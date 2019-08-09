Irish Fair of Minnesota Patrick McNeil

FRIDAY:

Irish Fair of Minnesota 2019

The weekend long Irish Fair of Minnesota features a vast spectrum of family-friendly activities honoring the rich heritage of the Emerald Isle. Foremost among the attractions is a designated cultural area offering handcrafted displays, interactive workshops, and lively presentations from a variety of storytellers, poets, and historians. Music remains an integral part of the Irish identity, a social facet reinforced by the diverse roster of bands and troubadours, some commanding the stages and others roaming the grounds. With so many melodies filling the air, encompassing everything from folk to punk, dancing is inevitable. The fair delivers with tutorials for attendees and demonstrations by adept practitioners of fleet-footed Irish styles, including improvised Sean-nós dance and precisely choreographed stepdance. Having grown knackered from such a workout, attendees will be glad to find hearty Irish cuisine at the Celtic Kitchen, where tutorials will be given on classic cooking techniques and traditional recipes, with sampling along the way. A wide range of Irish food vendors will also be on hand, not to mention a copious selection of libations to ensure spirited shenanigans for all. Find more info at www.irishfair.com. 3-11 p.m. Aug. 9; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Harriet Island, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. --Brad Richason

Flavorsura Presents: Flooded Out the Basement Party

9 p.m. Aug. 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Twin Town Guitars Music Showcase

Featuring a variety of performances by students of Twin Town Guitars, including Mayor Mayonnaise and the Russian Onions. 4 p.m. Aug. 9; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. every 2nd Fri. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Music & Movies: The Last Starfighter

Live music from Last Import, followed by a film screening. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.



Nova Human

With C.Kostra and the Sparks. 10 p.m. Aug. 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Opening Night Closing Sale

Everything must go, going out of business sale, featuring a sale on art equipment, framing and art materials, office supplies, and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 9-10; Free. Opening Night Framing Services & Gallery, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2325.

Movies in the Park: Wonder Park

8:30 p.m. Langford Park Recreation Center, 30 Langford Park, St. Paul.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Revelers dance at Pizza Luce Block Party in downtown Minneapolis. Patty Grover

SATURDAY:

2019 Pizza Luce Block Party

Outdoor festival featuring food, craft beer from Surly, Indeed, and Bauhaus, and live music by Har Mar Superstar, Dimitry Killstorm & Sean Anonymous, the Lioness, Chastity Brown, Erik Koskinen, Supportive Parents, Green/Blue, and McNasty Brass Band. 12-10 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Pizza Luce Downtown, 119 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-7359.

Dog Days of Summer Street Party

On any given day, Lakes & Legends is a dog-friendly brewhall. This Saturday, however, is especially for the pups, as 14th Street will be closed to traffic for a dog party. Friendly fur babies on leashes will be welcome both inside and out. Canine-related businesses will offer samples and information, and dogs can to shine onstage at a talent show. There’ll be beer for humans to imbibe, as well as food trucks parked outside serving up things like sausages, giant pretzels, ice cream, and subs. Live music will start around 1 p.m. from funk/soul group Mikel Wright & the Wrongs. 12-7 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. --Jessica Armbruster

Makers Market

Featuring unique, handcrafted goods from local makers, vintage wares, food, music, and games. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Style Society, 3147 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-259-8724.

Urban Growler founders are celebrating five years. Image courtesy event organizers

Five Years of Beer For You

It’s been five years since Urban Growler tapped its first keg. At the time, it was the first women-owned brewery in the state. It was also was one of the first taprooms with a full kitchen, one of the first to emphasize brewing with local ingredients, and, yes, one of the first to note the importance of purse hooks at the bar. The beer, of course, is pretty great, too. Flagship brews include the self-proclaimed “lawnmower beer” Cowbell Cream Ale; the Midwest IPA, which won awards at the 2012 Minnesota State Fair; and the Kentucky Uncommon, which adapts bourbon-making techniques for beer. The celebration starts at 11:30 a.m. with three special beer tappings (Berliner Weisse, Rhubarb Bubble Brew, and Peachy Queen Milkshake), followed by more special releases throughout the day (Blue-barb Slushie! Cranberry Beet Cream Ale! Coconut Porter!), and ending with Jalapeno Cream Ale at 9 p.m. Other fun includes local arts and crafts vendors, afternoon DJ sets, and live tunes in the evening from Ross Johnson & Blue Yodel No. 9, followed by Chin Whiskers Band. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. --Loren Green

