A Flip Phone dance party, 24-hour theater, and more free things to do this weekend

"Faye Driscoll: Come On In" Walker Art Center

FRIDAY:

Faye Driscoll: Come On In

Interactive online experience of the first solo museum exhibition from the celebrated choreographer. View the exhibition at walkerart.org. Daily from May 27-June 14; Free.

Flint Hills Family Festival

Free virtual festival for teachers, students, and families, featuring mini-concerts, sing-a-longs, musical theater lessons, and artist interviews. Presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Streaming and more info at flinthillsfestival.ordway.org. Daily from May 26-29; Free.

Macalester College 2020 Senior Thesis Exhibition: Dislocate

Online showcase featuring artwork by Macalester College’s Senior Art Majors. Work can be viewed at macartanddesign.com. Daily from May 13-31; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers's Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Heather Renaux

Looking Glass

An Instagram live art market presented by Artesota, featuring a variety of work from Minnesota artists. Art market can be viewed at Artesota's Instagram page. Daily from May 22-30; Free.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings. The livestream is broadcast on the Back Catalog Listen Party's Facebook page, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. 4 p.m. May 29; free.

Senior Show 2020

A virtual gallery exhibition celebrating the work of emerging graduates, presented by Light Grey Art Lab. For more information and to view the exhibition, visit lightgreyartlab.com/seniorshow2020. Daily from May 22-June 30; Free.

We Are Not Disposable

First online exhibition presented by Interact Center for Visual & Performing Arts, featuring work by 44 Interact artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. The exhibition benefits the Disability Visibility Project. The exhibition can be viewed online. Daily from May 13-31; Free.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

Glensheen Mansion hosts a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, as well as an eye-spy treasure book to help you explore the mansion. Those features can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours are weekdays at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. Free.

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart Online

The Walker's first-ever virtual makers mart, featuring a collection of stylish jewelry and accessories from 24 local artists. Find it on Facebook here. Daily from May 16-June 14; Free.



Not free, but also cool and happening today:

Patrick's Global Cabaret

Cabaret featuring an all-star cast of artists from Japan, Vermont, Brazil, and Minnesota, presented by Patrick Scully. More info at tinyurl.com/GlobalCabaret. 7:30 p.m. May 29; $15 suggested ticket.

Acme Comedy Company Studios: John DeBoer

Online live comedy series presented by Acme Comedy Company, with feature act Trevor Anderson and emcee Nate Nickel. Tickets and more info at acme.com. 8 p.m. Daily from May 29-30; $11. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.

SATURDAY:

4 the Future

Multimedia livestream experience to celebrate the 4-year anniversary of Modist Brewing, featuring live musical performances from Sims, Lady Midnight, Fruitpunchloverboy, DJ Just Nine, and DJ Mike 2600, with live painting from Biafra, Wundr, Martzia Thometz, and Wes Winship, hosted by Kyle Skye, with giveaways of BRLSQ posters and Modist beer. Streaming at twitch.tv/modistbrewing. 6-10 p.m. May 30; Free.

Holy Trinity: Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Dance Party and Drag Show

Featuring pop up drag performances featuring Jaidynn Diore and a dance party featuring music by Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki. Presented by Flip Phone, with digital tips during the performance accepted via Venmo at @FlipPhone. RSVP and more info at Facebook. 9 p.m. May 30; Free.

Transmission and Slicing Up Eyeballs Present: 180 Minutes

A virtual celebration of classic alternative music broadcast live on Twitch hosted by DJ Jake Rudh and presented by Transmission and Slicing Up Eyeballs. This week's livestream is featuring the music and videos of Joy Division and New Order. 8 p.m. May 30; Free.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.



Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

24 Hour PlayFest

Beginning Fri., May 29, 30 artists have 24 hours to write and produce six short plays, which will be performed live at 7 p.m. Sat., May 30. Featuring Lauren Yee, Katie Ka Vang, Leah Nanako Winkler, Saymoukda Vongsay, Susan Stanton, Chris Chen, Rick Shiomi, May Adrales, Rich Remedios, Jen Weir, Katie Bradley, Sara Ochs, Eric Sharp, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Danielle Troiano, Lily Tung Crystal, and more. Presented by Theater Mu. Live streaming at Theater Mu's Facebook page, with additional event info at theatermu.org. 7 p.m. May 30; Free.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. Shopping from 8-9 a.m. for immunocompromised customers only. More info and safety requirements at millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 30-Oct. 24; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits Webcast Concert: Joe Nicola

Live streaming musical performance from guitarist Joe Nicola, presented by Royal Foundry Craft Spirits. More info on Facebook. 2 p.m. May 30; Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 30; Free.



Cars and Caves

Cars and Caves Virtual Car Show

Online classic and exotic car and motorcycle show presented by Chanhassen AutoPlex, featuring taped interviews with Rob Edwards and Nathan Thompson of Two Guys and a Ride chatting with various garage owners with a special focus on May’s Car Club of the Month, the MG Club of Minnesota. Livestreams and more info at chanhassenautoplex.com and facebook.com/ChanhassenAutoPlex.net. 8 a.m. May 30; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 4-May 30; free.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals. Streaming live on Perry's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 30; free.

Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance." Streaming via Shynes's Facebook. 7:30 p.m. May 30; free.

Ann & Charlie Heymann: At Home with the Gaelic Harp

Live streaming virtual concert from her living room to yours. Presented by Celtic Junction Arts Center, broadcast via CJAC Facebook page. The artists will be accepting free will donations during the concert. 3 p.m. May 30; Free.

Not free, but also cool and happening today:

The 2020 Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Finals

Live poetry slam competition presented by TruArtSpeaks, with poets submitting videos of themselves performing original work which will be shared via Zoom, with a host, featured artist, and commentary. Registration and more info at www.truartspeaks.org. 7 p.m. May 30; $5.

SUNDAY:

Minnesota Varsity

Virtual talent competition for young musicians, presented by Classical Minnesota Public Radio. Find it online here and broadcast live on Classical MPR. 3 p.m. May 31; Free.

Actors Theater of Minnesota Online Trivia Challenge

A name that tune style show tune trivia challenge benefiting local theater companies, presented by Actors Theater of Minnesota, Mayhem Trivia, and Camp Bar & Cabaret. Registration and more info at actorsmn.org. 8 p.m. Every Sun. from May 17-June 7; Free.



Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Miss Richfield 1981's Bingo Bonanza

Online bingo games streaming live on Facebook and Zoom, hosted by drag cabaret legend Miss Richfield 1981 (Russ King), with trivia and a musical number from the hostess. Registration and more info at playbingobonanza.com. 7 p.m. Every Thu. from April 30-May 31; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from May 3-31; free.



Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. May 31; free.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. Livestream via Facebook, with donations accepted via the band's GoFundMe. 5 p.m. May 31; free.

Sunday Supper with Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs, and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay." Streaming via Emerson's Facebook and Instagram. Donations can be made via PayPal at [email protected], Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, and Patreon. 5 p.m. Every Sun. from April 5-May 31; free.