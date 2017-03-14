Pretty much every bar in town will be celebrating this Friday, but we thought we would pull together a few highlights, all organized by neighborhood so you can avoid cars and bar hop at your own pace on foot.

Plan ahead if you do plan to get around using a vehicle. The buses will be full, and from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Metro Transit will be free. There’s also Lyft, but we have no idea whether there will be a spike in “holiday” or “high traffic” rates.

The following is our list of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, all neatly organized by area. You, however, will most likely not be neat by the end of the night. Take care, and plan responsibly for your irresponsibility.

(Pssst! Are you a bar planning something? Feel free to leave a comment in the post, or email us at [email protected] and we’ll add you to our online calendar.)

Downtown St. Paul/Lowertown:

St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Paul

Parade starts at Wacouta and Fifth Street and moves westbound along Fith to Washington Street. More info at www.stpatsmn.org. March 17, 12 p.m. Free.

St Patrick’s Day Holland Oats Karaoke with Bill the Thrill

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 p.m. Free. 21+. Sixth & Wabasha, St. Paul; 612-285-3112.

University/Snelling/Grand areas:

O’Gara’s St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re looking for Irish bars in St. Paul, O’Gara’s is a good place to start, as it will be hosting its “World’s Shortest Parade” (it’s basically a lap around on the bar) at 3:30 p.m., and there will be free music throughout the day as well inside and outside in the tent. Free. 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. O’Gara’s, 164 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-644-3333.

St. Patrick's Day at The Dubliner Pub

Music runs all day, with sets from Todd Menton, Charlie Heymann, Tiller Black, and the Irish Brigade. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551; www.thedublinerpub.com.

Emmett’s Public House

Featuring 20 oz Guinness for $8, irish beers on tap, and 53 Irish whiskeys. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 695 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8248,

World's Most Dangerous Polka Band

Booze, polka, and putt-putt. This one is a little bit out of the way, so plan transportation carefully. 7-10 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261; cancanwonderland.com.

Como:

St. Pat’s Day Party

Featuring live music and special menu items, like Guinness cupcakes. Half Time Rec, 1013 Front Ave., St. Paul; 651-488-8245.

Downtown Minneapolis:

Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade

Parade starts at Sixth Street South and Marquette Avenue, and concludes at Marquette and 11th Street. For more info, visit www.mplsstpats.org. March 17, 7:30 p.m.



St. Patrick's Day Peepshow

Burlesque and cabaret peep show featuring an array of dancers and hosted by Butch Charming. March 17, 6:30 p.m. $10-$15. The Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-843-2555; www.thepourhousempls.com.

Brit’s

Yep, St. Pat’s Day at a British pub. It’s a thing here in Minneapolis. Things kick off in the morning with March Madness basketball. Other happenings include parade views from the bar, and a corned beef special throughout the day. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, 612-332-3908.

The Local

Yup, they’ll be selling beer here. The parade will be cruising by tonight too. 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-904-1000.

Kieran’s Irish Pub

There will be live music and other fun throughout the day. $5. 85 Sixth St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-4499.

Uptown/south Minneapolis:

Special Beer Release

Each year, the Herkimer releases a special beer for the holiday. They’ll have an Irish Red Ale on Friday. Jameson and Powers will be on special, and there will be Irish eats on the menu. Herkimer Pub & Brewery, 2922 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-0101; www.theherkimer.com.

Special deals at Muddy Waters

$5 whiskey shots sounds pretty good, right? Muddy Waters Bar & Eatery, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232; www.muddywatersmpls.com.

The Dregs’ Annual St. Patrick's Day Concert

March 17, 9:30 p.m. $10-$12. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737; www.bryantlakebowl.com.

Northeast Minneapolis:

Party Monster Friday St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans

Featuring DJ Dirty O'Duke, lip syncing, and 2-for-1s from 10-11:30 p.m. March 17, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5; free if in costume. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-5115.

Black Hearts Burlesque

Weekly cabaret hosted by Victoria DeVille, starring Elektra Cute. They also have 3-4-1 drink specials on Friday. 8:30-10 p.m. $5. Lush Food Bar, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358; www.lushfoodbar.com.

Longfellow:

Tumblin' Dice

St. Patrick's Day party featuring Rolling Stones tribute band. March 17, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365; www.schoonertavern.com.

Saint Patrick’s Day

Featuring Stringdingers. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.