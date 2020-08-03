8 things that ONLY people from Minnesota say

Outsiders don’t always understand us, and sometimes they make fun of our distinctive speech patterns. But how we talk is a big part of what makes Minnesotans special.

Here are eight things that no one from New York, Texas, or even Wisconsin would ever say. No matter where you are on this crazy planet of ours, if you hear somebody say these things, you’ll know they’re a Minnesotan, through and through.

If you’re from Minnesota, just try to read through this list without nodding your head and saying “Ha ha, that is so me!”

1. “I’m from Minnesota.”

2. “Our state bird is the loon.”

3. "I live in America's 12th largest state."

4. “I grew up in Eden Prairie.”

5. “Oh, you’re from Minnesota? Me too.”

6. “I’m from the same state as Prince.”

7. “I live here now, but I’m originally from Minnesota.”

8. “Good afternoon. I’m Vice President Walter Mondale.”