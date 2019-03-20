A fan-made 'RoboCop', Mark Mallman and Nora McInerny release books: A-List March 20

WEDNESDAY 3.20

Our RoboCop Remake

Trylon Cinema

For years, Trash Film Debauchery has been screening terrible B-movies, low-budget schlock, and failed blockbusters that time forgot. This spring, the crew is moving into new territory, bringing us amateur remakes of classic flicks. The epic trilogy kicks off with Our RoboCop Remake, a majestic collaboration wherein 55 directors each created their own scene and they all add up to an entire movie. There will be charmingly bad line readings and and amazing shoestring special effects. Harcore punk band MURF will also be on hand to debut a new music video and share the trailer they made for this Frankenmovie. Upcoming screenings in this series include a remake of Raiders of the Lost Ark, created over six years by a group of friends who started the project when they were 12, and The Empire Strikes Back Uncut, a fan-made shot-for-shot work that features live-action sequences, stop-start animation, and cardboard cutouts. 7 p.m. $5. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. —Jessica Armbruster

'The Beldenville Troll' Bruce Silcox

THURSDAY 3.21

The Beldenville Troll: A New England Gothic

Open Eye Figure Theatre

The townsfolk of Beldenville, Maine don’t believe the local legend of a troll who lives in an old train tunnel. That changes after a child disappears, never to be seen again. In The Beldenville Troll, creator/director Joel Sass spins a tale full of fantasy, humor, terror, and a bit of romance. It’s a sequel of sorts to Sass’ 2017 production of The Red Shoes, in which he set Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale in the 1940s. The Beldenville Troll also updates a mythical story by giving it a modern setting. The audience will play detective, sorting out conflicting recollections regarding a strange village boy who may or may not be a troll-child. An exhibition of objects from Beldenville—including troll bones, dioramas, and old photography—will be on display for audiences to view before and after the show. The production features Sass’ brilliant setwork, and performances by a cast of three who double as actors and puppeteers. The show is rated PG-13 due to adult language and scary images. Teenagers and adults are invited—if they can handle the frights. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, April 8; 4 p.m. Sundays. $15-$24; $5 preview show March 21. 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338. Through April 14 —Sheila Regan

Third Thursday: Women Artist

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This installment of Third Thursday will highlight the accomplishments of female creatives. Gallery tours will take time to consider the work of women artists. Music will also play a central role in tonight’s proceedings, with pop-up performances from rocker Monica LaPlante, dance/pop artist Nyasia, and DJ Rowsheen. Meanwhile, Mia’s MAEP Gallery will be hosting an opening reception for “Sieng Lee: Siv Yiv and His Wooden Horses.” For the project, Lee consulted with renowned shaman Wa Leng Lee to explore what immigrants give up when they assimilate into American culture. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. —Jessica Armbruster

Adventure MN Film Festival 'Takes By Light 3'

Adventure MN Film Festival

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

Adventure MN Films is hosting a series showcasing the work of Minnesota filmmakers who are highlighting the Land of 10,000 Lakes’ many wonders. Tonight’s event features a screening of eight short films ranging from four to 20 minutes in length. There will be a Q&A session with the filmmakers after the viewing, and, of course, lots of beer flowing. The kickoff event will be largely focused on Minnesota’s waterways, but there will also be sled dogs, ultra runners, and #BoldNorth references. 5 p.m. $10. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. Every other month through November —Loren Green



Candide

Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts

Based on the 1759 novella by Voltaire, Candide’s satirical storyline follows its titular character as calamity drives him from a sheltered upbringing to a journey of discovery. Along the way, he reunites with long-lost acquaintances, falls in and out of love, and has his youthful optimism assailed by a world that is indifferent, chaotic, and sometimes outright cruel. Though the narrative is shaped by a philosophic tension between idealism and pragmatism, the staging boasts the rapturous spirit of adventure, particularly under the acclaimed 1999 reworking by John Caird, which skillfully honors the original text while maintaining the soaring score by Leonard Bernstein (with contributions by Stephen Sondheim and Richard Wilbur). Such notable qualities are certain to be imaginatively rendered by the talents of Theater Latté Da and VocalEssence in this limited engagement at Cowles Center. This production includes a full orchestra, a 60-member chorus, and an ensemble cast. Find tickets and more info at www.vocalessence.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $35-$45. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3600. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Mark Mallman Wilson Webb

FRIDAY 3.22

Mark Mallman Book Release Party

7th St. Entry

In his new book, The Happiness Playlist, rocker Mark Mallman writes about how he got over crippling anxiety and depression following his mother’s death. Mallman relays how he came up with the idea of creating a playlist filled only with tunes that inspire happiness. Part memoir, part reflection about his relationship to music, the work is also filled with conversations with local musicians and music writers as they discuss music, culture, and mental health. Candid and raw, this is an inside look at one person’s journey to the other side of an extreme mental health episode. It’s also a wonderful portrait of the Twin Cities music scene. For the book’s release party, Mallman will play a full rock show, along with 26 BATs and Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders. Mallman will also be signing books and vinyl. 18+. 8 p.m. $12/$14 at the door. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-1775. —Sheila Regan



Little Women

Theatre In the Round

Considering the enduring popularity of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, it should come as no surprise that the 150-year-old story ranks among the works most adapted for stage and screen. Much of this affinity derives from the heartfelt depiction of four sisters, diverse in personalities and unified by emotional bonds. Set during the Civil War, the story centers on Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March as they balance their own hopes and dreams against family responsibilities and social expectations. Within such a framework, contemporary readings can uncover a wealth of cultural subtext, particularly at a time when gender inequities are being re-examined. That said, Little Women isn’t a sociological exposé, but an affectionate portrayal of sisters coming of age during an exceptionally harsh era, yet still sharing an empathetic pang of harbored crushes and restless heartache. These sentiments are given particular potency in English playwright Peter Clapham’s adaptation, as presented by Theatre in the Round Players. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus Thursday, April 11; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through April 14 —Brad Richason

