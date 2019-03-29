A Pixies/Weezer after party, 30 Days of Biking, Claytopia shows: 48 free things to do this weekend

HOTTEA presents new work Sal Rodriquez

FRIDAY:

HOTTEA

HOTTEA is heading to downtown Wayzata for a solo gallery exhibition. The MCAD alum has traveled the world, creating colorful yarn installations in galleries, malls, museums, and parks, interrupting public and private spaces with his impressive feats. Over the years he has worked with such varied institutions as Google, the Sydney Opera House, Artmossphere Biennale in Moscow, Sesame Street, the Mall of America, and New York Fashion Week. While his commissioned pieces have been celebrated for their ability to disrupt spaces, he still often returns to his roots as a yarn-bombing street artist. For his show at Burnet, HOTTEA strips things down, using his art as a healing method as he remembers loved ones who have died. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 29. Free. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333. –Sheila Regan

Temple

With Hellish View, Food Team, and Observant. 9 p.m. March 29; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Andrew Kneeland

With Rosetta Rosetta (solo show). 10 p.m. March 29; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Better Selves Tap Release Party

Featuring the newest addition to Able's core beer offerings, with live music from Mike Munson and Big Lake, BBQ, and a live art installation. 6 p.m. March 29; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



Biggest Newcastle Brown Pub in the World Party

Featuring $2 Newcastle pints, free Brit's/Newcastle socks, and music from Oasis tribute band Nicollet & Alcohol. 4-10 p.m. March 29; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

"This Land Like a Mirror Turns You Inward"

Claytopia

This week, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts will be in town for a celebration of all the crazy, practical, and innovative things artists can do with clay. While the actual conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center may be a little too specialized for regular folks, this also means that a variety of galleries and spaces in Minneapolis and St. Paul (and beyond) will be hosting some phenomenal shows featuring clay art. The California Building will host a handful of shows; works include coffee cups, tiles, and subversive pieces from the Rat Trap Clay Club. Schmidt Artist Lofts will also have multiple receptions, with works including stoneware, abstract statements, and functional kitchenware. Squirrel Haus Arts will host several exhibitions, including a performance where artists create clay utopias only to destroy them in front of you. Other happenings include open studios, receptions at beer halls, dog-friendly gatherings, and more, with the bulk of the parties taking place on Friday night. Find the complete schedule at nceca.net. Daily from March 26-30; Many events are free; some have admission fees.

This Land Like a Mirror Turns You Inward

Janet Macpherson and Magdolene Dykstra’s collaborative installation investigates a dystopian landscape where plant and animal life have been mutated to the brink of sustainability. 5-9 p.m. Truckstop Gallery, 20 Grove St., Minneapolis.

Personifications

Ceramic sculptures by Lisa Marie Barber, Attila Ray Dabasi, and Krissy Catt. Part of the NCECA Conference. NCECA reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 29. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.

Squirrel Haus Arts

WET: Performing UtopiaZ

Performance and exhibition space for queer/POC/non-normative ceramic artists, curated by Marval A Rex. 6-9 p.m. March 29; Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

Mingeisota - Merging Nature and Culture

Pottery, sculptures, and more by Lee Love and Matthew Krousey. Public reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 29. Free. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.



Spectral Matter

Group show featuring ceramic sculptures, curated by Heather Nameth Bren. NCECA reception 5-7 p.m. Fri., Mar. 29. Free. Bethel College Eugene Johnson Gallery, 3900 Bethel, Moundsview; 651-638-6263.

"Strange Place" Jason Lim, 'Landscape Studies 7'

Strange Place

Clay, traditionally the potter’s medium, is radically reimagined in this exhibition. Five artists from around the globe transform the substance into so much more than a static (if engaging) object. Video, performance, sculpture, photography, and other media—with clay and ceramics at the center—redefine how one thinks of place, body, and experience in some far-out conceptual ways. In doing so, the practice of ceramics gets a formidable shot in the arm. There will be a closing reception on Friday, March 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Macalester College Law Warschaw Gallery, 1600 Grand Ave., Fine Arts Commons 105, St. Paul; 651-696-6416. --Camille LeFevre

Warren MacKenzie and John Reeve: Kindred Spirits

Pottery. Part of the NCECA Claytopia conference. Daily from March 11-April 4; Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



You Am I

Group show celebrating modern identity. Opening reception and fundraiser 5-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 29. Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.

The Clay & Its Double

Group show featuring work by Geno Luketic and Jerome Yorke, with Zac Collopy, Sophie Wilson, and Claire Brewer. In Suite #117. Part of NCECA Claytopia Conference. Daily from March 28-30; Free. TuckUnder Pavilion, 681 17th Ave. NE, Studio 117 at Casket Arts, Minneapolis.

