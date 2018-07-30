A night market, a clothing swap, and the original 'Ghostbusters': Free things to do this week

Spaceballs

Monday, July 30, 8:55 p.m. @ Mueller Park.

Uptown Minneapolis Clothing Swap

It happens. Sometimes we purchase clothing duds that sit in our closet for too long, whether the fit is off, it's not quite our style, or we just simply like the idea of the piece, not the reality. Don't let those items take up precious real estate in your closet. Instead, round them up and take them to this clothing swap. All you need to gain admission is bring 10 items in good condition to trade, be they jeans, tees, purses, shoes, or dresses. Guys and gals will be shopping for good finds, and there will be snacks and drinks while you explore. Anything left over will be donated to homeless teen resource organization YouthLink MN. [Editor's note: This event was originally scheduled for July 10.] 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. ArcStone Technologies, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-455-7200.

Beer, pizza, and wine on a lawn tonight. Mill City Night Market at the Commons

Mill City Night Market

Each week this summer, Mill City Night Market takes over the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. This Tuesday, the event will also be a happy hour, as Day Block Brewing will be serving up pizza, beer, and wine to picnickers on the green. A free yoga session starts up around 5:30 p.m., and lawn games like kubb, cornhole, and ping pong will be played. Shop for veggies and artisan eats from local farmers, and enjoy live music. This is also a family-friendly happening, with plenty of healthy foods and activities geared toward kids. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Blingo!

This evening of bingo is better than heading to a church basement because beer is withing reach. This week, B. Louise hosts while you drink a pint and try to win some glam prizes. Tuesday, 8-9:30 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, July 31, 8:55 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

'Lineage' BodyCartography Project

BodyCartography Project: Lineage

For almost a month, the BodyCartography Project, known for engaging audiences in movement in places other than the stage, will be inhabiting the Weisman Art Museum. This Wednesday the group, founded by Olive Bieringa and Otto Ramstad, will perform Lineage, which includes U of M medical students and somatic movement practitioners. Watch, feel, join in, be moved. There are many related happenings; check wam.umn.edu to see the complete schedule.Wednesday, 7 p.m. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. --Camille LeFevre

Ghostbusters (1984)

Wednesday, August 1, 8:50 p.m. @ Linden Hills Park.

Black Panther

Thursday, August 2, 8:50 p.m. @ North Commons Park.