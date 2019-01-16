A ski jumping competition, Pole Dancing Festival, Coen brothers trivia: A-List 1.16

Women Only Pinball Championship

WEDNESDAY 1.16

Women Only Pinball Tournament

Tilt Pinball Bar

Pinball is back in a major way, especially in the Twin Cities. Sisyphus Brewing’s collection of machines continues to grow, Caffetto Cafe’s six-machine basement is a secret gem, and the pinball machines at Up/Down are often as coveted as the arcade games. But like any rising trend in geek culture, the scene isn’t always lady-friendly. It will be, however, at Tilt’s Women Only Pinball Tournament. This Wednesday, pinball enthusiasts will gather to talk about the local scene, give each other tips, play against each other, and drink from the bar. No experience is necessary, so don’t worry if your flipper skills are a little rusty. Folks will compete against each other in groups of four until the final two vie for top points and bragging rights. This is the first in what event organizers hope will be a monthly event. 7 to 10 p.m. Free. 113 E. 26th St., Suite 110, Minneapolis; 612-236-4089. —Jessica Armbruster

Kermet Apio

Acme Comedy Co.

“I don’t really do much political stuff,” says comedian Kermet Apio, “but in a club I will do some stuff that I wouldn’t do at a corporate event or on a cruise ship.” Apio is definitely a fan of political humor, but he also knows his audience. “This guy came up to me after a show and said, ‘You’re funnier than Stephen Colbert.’ I knew what he was saying. He was very conservative, but he’s not [politically] right at all. There’s no way some goofy Hawaiian road comic is funnier than what Stephen Colbert is doing right now, but that’s where we are at this point: ‘He’s making fun of the guy I support, so he’s not funny.’” Times certainly have changed. “When Chevy Chase was falling all over the place as Gerald Ford or Dan Aykroyd was doing an impression of Jimmy Carter, it was more about speaking comedy to power. That’s a big tenet of comedy.” Apio is more likely to talk about his family, personal experiences, and his Hawaiian upbringing. “A guy asked me, ‘How long have you lived in the states?’ You mean other than the one I was born in?” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Ta-coumba Aiken, 'Say What'

THURSDAY 1.17

Ta-coumba Aiken

Aloft Minneapolis

Hotel art exhibitions that are curated to introduce local artists to visitors have been happening around the Twin Cities for a while now. Kolman & Pryor Gallery has the inside track at the Hewing Hotel, where it shows its own artists. Gallery 13 has been doing small shows at Aloft Hotel, and is now deepening that engagement with an exhibit by one of our most eminent painters: Ta–coumba Aiken. In addition to his long history as an arts administrator, public artist, educator, and activist, Aiken is well known for his lively, musical artworks on canvas and paper. Think jazz: pattern, repetition, improvisation in a continuous stream of innovation and revolution. It’s time more non-locals know about Aiken and his work. The opening reception runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 17, and there will be a artist’s talk on Saturday, January 26, at 2:30 p.m. Free. 900 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-8400. —Camille LeFevre

Third Thursday: Exploration with Studio/E

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This installation of Third Thursday is all about exploration, both intellectual and physical, as you make your way through Mia’s galleries with travel and adventure in mind. You’ll also meet a variety of explorers at a panel talk featuring polar explorer Tyler Fish; Liwanag Ojala, CEO of CaringBridge; Todd Waterbury, chief creative officer at Target; and hip-hop poet Dessa. Drinks, live music, and hands-on activities round out the evening. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000. —Jessica Armbruster

Eleanor Kerrigan

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Like many comics, Eleanor Kerrigan started out working in a comedy club—but not as performer. She waitressed at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles while pursuing an acting career. But she was naturally funny, and, at the behest of Andrew Dice Clay, she gave standup a shot. Before long, she was out on the road featuring for the Diceman. Onstage she talks a lot about her upbringing in south Philadelphia with nine siblings. “I was always hanging out with my brothers,” she tells an audience. “I didn’t know I was a girl until a week ago. Mostly because I’m still waiting to develop.” Her parents split up when she was nine years old, but she remained close with her father, which surprises a lot of people. “‘He left your mom with 10 kids,’ they say to me.” She explains, though, “We grew up in a row home. When he left I thought, ‘This is great, we need the room!’ I finally got a whole drawer.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Miss J at the Pole Dance Festival Alyssa Kristine Photography

FRIDAY 1.18

Pole Dance Festival

Midpointe Event Center

As our State Fair motto goes, the summer is for all things on a stick. This weekend, however, is all about the pole. The Pole Dance Festival in St. Paul features three days packed with classes, workshops, vendors, and shows for beginners and pros alike. Friday’s highlights include the opening performance and exotic competition, before the full lineup of classes and events—featuring dance, pole sport, and performance workshops—kicks off Saturday. Closing things out on Sunday will be trickster workshops, a fly girl session, and transcending transitions, sending you into the world with all the tools you need to spin, bend, and express yourself as you get a jumpstart on those 2019 resolutions. Of pole dancing. Many performances and events on the schedule are family-friendly. Registration and more info can be found at poleandperformingart.com. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; workshop-only Sunday runs from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. $15-$45 daily; $5-$20 kids; $65 three-day pass. 415 Pascal St. N., St. Paul; 651-641-7544. Through Sunday —Patrick Strait

