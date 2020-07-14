"A truck sideswiped the marquee while negotiating a complex turn maneuver," says Loren Williams at the Riverview. "The driver left contact information and we have been in touch with insurance representatives to discuss repairs, which will not be easy due to the age of the theater and custom work required."

The photo the theater shared via social media reveals that a corner has been nicked pretty badly, but the rest of the sign remains intact.

A truck hit our marquee two days ago. We're optimistic it can be restored. pic.twitter.com/Bqh50WbRQ6 — Riverview Theater (@Riverviewtheatr) July 2, 2020

For those unfamiliar, the old-school signage is one of the hardest-working in town, giving us sage advice and quoting from our favorite movies, and dazzling us with its twinkling lights at night.

facebook.com/riverview

Right now, the south Minneapolis theater is trying to get things sorted regarding insurance. They’ll also need to find a skilled craftsperson to do the necessary repairs.

"We are optimistic that everything can be restored to its original appearance," says Williams.

In the meantime, the theater is selling to-go bags of its delicious popcorn on a semi-regular basis. You can follow their Facebook page for upcoming dates and hours.