A boozy coloring night, last call for the European Market, and other free things to do this week

Christmas Vacation

This week’s holiday flick at Glam Doll is Christmas Vacation, a movie about the anarchy that arises when relatives show up to celebrate the holidays. There will be squirrel attacks, extreme sledding, and police raids! Meanwhile, at Glam Doll, there will be doughnuts, popcorn, nachos, and wine and beer available for purchase. Monday, 7 p.m. Glam Doll Donuts NE, 519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-223-8071.

European Christmas Market 2018

This is the final day of the market. Shop from local makers working in wood, felt, and wool. Try some hearty traditional food (Gulasch! Roasted nuts! Brats! Crepes!), or stay warm with some Gluhwein, a delicious type of mulled wine. Holiday entertainment, movie screenings, choral acts, bonfires, and family fun round out each afternoon. Find the complete schedule at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. 4 to 9 p.m. Monday. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster

Color Me Tipsy

This Tuesday at Town Hall is all about relaxing. Order up a pint or cocktail, and do some coloring in front of a warm fire. Live acoustic music will add to the chill atmosphere. Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cookie House Press

Celebrate the season and check some avid readers off your gift list at Coffee House Press’ annual book party. This book sale includes DJ tunes, paper snowflake crafts, sweets, and cookie recipes to match new book releases. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Coffee House Press, 79 13th Ave. NE, Ste 110, Minneapolis.

Not Your Average Holiday Party

Hosted by WeWork co-working space, this is an office party for those who don’t work from an office (though everyone is welcome). Shop locally made goods from a market that includes Moth Oddities, Cherry Moon Press, and Larissa Loden Jewelry. Make s'mores with friends, do some work at the gift wrapping station, and enjoy a drink. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. WeWork, 1350 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis. It’s free, but RSVP here.