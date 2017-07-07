A vintage yard sale, costume sale, and 90 percent off deals: Upcoming fashion events

Put a reminder in your phone so you don’t miss out and spend the day instead on the beach drinking Radlers... not that we know anything about that.

(Cliche)

Cliché Summer Sale

Forgive the cliché (ha), but you’re going to want to run, not walk to the south Minneapolis boutique to get your little hands on the best deals. It’s their biggest sale of the year, with racks of $10-$15 items and discounts ranging from 40 to 90 percent off. Yes, you read that right: 90 percent off. (Side note: If you're ever having issues figuring out how much to take off a discounted item's price, just muliply and move the decimal. It’s a trick I learned while working at the Len Druskin Outlet.) In recent years, Cliché has really upped its game, offering a well-curated mix of inexpensive trendy pieces with more expensive, locally made classics that you can wear again and again… and again. (Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.)

(FB)



Sandbox Theatre Costume Sale

Have you ever been to a costume sale? They’re super fun, because you truly never know what you’re going to find. Renaissance costumes? Uniforms? Gowns? Who knows! That’s why you should make a point to attend the Sandbox Theatre sale. A handful of local costume designers and theaters are throwing the event, which features period ensembles, contemporary pieces, and accessories too. Cash is preferred. (Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sandbox, 3109 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.)

(Tandem Vintage)

Vintage on a Dime: A Vintage Yard Sale Extravaganza

Local vintage dealers Canary Club Vintage and Tandem Vintage are pairing up to clean out their stock.This one-day sale will feature items from the ‘50s and beyond, with most priced from $1 to $15. Both businesses run successful vintage shops, with Canary Club primarily selling on Etsy and Tandem at Find Furnish. We have a feeling you’ll find some incredible stuff at their yard sale. Get there early for best selection! Cash and cards will be accepted. (Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2925 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.)

(L-R: bluebird, Parc, Bumbershute)

Crazy Days at 50th & France

Many stores start getting their fall items in late July or early August so that they’re ready for the rabid crowds of back-to-school shoppers and those of us who want a head start on our autumn wardrobe. Hence, Crazy Days sales. Bop over to Edina’s 50th and France neighborhood for two days of sidewalk sales from local shops such as casual-cool bluebird boutique, chic Bumbershute, designer consignment shop Fashion Avenue, the modern minimalist Parc, iconic bath and body retailer LUSH, and way, way more. Even Spalon Montage and STEELE Fitness are participating, so you really never know what you might find. (Plus, there are some great places to sit on a patio down the street.) Bring your mom and your BFFs to this one. (Friday, July 21-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 50th and France, Edina.)