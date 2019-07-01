A pinball party, 'Star Wars' in the park, and the Fourth: Free stuff to do this week

MONDAY 7.1

Free Canoeing

Loring Park

For those looking for a downtown activity that is a little off the beaten path, consider taking a canoe tour. Mondays during the summertime months, Loring Park hosts free canoe rides for anyone interested. A naturalist will hook you up with a canoe, life vest, and paddles, and teach you tips on paddling while discussing local wildlife and waterways. Then, you’ll be welcome to explore the area and practice your techniques. 5 to 7 p.m. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Surly Cinema: The Goonies

Surly Brewing Co.

7:30 p.m. Mondays now through August 26. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.

Stand and Deliver

Mon., 9 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion

TUESDAY 7.2



1985

Tue., 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Park

WEDNESDAY 7.3

Belles & Chimes Minneapolis

Tilt Pinball Bar

Do you love pinball? Do you identify as a woman or femme? Then this friendly event should be up your alley, as game enthusiasts of all skill levels will come together to play some pinball. (Dude friends are welcome to join after 8:30 p.m.) 7:30 p.m. 113 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-236-4089.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Wed., 9 p.m. Boom Island Park

THURSDAY 7.4

Freedom From Pants XIII

Hennepin Bridge on Nicollet Island

There’s not a lot to celebrate about America right now. But a holiday is always a good excuse to spend it with people you love doing something memorable. On the Fourth, the Freedom from Pants crew rides once more. People will meet under a bridge on Nicollet Island, and toast to body positivity, semi-nudity, and friendship before hitting the streets en masse. The route is usually kept secret until the day of, but typically includes stops at parks and beaches. Requested attire for this event is whatever you want: Many will be nearly nude/down to their skivvies, while others may ride fully clothed. The choice is yours. Don’t, however, choose to be an ugly American. Leave the fireworks and squirt guns at home, and don’t even think about telling someone to take off more clothes. We all still have the right to choose (for now, at least, in Minnesota). 6 p.m. to midnight. Free. 2 Merriam St., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Red, White, and Boom 2019

Various Locations

There are plenty of places to see fireworks for the Fourth. But if you’ve never seen them on the downtown Minneapolis Riverfront, you’re missing out. In addition to the live explosions, there will be food trucks, plus two stages of live music. That includes old school ska by the Prizefighters, classic rock fusion from Yesterdawn, pop-folk from Sawyer’s Dream, and country music artist Tre Aaron. If that’s not enough face-melting Americana, the night before you can catch Solo: A Star Wars Story at Boom Island Park, making it a double-decker action free of charge. As for Independence Day, fireworks will start promptly at 10 p.m. and the crowds will be massive, but the display is equally massive so you can catch them from almost anywhere in the city. Other related activities this weekend include a half-marathon, a 5K fun run, and family activities. 6:30 p.m.; fireworks are at 10 p.m. Free. 65 SE Main St., Minneapolis. --Patrick Strait

Twin Cities River Rats

Along the banks of the Mississippi

Free water skiing shows on the Mississippi are back. This summer the crew will be presenting Ratty Wonka and the Chocolate Factory for free on the river. There will be stunts, leaps, lifts, and cool formations featuring Mr. Wonka, Charlie Bucket, and the Oompa Loompas.6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1758 W. River Rd. N. (between the Broadway and Plymouth Avenue bridges), Minneapolis.

4th in the Park

Langford Park

Featuring parade, fun run, music, games, volleyball, family events, happy hour, and horseshoe tournaments. Full schedule and more info at 4thinthepark.org. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 4; Free. 30 Langford Park, St. Paul.