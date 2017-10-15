A local beer party at Mia (and other free things to do this week)

FB

Tuesday Night Comedy Showcase: Halloween Edition

James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246

This free comedy show in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood is mashing up with Halloween on Tuesday. Come in costume, enjoy a beer, and prepare to laugh at a crew of local standups. There will be a costume contest for those with the best getups, and that includes the comedians. Drink specials will abound. 8:30-10 p.m. Tuesday. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Third Thursday: Artoberfest

Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s latest traveling exhibition, “Eyewitness News: Making History in Eighteenth-Century Europe,” features historic paintings commissioned by the powerful and wealthy, covering battles, successions, and ceremonies. For this installment of Third Thursday, local breweries will take these large-scale works as their muse, infusing beers with a variety of flavors. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Fulton Beer, and Bad Weather Brewing Company will all be on hand to offer drinks and chat. There will also be hands-on activities featuring beer-inspired arts and crafts, such as making your own koozie, and there will be live music from rock band BBGUN. Normally “Eyewitness News” costs $20 to view, but if you sign up for My Mia (a free service that scores you discounts and invites to special events) you can reserve free tickets to the exhibition that night. Visit the ticket.artsmia.org to sign up and RSVP. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

"Art is My Weapon" at Gamut Gallery. Nikki McComb

Art is My Weapon

Gamut Gallery

We need to talk about guns. Two separate gallery exhibitions, one at Gamut Gallery and another at Space 369, are adding to the discussion. “Art is My Weapon” takes a page from Brian Borrello’s Guns in the Hands of Artists project, where decommissioned guns became non-deadly works of art. For this group show 250 guns, collected in 2016 through a buyback program, were sent to artists to become a raw material in their artwork. The results include sculptures, photography, paintings, and glasswork. Some guns have become candle holders, others are now lawn tchotchkes, and others have inspired new takes on shooting-range targets. The opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, is free, and features a spoken-word performance by Chadwick Phillips. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.

