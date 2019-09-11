A one-man circus, Tapes ’N Tapes at Blocktoberfest, the Wild West at the Walker: A-List 9.11-17

"Dark Arts" at Lawless L-R: Stef LM, Caitlin Karolczak, and a drink by Lawless

WEDNESDAY 9.11

Dark Arts: Gallery of the Macabre

Lawless Distilling Company

It may only be September, but if you’re a fan of horror and spooky stuff, it’s already Halloween season. Lawless in south Minneapolis shares this sentiment, and is getting into the spirit early with a creepy art show and drink series. After recovering from a car wreck, north Minneapolis artist Stef LM discovered new inspiration in drawing skeletons both human and animal. Caitlin Karolczak’s oil paintings recall ethereal characters from another era. In this collection, organs are exposed and skulls gaze out at you. You can see these works any day of the week, but Wednesdays are extra festive, with $5 artist-inspired cocktails added to the menu. 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays. Free. 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-1000. Through September 30 —Jessica Armbruster

Ride the Cyclone

Jungle Theater

Roller coasters might be touted as death-defying thrill rides, but frequent inspections, failsafe mechanisms, and safety regulations ensure that any danger is merely imagined... except in the case of the wickedly witty musical Ride the Cyclone. Created by Canadian playwrights Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, the work has been garnering popular acclaim and critical accolades since its original conception as an abbreviated submission for a 2010 Toronto Fringe production. The musical follows six teenage choir members who meet a tragic fate when a roller coaster launches off track. They awake in a purgatorial state overseen by a mischievous mechanical fortune teller, the Amazing Karnak, who offers to restore life to the one teen who can make the most convincing case for a second chance. This mystical set-up proves to be a clever means of examining idiosyncratic passages of life and finding appreciation in its fleeting nature. This regional premiere at the Jungle features the original U.S. producer, Tony Award-winning Kevin McCollum, serving as an advisor while artistic director Sarah Rasmussen oversees a talented cast led by Jim Lichtscheidl. The show is in previews from September 11-13. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $40-$50. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through October 20 —Brad Richason

"History is Not Here' Osama Esid Suleiman, 'Tent'

THURSDAY 9.12

History Is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary

Minnesota Museum of American Art

For its 20th anniversary, St. Paul-based Arab arts organization Mizna is partnering with the Minnesota Museum of American Art for an exhibition. Curated by Heba Y. Amin and Maymanah Farhat, “History Is Not Here” highlights 17 artists who have been featured in Mizna’s art and literary journal over the years. The collection includes work from artists working in the U.S. and abroad who are making connections between historical and current geopolitics, using alternative imagery and language structures to create paintings, drawings, book art, installation, and video. Check out the show at the opening night party, which includes tunes from DJ Yasmeenah and a cash bar from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 12. Free; online RSVP is requested for the reception. 350 Robert St. N., the Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571. Through January 5 —Sheila Regan

David Dimitri’s L’homme Cirque

Circus Juventas

Circuses are generally a multi-crew production. But here, it’s just one guy. And he manages to do it all. That includes setting up the big top, the lighting rig, and even lighting the fuse before popping into his own dang human cannon. His name is David Dimitri, and his acclaimed 60-minute show is coming to Circus Juventas for the next few weeks. At each show, he will dance, flip, and perform a variety of stunts on a high wire; turn into a human cannonball; serenade audiences with his accordion; and end the show with a no-net, 150-feet high-wire walkout. The son of a legendary clown, Dimitri made his debut at age seven, going on to study circus arts in Budapest and dance at Juilliard, and wowing crowds at Cirque du Soleil and Big Apple Circus. Find tickets and a complete schedule of shows at circusjuventas.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $30. 1270 Montreal Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-8229. Through September 22 —Jessica Armbruster

