiwi lager and a peach brut IPA. The Minneapolis Craft Market will be onsite with a variety of locally made items, and guests can sign up to plant a succulent and score a free henna tattoo. SK Coffee will also be available for those who don’t drink but want to hang (or for those who like a little caffeine with their brew). Meanwhile, Mirage will play tunes that reflect the warmer days ahead. 12-4 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. --Loren Green

Neon Blaque

With Freequeensee, OK, Nice, Lvndscvpes, and Fmly Frnd. 10 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Moda Flair Spring Show

Pop-up shop and event supporting small busineses. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

2nd Anniversary Party

Featuring guest bartender Miki Mosman making drinks from the first menu: Venus Verde, Lavender Honey Bee, and the Tricki Miki. Noon to midnight. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-353-5274.

Luc's BDay Bash featuring Omega Defender (Reunion Show)

With Motari Jaguar and Serac. 9 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Fare Tredici

Celebration of Form+Content's 13th year featuring a group exhibition showcasing recent works by current gallery members. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

L-R: Patrick Pryor, Jodi Reeb, Mark Barlow, Kurt Seaburg

Jodi Reeb, Kurt Seaburg, Mark Barlow, Patrick Pryor

Landscape as revealed through four distinctive aesthetic perspectives surrounds the visitors of this welcome exhibition. Hung throughout the multilevel atrium, the work fills the spectrum from exquisitely detailed in its representation (Kurt Seaburg) to luminous in its abstraction (Patrick Pryor). Jodi Reeb’s recent encaustic work blends both in haunting scenes full of warning and renewal. Mark Barlow’s Montana-inspired oil paintings take us through the rivers and woods of the west. The opening reception is on Saturday, February 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313. --Camille LeFevre

2019 LoLa Winter Fine Art Exhibit

Group show with art for sale, demonstrations, and make-and-take activities. 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 23-24; Free; donations accepted. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

90-Second Newbery Film Festival

Screenings of short movies created by kid filmmakers from Minnesota and across the country, hosted by authors James Kennedy and Jacqueline West. RSVP and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.

Back Alley

8:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



JDRF 27th Annual One Walk

Benefit walk for diabetes research, featuring kid's fun zone with music and dancing, vendors, and health and wellness area. More info at www.jdrf.org. 7-10 a.m. Feb. 23; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Jenifer LeClair

Author presents her new book, 'Death in the Blood Moon.' 12-2 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.

"Of the North" at Public Functionary Jacob Aaron Schroeder

Of the North : Jacob Aaron Schroeder

Stories of LGBTQ mental health, queer identity, homophobia, and toxic masculinity are fused in St. Paul artist Jacob Aaron Schroeder’s first solo exhibition. An installation of mixed-media and sculptural work, the exhibition functions—conceptually and, in many ways, literally—as a sort of altar to gender non-conforming, transgender, and queer experiences. Schroeder conducted his research in St. Paul, St. Cloud, and Virginia, combining narratives both urban and rural. The result illuminates object, place, and space to reveal the pain and poetry of lives lived. There will be an artist’s conversation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 23. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. --Camille LeFevre

Kiersten Hall

Author presents the new book, 'The Lies We Live - A Corner Confessions Novel.' 2 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



MN Record Show

Featuring music memorabilia, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, posters, tapes, books, and more. More info at mnrecordshow.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.

Mayslack's 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Chili competition with prizes. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Mayslack's Music Lounge, 1428 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-9862.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

"Scissors Paper Spray"

Scissors, Paper, Spray

Mixed media collage featuring work by Kristi Abbott and Yuya Negishi, with fashions created by Tonya Bryan and Jeana Sommers. Artist talk 2-4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23. Free. Kristi Abbott Gallery & Studio, 719 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat.; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Orchestra Concerto Concert

8 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

FB

SUNDAY:

Say Goodbye to Big V's with ABC Death

Comedy from Neil Hilborn, Thadra Sheridan, and Shane Hawley. Sunday, 7 p.m. Big V's Saloon, 1567 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-645-8472.

MN Toy Posse's After Valentine Sale

Featuring 40 tables of new and vintage toys comics games, plus local artist prints. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Geek Partnership Society, 1121 Jackson St. NE, Ste 106, Minneapolis; 612-424-2477.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Edina Chorale

Collaboration with the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra and Two Rivers Chorale. 3 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8877.

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Mucci's is making doughnuts again this weekend. Rick Nelson

Mucci's Doughnuts Pop-Up

People freaked out when St. Paul Italian eatery Mucci’s announced that they wouldn’t be making doughnuts on the weekends anymore. There was news coverage, and people posted crying emojis online. Hordes of heartbroken fans braved the Polar Vortex for the last official sale in January. “Holy doughnuts, Bruce! We opened our doors at 8 a.m. to a line of 10,000 people who camped out for hours in the cold!” the Mucci’s crew posted on Instagram. There was always a glimmer of hope; Mucci’s has hinted that we haven’t seen the last of their delicious fried dough. And indeed, they return (briefly) this Sunday for a pop-up at a brewpub. They’re keeping mum about the two types of doughnut they’ll be making, but we do know that these coveted sweets will be paired with beers, making this event a dream come true for many. 12-2 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Barrel Theory, 248 7th St. E., St. Paul; 651-600-3422. --Jessica Armbruster



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

Music Under Glass: Lucy Michelle

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Wayzata Symphony Orchestra: Dona Nobis Pacem

3 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8877.

