A shopping guide for the dudes in your life: Dad, your brother, Uncle Bill, your BF, and BFF

Lucky for us, the Twin Cities has a plethora of stores selling gifts for all of the men in your life, from your dad to your brother to your significant other or BFF—even your sister’s new boyfriend you don’t know very well (but since he’s coming to Christmas you gotta get him a gift!).

Midwest Mountaineering

If he’s outdoorsy …

If the man in your life likes to climb mountains and hike through the wilderness, you’ll find something for his next outdoor adventure at Midwest Mountaineering, whether it’s a sweat-wicking sweater or camping accessories. Or a canoe! 309 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis

BlackBlue

If he’s fancy AND outdoorsy …

BlackBlue, with locations in St. Paul and south Minneapolis, beautifully blends made-to-last workwear with attention to detail and simple, clean lines. So if the man in your life likes to get dressed up but also loves snowshoeing all afternoon, this is where you’ll find something for him. BlackBlue stocks brands like Battenwear, Gitman Vintage, Canada Goose, and Raleigh Denim Workshop, and has become a favorite for local guys who enjoy sipping a drink at the hot new bar AND by the campfire. 4754 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis/614 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Midway Book Store

If he loves to read …

Gift the bookworms on your list with a vintage copy of one of their favorite books. Midway Book Store has a sprawling collection of used (and even antique!) books, from the ornate leatherbound volumes with gold writing that look respectable on a shelf to out-of-print copies of the weird and wonderful—not to mention an impressive comic book collection. 1579 University Ave. W., St. Paul

Studiiyo23

If he’s a sneakerhead …

Studiiyo23 is the place to snag Jordans, Air Force 1s, Pumas, and more, plus streetwear and accessories. 2319 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

L-R: Electric Fetus, Hymie's, Extreme Noise

If he’s into vinyl …

Where to start? The Twin Cities has tons of great record shops where you’ll unearth gems you never knew he needed. Try the iconic Cheapo, then hit up the Electric Fetus or head to Hymie’s Vintage Records. Roadrunner may have what you’re looking for, or you may find it at Extreme Noise. Even the Mall of St. Paul has a vinyl section. You really can’t fail.

Henry and Son

If wine is his thing …



Give him a membership to Henry & Sons’ wine club, Bottle Service. Who doesn’t love trying new wines, especially those chosen by the experts? Plus, it’s a fun activity the two of you could do together if you’re in need of a bonding activity. Prices start at $45 a month, and go up to $150.