Rocky LaPorte

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“When you’re younger,” says comedian Rocky LaPorte, “you and your friends are talking about hot rods and girls, but now I’m talking about what kind of pudding you get after hernia surgery. Your world changes. You talk about stuff that hurts, and going to the doctor, because that’s your world.” A skilled and accomplished joke writer, LaPorte’s not just an old guy talking about old-guy stuff. “I still talk about meeting stupid people on the street, the dumb stuff we do, you know, life.” LaPorte is a true road warrior. But constant travel can be a grind. “I’m on the road for three weeks, and I come home and I have three weeks of mail, I have to mow the lawn, and my air conditioning broke, so I’ve got to get that fixed.” Then it’s right back out to Connecticut before heading to the Twin Cities. But that’s what successful headliners have to do, and audiences love LaPorte. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23., 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

'Pursuit of Happiness' Andrej Lamut

FRIDAY 9.13

Pursuit of Happiness

Walker Art Center

Who actually could imagine such a mash-up? The cowboy hats, yoke shirts, quick-draw holsters, goofy Western dancing, and overt violence—that’s nothing new. But how about adding a salesperson from Austria, speechifying, and a sojourn to Baghdad? A wilder West has never been seen. And yes, there’s more, but we’re not giving any spoilers. Nature Theater of Oklahoma, in collaboration with the Slovenian dance company EnKnapGroup, thoroughly plumbs and deconstructs our beloved “pursuit of happiness” in this dance-theater work. You may never think about our cultural and political obsessions the same way again. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $28. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Cocktails at the Castle

American Swedish Institute

Cocktails at the castle is a lovely affair, with drinks, art activities, and live music outside on the gorgeous museum grounds and inside the historic Turnblad mansion. For this installment, three local female singers—the melancholic Half Tramp, punk-fueled Monica LaPlante, and soul-bearing Aby Wolf—will provide tunes, along with a set by DJ duo Pink Rink. Pop-up performances include musical storytelling from Parker Genné and O’Shea Irish Dance. Throughout the evening, you can also watch rune carving and ale bowl turning demonstrations, meet some falcons from the Raptor Center, and visit the fabulous “The Vikings Begin” exhibit. 21+. 7 to 11 p.m. $20-$25. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. —Sheila Regan

St. Paul Oktoberfest

Schmidt Artist Lofts

As we ease our way into the colder months in Minnesota, Oktoberfest parties are one great consolation prize. This weekend, the Schmidt Artist Lofts will be celebrating with a huge event open to all. The party gets started at 6 p.m. on Friday with a horse-driven keg delivery. Beer will be central to the festivities, with plenty of Paulaner varieties and a Hacker Pschorr Munich Dark to go around, as well as German wine, apple brandy, Jägermeister shots, and non-alcoholic drinks. Beer contests will be hosted on the mainstage; test your skills at chugging and mug holding. Dachshund shenanigans will also abound, with races and a limbo contest planned. Live music, dance lessons, traditional eats, and a Kinder Carnival for little ones (just steps away from a bar for grownups) round out the event. Find more info at www.saintpauloktoberfest.org. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Free; $5 wristband for beer; $8 Kinder Carnival admission. 900 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-842-2980. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Joe Horton: Vessel

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Afrofuturism meets digital technologies, mysticism, and corporeality in Joe Horton’s new film, Vessel. The single-channel installation, which features Darrius Strong, Shá Cage, and Jessika Akpaka, is based on a hero’s journey through an underworld of death and decay, where transformation and transcendence ensue. Blending stop motion animation, narrative, and ambient sound, the 30-minute film reinvents expectations about whom heroism services and what heroism means. There will be an opening reception with the artist on Friday, September 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through September 22 —Camille LeFevre

Hullabaloo 2019

Indeed Brewing Company

Each year, Indeed Brewing throws a multi-day fall festival. This year’s party kicks off on Friday with a set from Douala Soul Collective, followed by a special edition of Transmission, Jake Rudh’s video-fueled dance party featuring tunes from the ’80s and ’90s. Saturday’s musical lineup includes Nur-D (hip-hop), Kiss the Tiger (rock), Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks (neo-soul/rock), the Florists (pop), and Sister Species (chamber pop). On tap will be Indeed’s greatest hits, as well as a new Munich-style Oktoberfest and the return of the Yamma Jamma Harvest Ale, made from sweet potato, spices, and vanilla. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and Blue Door Pub will serve eats. This is a cash-only event, so hit up an ATM before heading out. All ages. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Free; $1 drinking wristband benefits Indeed We Can. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Tapes 'n Tapes head to Blocktoberfest Becca McDermott