High-Rise Mayhem

Trylon Cinema

Trylon Cinema is serving up an action-packed double feature with High-Rise Mayhem. Indonesian actioner The Raid: Redemption (2011) opens the cinematic melee with a spectacularly ill-fated police incursion into a drug kingpin’s towering apartment fortress. Trapped in the building and stalked by maniacal henchmen and mercenary residents, the few surviving officers face dangers down every corridor, battling with an assortment of guns, knives, improvised explosives, and, most critically, the bone-splintering maneuvers of Pencak Silat (an Indonesian martial art). Following a remarkably similar set-up, the science-fiction action of Dredd (2012) captures the fraught brutality of its cult comic source material, Judge Dredd, while wisely ignoring the campy 1995 Sylvester Stallone adaptation. Here the titular law enforcer and his novice partner pursue another maniacal drug lord in another high-rise guarded by another crew of crazed baddies. Starring Karl Urban and Olivia Thirlby, Dredd features unrelenting action as our heroes ascend 200 floors of mayhem to breach the criminal stronghold. By the end of this frenzied double bill, audiences will be reeling from the adrenaline high of two masterfully constructed models of cinematic action. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

SATURDAY 1.19

XIAART Grand Opening

XIAART

St. Paul is getting a new shop featuring artists, crafters, makers, and designers from southeast Asia. XIAART, which uses a consignment model for promoting local creativity, is housed in the Little Mekong district on University Avenue. For its grand opening event, the shop will be showcasing an assortment of wearable items, such as bow ties made using Hmong designs by XIXO Men’s Wear, plus items from Carol’s Candles, hand-carved woodwork by Kong Research & Design, watercolor paintings by Moua Thin Productions, and more. During the opening event, Groove DogZ will be on hand with gourmet hot dogs. Come celebrate this rich array of artisans and artists, and take home something special. 3 to 10 p.m. Asian Economic Development Association, 422 University Ave. W., Ste. 14, St. Paul; 651-222-7798. —Sheila Regan

Sour Beer Cave Fest

Casanova Liquors

If there’s one thing that’s consistent about the beer scene, it’s a constant focus on innovation with an acknowledgement of our Midwestern history. This year’s Cave Fest at Casanova Liquors in Hudson highlights that. Take a little road trip to the historic Casanova Caves just east of the St. Croix River, and sample from a curated selection of cellared sour beers. The three-hour event will offer tastes of more than 75 sour and wild-fermented beers, plus there will be live music and appetizers to help keep some sense of sobriety among the revelry. This event is held sporadically; today’s will be the third the space has hosted in the past six years. Act now. Who knows when you’ll have your next opportunity to drink in a Wisconsin cave. 1 to 4 p.m. $50. 236 Coulee Rd., Hudson, WI; 715-386-2545. —Loren Green

Nightmare After the Holidays L-R: Sick Kitty Ceramics, Ashley Hay Design, Stacey R. Britt (@CraftyBitchWithBlackLips)

SUNDAY 1.20

Nightmare After the Holidays: A Maker’s Fair

Haunted Basement

The gift-giving holidays have come and gone, which means the twee shopping season is finished—for now. This Sunday’s pop-up honors the end of this time with a weird-ass makers’ fair where you’ll be sure to find some genuinely strange and fabulous stuff. There will be medical oddities from Walker Friend, tooth-adorned pieces from Sick Kitty Ceramics, sparkly pop-culture inspired pins from Cherry Moon Press, zines from Scream Queers, and dolls (nothing good ever comes from creepy-looking dolls). Stacey R. Britt (@CraftyBitchWithBlackLips) makes delightfully geeky felt creatures resembling Super Mario mushrooms, Harry Potter symbols, and unicorns, and participating artists include Strangely Rabid Arts and Crafts, Matt Baehr, and Ferraya. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., building #9, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

International Ski Jumping Competition 2019

Bush Lake Ski Jumps

There are only a few things worth going outside for in this shitty weather, and one of those things is seeing sick ski jumps. If you can drag yourself out from under your weighted blanket for a few hours, your seasonal depression will be instantly cured (or at least put on pause) by International Nordic Ski Jumping. It’s like a mini-Olympics taking place at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps, as elite ski jumpers from Europe, Canada, and the U.S. will be going head-to-head for moderately sized trophies and big cash prizes. Come see people soar 300 feet in the air while you relax from the stable ground below, or from the climate-controlled chalet. The $10 it costs to get in is only slightly more expensive than an Amazon Prime rental of Better Off Dead. 4 to 7 p.m. $10; plus $20 per vehicle. 8401 E. Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington; 952-484-8956. —Patrick Strait

'Raising Arizona'

TUESDAY 1.22

Coen Brothers Movie Trivia

Moon Palace Books

Sure, you might be able to recite the best quotes from The Big Lebowski and know who showed up on what season of Fargo on FX. But how much do you know about Blood Simple, The Hudsucker Proxy, or Burn After Reading? Now’s the time to test your true Coen brothers mettle at this night hosted by If I Only Had a Brain Trivia. This will be a monthly happening, with the series kicking off at Moon Palace with a tribute to all things Coen. Beer and pizza will be available at Geek Love Cafe. 5 to 9 p.m. Free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Jessica Armbruster