Past Curfew Pop-Up

A non-NCECA affiliated late-night gathering and pop-up show. 9 p.m. to midnight. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Gritty: The mascot, the meme, the legend The internet

Fellow Gritizens: Gritty, Memes, and Left Internet Culture

Featuring short presentations from graduate students at the U of M. Registration and more info at mimsgg.org/gritty. 2-4 p.m. March 29; Free. Nicholson Hall, University Of Minnesota, 216 Pillsbury Drive SE, University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis; 612-626-5054.



Rondo: Beyond the Pavement Screening

Film screening followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and elders from the film and Rondo community. 7 p.m. March 29; 2 p.m., 6 p.m. March 30; Free; donations are welcome. First Baptist Church, 499 Wacouta St., St. Paul; 651-222-0718.



Siri Hustvedt

Author presents her new book, 'Memories of the Future.' 7 p.m. March 29; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Steve Noonan

7 p.m. March 29; Free. Birch's on the Lake, 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake; 952-473-7373.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Juxtaposition Arts

SATURDAY:

Juxtaposition Arts Pop-Up Events During NCECA 2019

Featuring JXTA youth apprentice ceramic work for sale, open studios, artist talk with Mara Duvra (1 p.m.). Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.

A Celebration of the Life of Tucker Jensen

Featuring Dirt Train, Lena Elizabeth, Joe Kopel, No Tent, and Laura Hugo. 7 p.m. March 30; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Rank Strangers

With Repeat Bias and Partition. 9 p.m. March 30; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Weezer/Pixies After Party w. Pleezer and Trompe le Monde

9 p.m. March 30; Free. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112.

Ashely Peifer, Betsy Ruth Byers

Ashely Peifer, Betsy Ruth Byers

This joint exhibition at Rosalux juxtaposes Ashely Peifer’s playful textiles and works on paper with Betsy Ruth Byers’ gorgeous abstract paintings of disappearing glaciers. Where Peifer’s work has a flat, childlike sense of the primitive, Byers’ abstractions are resonant with mood, alive with depth, and vivid with the intensity of the moment. Both artists capture a sense of the fleeting and render it concrete. There will be a public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Camille LeFevre

Minnesota Genealogical Society 50th Anniversary Open House

Featuring exhibits, library tours, sample classes, door prizes, and mini-consultations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30; Free. Minnesota Genealogical Society, 1385 Mendota Heights Rd., Mendota Heights; 651-330-9312.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Choir Concert

8 p.m. March 30; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Jane St. Anthony

Author presents her book, 'Whatever Normal Is.' 2 p.m. March 30; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Courtesy 30 Days of Biking

SUNDAY:

30 Days of Biking 2019 MSP Kickoff Party

In 2010, a group of Twin Cities cyclists decided to try to ride their bikes every day for 30 days. The journey was so revelatory that the annual challenge is still going strong, nearly a decade later. Over the years, 30 Days of Biking has grown internationally, with people from all over the world documenting their experiences. Pro athletes have participated, and funds have been raised for charity organizations, both local and worldwide. This April’s month of rides kicks off Sunday at the Red Stag. Here folks will be able to take the 30-day pledge, dance to DJ tunes, score this year’s spoke card for $5, have a drink and a snack, and hop on a bike. You can ride on your own during the month, ride with friends, or show up to one of the organized rides, which include trips to bakeries and coffee shops, happy hours, free movie screenings, and more. Find a ride to the kickoff at bit.ly/30kicks, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. 12-4 p.m. March 31; Free. Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766. –Jessica Armbruster

Learn to Brew with the Pros

Presented by the Northern Coffee Alliance, with interactive stations, samples, food, and a DJ. 12-3 p.m. March 31; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Tattersall Vintage Market

Featuring vintage clothing, housewares, and records from local vendors, with neighboring Mercury Mosaics also hosting a vintage-themed market. 2-6 p.m. March 31; Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Dog-Friendly Market

Indoor market features several dog supply vendors and local pet boutiques, specialty cocktails, complimentary handmade dog treats. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 651-468-0400.

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Martin Devaney

5 p.m. March 31; Free. House Of Mercy, 436 Roy St. N., St. Paul; 651-252-4841.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Rachel Kurtz and Kelley Larson

6 p.m. March 31; Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Kay Taylor

Retrospective Paintings by Kay Taylor

Oil paintings. Artist reception 4-7 p.m. Sun., Mar. 31. Free. Amore Coffee, 879 Smith Ave., West St. Paul; 651-330-0570.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony: Road Trip

3 p.m. March 31; Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville; 651-487-7752.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Earth Day at Fourpost

Featuring a toy collection for Second Chance Toys, Earth Day crafts, and specials. Hosted by Fourpost at the Mall of America. More info at www.eventbrite.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 31; Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Evan James

Author presents his new book, 'Cheer Up, Mr. Widdicombe.' 5 p.m. March 31; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