India Fest 2019

Family friendly festival featuring henna, authentic Indian cuisine, performances from Katha Dance Theatre, Natyakala Dance Academy, and Geetamahatmyam, music, DJ, kids activities, yoga and meditation, raffle drawing, exhibits, and an Indian bazaar. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Cosmosis features sour beer delights. Venn Brewing

Cosmosis: Sour Fest

For roughly a year and a half, Venn Brewing has been pouring a variety of beers at its location along the Hiawatha corridor, building a steady lineup of IPAs, traditional European styles, and fruited sours. This Saturday, the spotlight shines on Venn’s sour Cosmosis series. Sour Fest is the second annual showcase of Venn’s kettle sour series, with eight different options on tap all day long, served in two curated flight options. Try a flight of pomegranate guava sour, mango, pineapple, and triple berry. Or opt for the flight with tart cherry, black cherry, raspberry, and black currant. Don Oishi Kitchen will be parked outside serving hot food. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Aug. 10; Free. Venn Brewing Company, 3550 E. 46th St., Ste. 140, Minneapolis. --Loren Green

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Hampden Park, 993 Hampden Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

International Rugby

Watch Australia vs. New Zealand at 11:30 a.m. and Argentina vs. South Africa around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday; plus England vs. Wales at 8 a.m. Sunday. With $5 beer specials and Bloody Marys. Sat.-Sun. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

3rd Annual Bring Your Old (Outrageous, Original) Bike

Casual rally and ride with fun bikes. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis.

Phaedra Odelle

Lady Arts: More than the Sum of Our Parts

Group show celebrating female creativity. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10. Free. Sunday B. Morning Gallery, 1306 4th St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fiesta Latina 2019

Family friendly community event featuring Latino food, music, dancing, arts and crafts, fitness activities, free health exams, raffles, and prizes. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. CLUES: Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio, 797 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-379-4200.

Night of Joy

With Black Sam Malone and Slights. 10 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Opera on the River

More info at operatunitytheatre.org. 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Lowell Park, 201 Water St., Stillwater; 651-430-8800.

"Plein Air SmackDown IX"

Plein Air SmackDown IX

Featuring "en plein air" work by 25 gallery and guest artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Tiger Maul

With Bosley Jr., Gentleman Speaker, and Shrinking Violets. 9 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Wilder Block Party 2019

Featuring family activities, local food, games, and music. More info at www.wilder.org/blockparty. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Wilder Center, 451 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul; 651-280-2000.



Hidden Figures

Sat., 8:30 p.m. West Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis.

"Limitless Spaces" at MCAD Gallery Oddviz

Limitless Spaces

Group show featuring artists working with 3D scanning, 3D modeling technologies, VR, AR, and interactive digital media. Curated by Zoe Cinel and Shirin Ghoreyshi. Opening reception 1-4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10. Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



J. Dianne Dotson

Author presents her new book, 'Ephemeris: The Questrison Saga: Book Two.' 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Erica West and Dave Moulton

8:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 10; Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

"With the Grain"

With the Grain

Juried exhibition exploring trees in art. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10. Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Mobile Food Pack Event

Packing meals for people in need throughout the world, organized by Feed My Starving Children and Serenity Village Community Church. Ages 5 and up. Registration and give.fmsc.org/serenity. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 10; Free; donations requested. Crystal Community Center, 4800 N. Douglas Drive, Brooklyn Center; 763-985-1052.



Keg and Case Farmers Market

Summer market every Saturday through October 19, featuring a rotating assortment of locally grown produce, flowers, food, art, local products, activities, and entertainment. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, Keg and Case Market, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-756-7739.

SUNDAY:

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Sun., 8:30 p.m. North Mississippi Regional Park, Minneapolis.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Joe Flip and Swanny Rose

1-5 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.



Louie Kemp

Author presents his new memoir, 'Dylan And Me: 50 Years Of Adventures.' 3 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Summer Pops: The Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

Outdoor concert featuring drink specials. 3 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



The Jake Duda Band

All ages. 3-6 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Fulton Brewing Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208.



Village Fest

Featuring live music from John Kadlecik, the Big Wu, and Heatbox, kids carnival with bounce house, dunk tank, petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, and games, and a pig roast with burgers, brats, hot dogs, corn, snow cones, cotton candy, and beverages. 2-9 p.m. Aug. 11; Free. Serenity Village Community Church, 4100 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal; 763-533-3929.