Resting on 7.2 acres with 700 feet of Lake Minnetonka shoreline, the fully restored mansion at 3350 Fox St. in Orono can be yours for $14.5 million.

"I’ve been selling real estate on Lake Minnetonka for 11 years, and I’ve never seen a home like this," says Cindy Redmond, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Burnet. "[It's] the most unique property right now on the market; it has been completely renovated top-to-bottom, so it has that old-world charm, but it’s really current on the inside."

Originally built in 1920, the property boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms over 15,858 square feet (including a 506-square-foot master suite), plus a game room, theater room, gym, pool, seven-car garage, and Gatsby-caliber gardens.

Current owner Nancy Bigos purchased the mansion for $4.6 million in 2010, according to county records. She's since totally overhauled it, including the additions of 5,800 square feet of living space, the pool, and the pool house. Because of the extensive renovations, the city of Orono actually considers the home a newer construction, Redmond says.

"These older homes, a lot them are past the point of no return; the Pillsbury mansion is coming down, and a lot of historians are disappointed," she says. "Nancy worked with the original architecture of the home to restore it -- it was a work of love for Nancy, a complete work of art."

Moving homes at this elite price point is tricky, but Redmond has already heard "rumblings."

"The difference in buying a home like Nancy’s, is all of the work is done," she adds. "Turn the key, and the home is good for decades -- centuries! -- to come. You have the best built home on the lake."

For some context, only two other Minnesota homes are currently listed for $10 million-plus, both of which also sit on Minnetonka: Deephaven's $15.8 million Bella Vista estate and the $12.2 bargain at 310 Ferndale Rd. in Wayzata.

Click here to see drone footage of how much more fabulous your lumpen lifestyle would be at 3350 Fox St., provided you can swing the $114,232 annual tax bill.

Let's take a photo tour, courtesy of Spacecrafting.



