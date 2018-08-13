A dog parade, 8 movie screenings, and an art party at Mia: Free things to do this week

Annual Outdoor Summer Movie Series

Brit filmmaker Simon Pegg, the Mr. Bean of the hipster generation, has pumped out some of the funniest and most absurd films of the past couple of decades. While he might be cashing those sweet, sweet Mission Impossible and Star Trek checks these days, the thing he’s best known for are the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. Beginning this Monday and each Monday for the rest of August, you’ll be able to sprawl out on the lawn at Brit’s and enjoy Pegg’s quirky facial expressions and fowl mouth while sipping a Newcastle and jamming some bangers and mash in your gullet. This week Brit’s will be showing Shaun of the Dead, August 20 will be Hot Fuzz, and the finale on August 27 is The World’s End. There’s no cover but bring your blanket and get there early, as the Pegg’s boyish good looks and affinity for ass-kicking are sure to draw plenty of British comedy connoisseurs all month long. 8:30 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. --Patrick Strait

The Birds

Monday, August 13, 8:35 p.m. @ Loring Park

Black Panther

Tuesday, August 14, 8:35 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Handsome Midnight

Alternative rock. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wednesday, August 15, 8:30 p.m. @ Luxton Park

Dog Costume Parade Tiny Diner

Dog Costume Parade

Animal parades are the best parades. This Thursday, anyone with a pet who will tolerate a costume is welcome to march with other friendly pups. Following the adorableness, folks will vote for their favorite get-up. The whole event will help raise money for People & Pets Together, which helps out low-income pet owners. Secondhand Hounds will also be on hand with adoption info and foster dogs. The whole happening is part of Tiny Diner's farmers market, which will include booths hosted by Craft & Vine Picklery, the Longfellow Sopa Company, Northern Fires Pizza, Heirloomista, and others. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Tiny Diner, 1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis; 612-767-3322.

Coco

Thursday, August 16, 8:30 p.m. @ Kenny Park

Still lifes. Beth Dow

Beth Dow: Prediction Error

Pictures lie; photographer Beth Dow will be the first to tell you this. But our brains don’t always give us accurate information, either. When processing new data, we draw from our bank of previous experience. Often, we’re right. But sometimes our brains make what’s called a “prediction error.” Through still-life photographs of fruit and flowers, Dow explores what happens when we can’t quite make sense of what we’re seeing. In her conceptual landscapes, she takes viewers through the Badlands in full color, a departure from previous exhibitions of black-and-white images of formal gardens and rural scenes. In her series “The Valley,” she examines topography through an eerie, almost extraterrestrial lens that will make you question everything you thought you understood about landscape photography. Dow was born in Minneapolis and raised in Brooklyn Park by a photographer father, Ron Dow, who passed away last month. His influence, she says, is scattered throughout this show, which takes place in the same museum where he exhibited in 1967. There will be a public reception on Thursday, August 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Erica Rivera

Also at Mia this Thursday:

Third Thursday: Design Night with AIGA Minnesota

Geek out over fonts, layouts, and design at this installment of Third Thursday. Network with folks working in the local design community, try your hand at font making with Chank Co. and Anne Ulku, check out work by Minneapolis artist and designer Joe Kral, and view “Art from Chicago,” a new collection featuring works from the 1960s through the '80s filled with comic book call outs, out of the box ideas regarding gender and sexuality, and more. The evening will also include panel talks, food trucks, and a cash bar. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

Wonder Woman

You can BYOB at tonight's movie screening. Sandy's Grill and PaniniPinup food trucks will also be stopping by. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. The Commons, Minneapolis, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sounds for Silents Walker Art Center

Sound For Silents: Film + Music

When the Walker Art Center decides to get in on the movies and music in the park scene, usually there’s nary a blockbuster on the schedule. Instead, the museum goes deep, screening films that time forgot -- but shouldn’t. This summer, they’ll once again screen avant-garde oddities from other eras on their grassy lawn. The lineup includes Walter Ruttmann’s abstract animated film series Lichtspiel: Opus I-IV (1921–25), and Berlin: Symphony of a Great City (1927). They’ll also share Charles Sheeler and Paul Strand’s Manhatta (1920-21), and The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918), featuring the work of animation pioneer Winsor McCay. Martin Dosh and the Dosh Quintet will play live tunes to certain selections, and food trucks serving up eats will round out the evening. 8:30 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster

La Danse Fatale

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.