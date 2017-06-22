A coloring book release party (and other artsy things to do this week)

Book Release/Coloring Party for Pollinate Community



Where it’s at: ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Get your creative energy ready for a coloring session at ColorWheel Gallery. New coloring book Pollinate Community is all about how to keep bees and other pollinators healthy. Pages from the book will be on hand for those inclined to color, and there will be other art and gifts by local artists.

Why you should go: If you hadn’t heard, coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Get ready to have some fun, and maybe learn a thing or two about how to promote healthy living for all beings.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

(Courtesy of)

At the Horizon



Where it’s at: Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Jodi Reeb’s exhibition featuring encaustic landscape paintings made with molten beeswax, will be celebrated this week with a closing reception. The pieces explore the horizon line with shapes, textures, and patterns that gesture at landscape while still being abstract.

Why you should go: Reality and illusion mix and intermingle in these paintings. Reeb expresses the transition and change evoked by the horizon using subtle colors and a meditative mood.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

(Miles Phillips, Anthropocene)

Earth Works Public Reception



Where it’s at: Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists from Altered Esthetics ruminate on nature’s force in our lives with a public reception. The show includes work by 16 artists; Katie Hargrave, Teresa Audet, and Miles Phillips are featured.

Why you should go: Altered Esthetics’ location in the lobby of the Southern Theater means you can kill two birds with one stone. See some artwork that reflects on the relationship between humans and nature, and then stay for a performance later in the evening by tap dance choreographer Kaleena Miller in the theater.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

(Marlene Jack)

A Culture of Pots: Exhibition Reception



Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Weisman Art Museum celebrates the 25th anniversary of the St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour, a regional self-guided tour of studios. Over the years the happening, which began in 1993, has showcased thousands of pots by over 60 potters. The Weisman’s exhibition features some of the excellent work to come out of the tour.

Why you should go: If you have never been on this acclaimed tour, this is your chance to see the best of the best in an exhibition setting. Come see pottery as you may not have imagined it before.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. This event is free, but you must register.