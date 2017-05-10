Stanley’s Beer + Bacon Fest

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

For generations, beer pairings were restricted to peanuts and pretzels. While there will be quite a few people wearing pretzels around their necks this Saturday, Stanley’s party is all about showcasing brew with bacon. The fourth annual Craft Beer + Bacon Fest takes place outside, offering sample cuts from Hormel, Meat Candy, Sentryz Market, and even vegan offerings from Herbivorous Butcher. If you need more bacon on top of that bacon, try some Maddie & Maize bacon popcorn or a few Old Dutch bacon ranch kettle chips. Wash it all down with samples from 40-plus breweries, including AleSmith, Clown Shoes, Lupulin, Fair State, Toppling Goliath, and Finnegans. Live music from ’90s cover band You Oughta Know! will take revelers into the evening. For tickets and more info, visit www.stanleysbarroom.com. 21+. 1 to 5 p.m.; free live music runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. $45/$55 at the door; $15 designated driver. 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529. —Loren Green



WEDNESDAY 5.10

Art 4 Shelter Benefit

Le Meridien Minneapolis

Now in its seventh year, Art 4 Shelter is a free party where revelers can score affordable art while raising funds for a great cause: Simpson Housing Services. Show up at Le Meridien Minneapolis during social hour to enjoy hundreds of anonymous artworks on display. At 7 p.m., patrons can take any piece off the walls they’d like to purchase. Check the back for the signature to see if your piece is by a familiar name or an up-and-comer. All 5" by 7" works are $35 (the cost of one night in the shelter). Bigger works will also be for sale this year, with 8" by 10" pieces priced at $90 and 11" by 14" works setting you back $175. New art will show up on the walls throughout the night, and food and drink round out the evening. Before the big event, you can check out some of the pieces on display at Made Here in downtown Minneapolis or at the Galleria in Edina. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-767-6900. —Jessica Armbruster

Brooks Wheelan

Acme Comedy Co.

Comedian Brooks Wheelan was in the cast of Saturday Night Live during the 2013-14 season before being released from the show. “That’s not the worst thing that happened to me that summer,” he tells an audience, “because in June a man’s ponytail touched my mouth, so that’s what really kept me up at night. Where has that ponytail been and why is it wet?” Wheelan, who was born and raised in Iowa, now lives in New York City. “There are so many rats. I saw a rat run over woman’s foot,” he says. “She screamed, and the rat ran down the gutter. Her husband said, ‘You’re fine, you’re okay. The rat’s gone.’ Then the rat came back out of the gutter as if to say, ‘I say when it’s fine!’” Though he only lasted one season on SNL, Wheelan has kept busy making appearances on HBO’s Girls and Comedy Central’s Half Hour and @Midnight, as well as Adam Devine’s House Party. In 2015, he released his first album, This Is Cool, Right? 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 5.11

Katharina Fritsch: Multiples

Walker Art Center

As the Walker Art Center gears up for the reopening of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in June, German sculptor Katharina Fritsch is preparing to install the garden’s new showstopper — the 23-foot-high, ultramarine-blue rooster Hahn/Cock — just as an exhibition of her work is mounted in the galleries. Everyday objects are infused with mythical relevance as Fritsch radically alters their size, color, or materiality to give them a Jeff Koonsian sense of whimsy (all while eschewing that artist’s commercialism). Spoonbridge and Cherry has finally met its match. There will be a gallery talk by curators Pavel Py and Victoria Sung this Thursday, May 11, at 6 and 6:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through October 15 —Camille LeFevre



Grand Opening Weekend

Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center

St. Paul’s East Side continues its grassroots growth by celebrating the opening of its new Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center this week. A collective of local artists and organizations dedicated to building community through arts and activism, the center focuses on the rapidly blossoming cultural scene in the area, particularly in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Doors open Thursday with a gathering and blessing of community elders. Friday’s events include openings of an exhibition of abstract paintings by Emmanuel Sierra, and “For Directions,” a collaboration between Indigenous Roots and All My Relations Gallery. On Saturday, groups such as Native Pride Dancers, Ina Yukka, Wash your Dome, and Alma Andina will bring exuberant performances honoring life on the East Side. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; noon to midnight Saturday. Free. 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-366-0006. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Josh Wolf