ModernMedieval: The Living Word

Summit Center for Arts & Innovation

Several years ago, the Swedish folk-electronic-metal band Garmarna gave a luminous performance in a St. Paul church of their album based on the life and poetry of Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179). A visionary nun, herbalist, composer, and author of nine illuminating texts on science and religion, von Bingen continues to inspire legions of artists with her teachings on the Feminine Divine and the power of nature’s life force. Most recently, composers Ben Frost (Icelandic by way of Australia), Angélica Negrón (Puerto Rico), and Julianna Barwick (U.S.) have made work inspired by the 12th-century mystic. They perform their ambient, avant-garde compositions during this evening co-sponsored by the Walker Art Center and SPCO’s Liquid Music Series. Listen and feel the wisdom of the ages reverberate throughout your body. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20-$25. 1524 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1144. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Smoke Signals Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 3.23

Smoke Signals

Insight Brewing

This Saturday marks the return of Smoke Signals, an annual barbecue competition at Insight. Three competitors will vie for a trophy, while revelers get to eat the results. In addition to the beer hall’s regular offerings, special selections will be tapped on the hour. That includes a Mango Dankbot, a Triple Shot Banshee Cutter, a Dandelion & Elderflower Brut IPA, a Strawberry Kiwi Lager, and a Smoked Chili Scotch Gravity Well. UP Coffee Roasters will be serving up their own fresh brew during the day, and Glam Doll Donuts will bring some sweet treats. Bluegrass bands will play tunes all day, with the Roe Family Singers, Pistol Whippin Party Penguins, and Wailing Loons on the schedule. All ages. Noon to 10 p.m. Free; $2 drink wristbands. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. —Jessica Armbruster

Brews, Bands, & BBQ

Modist Brewing Co.

Got the winter blues? Now in its third year, Brews, Bands, & BBQ is set to take them away. Admission includes two pints of beer, two sliders (chicken or pork), and a side dish from ZZQ Smokehouse. Modist will have two special infusions for the night, and there will be cash sales for those who want more food and drink. The music lineup features the bluegrassy Barbaro, the funky Jaedyn James & the Hunger, the soulful Annie Mack, and blues-rockers Corey Medina & Brothers. Find tickets at getknitevents.com. 5 to 11 p.m. $40/$50 at the door. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Loren Green

Paul Reiser

Pantages Theatre

Paul Reiser is probably best known for creating and starring in the hit sitcom Mad About You, as well as his more recent work in the critically acclaimed Red Oaks and the wildly popular Stranger Things. People sometimes forget, though, that he’s also a standup comic. “I kind of put that on the back burner and neglected to get back right away,” he says. “What’s funny to me is when people say, ‘I didn’t know he was a comedian too,’ because I think that’s all I do.” He understands the confusion since he took a long break from standup. After all these years, his comedy style has remained unchanged. “I’m often struck by how similar the through line is,” he says. “I circle back and realize I did an early version of this 30 years ago. This is just a newer version. The things I’m interested in and drawn to have remained the same.” One difference he’s noticed is that he’s never been more comfortable onstage. “When I went back out on the road after all those years it was a different point in my life,” he says, “and audiences knew me. It’s was like getting tougher with old friends, because the audiences largely grew up on Mad About You. It just feels a lot more organic, and as much as I loved doing it the first time, it’s even more fun this time around.” 8 p.m. $37.50-$42.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Free Ink Day

Highpoint Center for Printmaking

This Saturday marks the return of Highpoint’s ever-popular Free Ink Day, an afternoon where the organization invites people to get creative and try out their tools and techniques. The afternoon will focus on watercolor monotype, a practice that yields pieces ranging from dreamy abstracts to evocative landscapes. Folks who stop by will receive a quick orientation before creating an original work using water-soluble materials and an etching press. This is a kid-friendly happening, but adults are welcome to come in and make prints as well. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. —Jessica Armbruster

Nora McInerny Promo image

SUNDAY 3.24

Nora McInerny

Parkway Theater

When Nora McInerny released her first book, It’s Okay to Laugh: (Crying Is Cool Too), she gave readers a look inside the roller-coaster ride of emotions she experienced while meeting, falling in love with, and ultimately losing her husband to cancer. Since then, she’s remarried, had another baby, helped people through her nonprofit, Still Kickin’, and created a podcast, Terrible, Thanks for Asking. Now she’s getting ready to celebrate the release of her sophomore book, No Happy Endings, with a big party at the Parkway Theater. But just because she’s moved forward in her life doesn’t mean that she’s shut the door on her past. “It’s easy for people to look at me and say, ‘That terrible thing that happened is over!’ But what they don’t realize is that it’s just life after life. It’s rebuilding after life falls apart, and it’s a never-ending process.” Balancing the love and joy of her present with the pain of her past was the motivation for this book, which McInerny says is less of a sequel and more of a new story. “It stands on its own,” she explains. “If you read the first book, you’ll know some of the characters, but it’s really a story of its own.” As for the party, it’ll be exactly that—a party. “It’s a reading, it’s a party, it’s a Q&A. It’s going to be comfortable and it’s going to be fun.” In addition, at this event you’ll get your copy of the new book a couple of days before the public, making you the envy of your book club. 2 p.m. $35 (includes book); online tickets recommended, visit parkwaytheater.com. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Patrick Strait