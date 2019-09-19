7 must-see events at Fashion Week MN

Here are seven events you can’t miss this season.

Time After Time Fashion Week MN; Madeline Elli

Saturday, September 21



Time After Time

If your closet is more vintage than new, you’ll want to check out Time After Time, which showcases how vintage looks influence modern designs, and how shopping second hand is more sustainable than opting for new. The brunch-adjacent event is being put on by vintage-loving pros Rose and Bull, aka Lizann Villatoro and Jalyn Rose. The Riveter, 4388 France Ave. S., Edina. Noon to 2 p.m. Find tickets here.

Sunday, September 22



Slay by SAATH: A Body Positive Fashion and Dance Show

Fashion should be fun, and if you love bright colors, fun music, and traditional South Asian style with a Minnesota twist, the Slay by SAATH show should be on your calendar. The event highlights South Asian and POC designers in the Twin Cities, and promises to be diverse and body-positive. Lumber Exchange, 10 S. Fifth St., #300, Minneapolis. 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP here.

FashionABLE Fashion Week MN; Madeline Elli

Monday, September 23



FashionABLE at Rosedale Mall

Accessibility and diversity are key tenets of FWMN’s mission, and the FashionABLE show at Rosedale Mall is the perfect example of this. The event aims to raise awareness for Best Buddies MN, a nonprofit that supports the disability community, and will feature models with disabilities on the runway. Rosedale Center, 1595 Minnesota 36, Roseville. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. Find tickets here.

Wednesday, September 25



IAMMOODY Presents the 3rd Annual Black Party and Fashion Show

Head to Martinpatrick3 in the North Loop for the Black Party and Fashion Show, presented by local fashion icon Richard Moody. The event will feature a diverse group of models. Martinpatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Ramadhan Designs Fashion Week MN; Madeline Elli

Thursday, September 26



Warm Winter Nights in Finfine

Get cozy with Ramadhan Designs at this event featuring pieces inspired by the designer’s East African culture. The event also includes art, a performance by the Oromo Youth Association MN, and henna applications. Holden Room, 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis. 6 to 9 p.m. Find tickets here.

Friday, September 27





I AM MPLS!

The I AM MPLS! event is back after a few years of hiatus, complete with a runway show featuring local movers and shakers dressed in looks from local boutiques and designers. (Full disclosure: I was in one of the shows a few years ago!) Head to I AM MPLS! if you desire an evening of connection, networking, music, snacks, cool people, and philanthropy. This year, they’re donating 100% of the proceeds to local nonprofit Still Kickin. WeWork North Loop, 729 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis. 6 to 10 p.m. Find tickets here.

Saturday, September 28



Sneak Pleats: When Folding Meets Millinery

Nerd out at this event presented by local milliner Karen Morris, who will showcase her A/W 2019 collection of hats and educate guests on the art of pleats. Learn about their roots in origami, how they’ve been used by designers like Issey Miyake, and how Morris brings them to life in her own designs. Modernwell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd., Minneapolis. 4 to 6 p.m. Find tickets here.