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I like getting out of the house,” Josh Wolf tells an audience. “I have a family now, so it’s always nice to leave.” Recently Wolf noticed his teenage son was stealing booze. “I asked him, ‘Did you know vodka doesn’t freeze?’” His son did not know that. “Do you know water freezes?” The younger Wolf did know that. “Then why is my vodka frozen, dumbass? Why do I have a vodka-sicle in my freezer? We all stole liquor from our parents, but at least I was creative about it.” Wolf used to leave a bottle of apple juice on the family’s back patio for two weeks until the contents fermented. “When I put it back in my dad’s bottle, it would smell like whiskey. To this day my dad’s like, ‘I can’t drink that whiskey. It gives me the runs.’” As for his own son, Wolf sat down and had a few beers with him. “Look, we’re like gentlemen and we’re safe,” he told his son, “because the first lesson is you don’t drink and drive. I got him shitfaced.” His son eventually passed out, he tells the crowd. “I shaved one of his eyebrows and drew a dick on his cheek, because you never pass out first.” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $15-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson





FRIDAY 5.12

Bears and Stuff

Gallery 122 At Hang It

With over 20 years of music-making and 13 albums to his credit, Mason Jennings is one of the most recognizable voices on the Minnesota music scene. His latest creative endeavor, however, is visual, not sonic. In his debut exhibition, “Bears and Stuff,” Jennings shares a series of large-scale, black-and-white paintings on canvas. The simple, stripped-down depictions of animals and people began as little ink drawings quickly crafted on scrap paper, envelopes, and grocery lists. Joining Jennings in this show is his close friend and fellow musician Benson Ramsey of the Pines. Ramsey is known for songs that evoke the beauty of the natural world, so it’s no surprise that his photography portfolio focuses on stark landscapes captured during daily nature walks. Though Ramsey has shared his work previously on social media and photographed Jennings for the album covers for Always Been (2013) and Wild Dark Metal (2016), this is his first public show as well. Both Jennings and Ramsey are newcomers to their mediums, and bring a beginner’s perspective and subtle playfulness to their art-making. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12. Free. 122 Eighth St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222. Through July 8 —Erica Rivera

Red Velvet

The Southern Theater

While the casting of a black man as Shakespeare’s tragic Moor now seems a given, the toxic influence of racism long made such an option verboten. Only after Edmund Kean, the widely revered actor cast in the role at London’s Theatre Royal, fell ill was the offer extended to Ira Aldridge. He was the first African-American actor to portray Othello on a major stage. With racial tensions already running high due to passage of the U.K.’s 1833 Slavery Abolition Act, many feared the production could set off a full-blown riot. These circumstances form the basis of contemporary playwright Lolita Chakrabarti’s Red Velvet. Produced by Walking Shadow Theatre Company, the work pits the era’s social prejudices against an actor’s determination to imbue a venerated role with his own hard-won authenticity. Lending dramatic gravitas to the part of Aldridge is JuCoby Johnston, the skilled actor most recently featured in Theater Latté Da’s Six Degrees of Separation. Directed by Amy Rummenie, Red Velvet looks to a historic event while remaining mindful of the timeless need to challenge racial bigotry wherever it should arise. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 25; 2 p.m. Sundays. $24. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through May 28 —Brad Richason



SATURDAY 5.13

Golden Girls Bar Crawl

Various locations

Golden Girls was a hit TV show in the 1980s and early ’90s. Yet over two decades later, its legacy lives on. People binge watch it online, we still adore Betty White, and we hope for the type of friendship the show celebrated. The Golden Girls Bar Crawl is all about that camaraderie. It’s also about breaking a Guinness World Record... with friendship. This Saturday, folks will gather at the Pourhouse (10 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis) dressed as their favorite gal — be it serious and surly Dorothy, innocent and sweet Rose, horny and fiery Blanche, or wickedly humorous Sophia — in hopes of making history as the largest gathering of people dressed as a Golden Girl under one roof. From there, friends will take to the streets in four waves, each with their own bar route, which includes stops at the Saloon, 7th St. Entry, Chambers Hotel, and the Union Rooftop. There will be fun to be had at each location, including karaoke sessions, drag performances, DJ sets, and trivia. Outfront Minnesota will receive 10 percent of the bar sales from each venue during the crawl. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com. 21+. 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. $20-$40. —Jessica Armbruster

Pints and Pups 2017

Boom Island Brewing Company

This weekend, you don’t have to leave your best friend at home when you go out for a beer, as fur babies and their humans will convene for a day-long interspecies happy hour. Grab the leash, as pups with good table manners are welcome at Boom Island Brewery. Costumes are encouraged, so if your buddy feels like getting fancy, you may end up winning a prize. A food truck offering Caribbean treats will be parked nearby, and a portion of the proceeds from brew sales will go toward a ton of good dog organizations: Save-A-Bull Rescue, Twin Cities Pet Rescue, Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue, and Minnesota Sheltie Rescue. 1 to 9 p.m. Free. 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635. —Jessica Armbruster



Strange City Night Market

Modist Brewing Co.