SATURDAY 9.14

Blocktoberfest

Dual Citizen Brewing

Just because we’ve made it past Labor Day doesn’t mean that the block parties have to stop just yet. For Blocktoberfest, Dual Citizen is teaming up with fellow St. Paul breweries Burning Brothers, the Lab, Lake Monster, and Urban Growler for a day of locally made beer. The Naughty Greek and Lyn 65 Kitchen & Bar will serve eats via pop-ups, and food trucks like Free Indeed Food, Public kitchen + bar, and Cold Stone Creamery will be stopping by. The musical lineup will include the return of rockers Tapes ’N Tapes, plus Heiruspecs (hip-hop), New Primitives (reggae), Alex Rossi (funk/R&B), and Lisa Wenger (blues). Local artisan vendor booths and family-friendly games round out the event. All ages. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. 725 Raymond, St. Paul; 651-330-4750. —Loren Green

Rails & Ales

Target Field Station/Union Dept

The annual Rails & Ales event showcases the Twin Cities’ growing beer scene through a self-guided ride along the Metro Transit Light Rail. The pub crawl is a two-city adventure that encourages people to try new things, including rare and special one-off beers only available for participants. A whopping 19 locations are hosting revelers, so you probably shouldn’t plan to hit them all: Choose from veterans like Town Hall and Fulton, hotspots like Barrel Theory and Modist, newer businesses like Number 12 Cider and Stacked Deck, and plenty of other destinations along the way. Tickets score riders their first two pints, chances to win cool prizes, special prices on food and drink, and a commemorative T-shirt. Your journey will begin at either Union Depot in St. Paul or Target Field Station in Minneapolis. Find tickets and more info at getknitevents.com. 21+. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $35-$45. Target Field Station, 435 Fifth St. N, Minneapolis. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. —Loren Green

The Glass Menagerie

Guthrie Theater

Audiences of Tennessee Williams’ ruminative drama The Glass Menagerie are made acutely aware that the tragic characters are chasing aspirations that will inevitably prove futile. Nevertheless, it’s difficult not to feel for the forlorn family, who all hope for a better future. Launching the Guthrie’s latest season, this revival reintroduces theatergoers to Amanda Wingfield, a former debutante whose naive dreams were long ago devastated by a broken marriage. Living with her two adult children in their drab St. Louis apartment, Amanda can only regretfully watch as eldest child Tom loses himself in alcohol, and her daughter, Laura, obsesses over her collection of fragile glass animals. When a “gentleman caller” visits, Amanda grasps at one last chance to place her daughter into a respectable marriage, opening the door to ruinous consequences sure to be rendered with poignant empathy by an accomplished cast under the oversight of the Guthrie’s artistic director, Joseph Haj. The show is in preview September 14-19. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $15-$94. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through October 27 —Brad Richason

Twin Cities Veg Fest Laura Carroll Photography for Twin Cities Veg Fest

SUNDAY 9.15

Twin Cities Veg Fest 2019

Harriet Island Regional Park

Food festivals are rarely 100 percent vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, but Twin Cities Veg Fest is exactly that. Whether you’ve been plant-based for decades or are looking to add some vegetable side dishes to your plate of steak, you’ll be welcome to sample your way through a variety of foods. Vegan items can be pricey; here you’ll be able to try things first to see if you like them. Never had oat milk? Coconut-based cheese? Dairy-free cupcakes? Try before you buy. Last year’s lineup boasted over 90 vendors, and Sunday’s event should feature a similar selection. Presentations include fondue-making, summer salad ideas, and gluten-free baking. Find more info at tcvegfest.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 85 W. Water St., St Paul. —Jessica Armbruster