This weekend, A Conspiracy of Strange Girls is teaming up with Modist in the North Loop for another night of lady-driven weirdness that will go until witching hour. The makers and artisans mart will be a delightful cabinet of curiosities to explore. Check out vegan lotion bars shaped like tombstones, ethereal crystal pendants, bad-ass bondage-inspired leatherwear, and cheeky coffee mugs that say “Butt.” Sample botanical tinctures while sipping beer, and get your pic taken at the tintype photobooth. Live music will be provided by the Dumpy Jug Bumpers and Melissa Boric, with DJ sets by Mother T. Rosa and Devata Daun. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery

Guthrie Theater

Mu Performing Arts’ latest presentation is a wickedly witty satire within a satire, the irreverently titled Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery. Written by contemporary Asian American playwright Lloyd Suh, the work is a spoof of hoary detective tales, such as those starring the titular Charlie Chan. These stories featured Asian caricatures, made even more egregious by the casting of white actors in yellowface. Though this racist practice is rewardingly mocked in Suh’s work, the ambitiously twisted narrative doesn’t settle for easy conclusions. Set in 1967, the piece follows Frank, a dismayed hippie who hopes to create a revolutionary play that will restore an authentic cultural identity to Asian Americans. Unfortunately for Frank, the exact constitution of that identity proves even harder to resolve than his own dizzying murder mystery. First previewed in 2016 as part of the New Eyes Festival, this wildly entertaining yet cerebral presentation at the Guthrie’s Dowling Studio suggests that the shapeshifting nature of ethnic identity will always thwart categorization. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 1 or 7 p.m. on Sundays. Check online for a full list of performance times. $9. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through May 28 —Brad Richason



15 Year Anniversary Show

Rosalux Gallery

After quite a history, Rosalux celebrates its staying power — and the multitudes of artists it has nurtured for the past 15 years — with a show that introduces emerging art makers while also honoring those established artists in our midst who continue to awe and inspire. That includes Shawn McNulty, creator of heavily slathered abstractions that beckon you to sink into their depths; Laura Stack, who merges scientific investigation and color innovation in her amorphous pieces; and Rebecca Krinke, maker of the fairy-tale feather bed series. Kim Tschida Petter’s letterpress ink and watercolor prints are swoon-worthy. Meanwhile, whimsical works by Jennifer Davis and Amy Rice, plus Dan Buettner’s wickedly humorous pieces, engage your brain — and your smile. And this is all just the tip of the iceberg. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through May 28 —Camille LeFevre



MONDAY 5.15

Housequake 2017

Fulton Taproom

Literary-themed fortune telling, real-time poetry, and Fulton beer are just some of the delights waiting for you at Housequake. Your entry fee of $25 gets you a pint of brew (you get to keep the glass) and a print from Printerette. Lisa Marie Brimmer, Paula Cisewski, Roy Guzmán, Greg Hewett, and others will be on hand creating personalized poetry just for you, while the folks from Printerette will demonstrate their whimsical style with live letterpressing. It’s all a chance to support the local Coffee House Press, an organization internationally known for its publications of fiction, essays, poetry, and other forms not so easily categorized. Find tickets at www.eventbrite.com. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $25. 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208. —Sheila Regan

TUESDAY 5.16

Heid E. Erdrich

The Loft Literary Center

Heid E. Erdrich’s new book, Curator of Ephemera at the New Museum for Archaic Media, contains intricate poems that touch on art, politics, indigenous experiences, the environment, and problematic relationships. She weaves complex ideas into vivid, sometimes astonishing imagery imbued with an emotional longing and vulnerability. In addition to poetry, there’s mix-tape compilations, artist statements coyly commenting on the white gaze in the Western art world, and didactics, like what you would see next to a piece of art in a museum. It’s all an engaging and playful deconstruction of culture. This Tuesday at the Loft, Erdrich will read from her book, and share some of her “poemeos,” short films and animations she made with other artists using poems from the collection. 7 p.m. Free. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 612-215-2575. —Sheila Regan