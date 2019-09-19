7 must-see events at Fashion Week MN
The Twin Cities have always been a hotbed of fashion inspiration, design talent, and creativity. Over the past few years, Fashion Week MN has discovered how to share that with the public in a way that feels immersive, personal, and relatable.
Fashion Week MN isn’t about “look but don’t touch” runway shows or expensive couture, Instead, it aims to foster connections between designers, retailers, shoppers, and local businesses. This fall’s slate of events looks to be more of the same -- and that’s a good thing!
Here are seven events you can’t miss this season.
Saturday, September 21
Time After Time
If your closet is more vintage than new, you’ll want to check out Time After Time, which showcases how vintage looks influence modern designs, and how shopping second hand is more sustainable than opting for new. The brunch-adjacent event is being put on by vintage-loving pros Rose and Bull, aka Lizann Villatoro and Jalyn Rose. The Riveter, 4388 France Ave. S., Edina. Noon to 2 p.m. Find tickets here.
Sunday, September 22
Slay by SAATH: A Body Positive Fashion and Dance Show
Fashion should be fun, and if you love bright colors, fun music, and traditional South Asian style with a Minnesota twist, the Slay by SAATH show should be on your calendar. The event highlights South Asian and POC designers in the Twin Cities, and promises to be diverse and body-positive. Lumber Exchange, 10 S. Fifth St., #300, Minneapolis. 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP here.
Monday, September 23
FashionABLE at Rosedale Mall
Accessibility and diversity are key tenets of FWMN’s mission, and the FashionABLE show at Rosedale Mall is the perfect example of this. The event aims to raise awareness for Best Buddies MN, a nonprofit that supports the disability community, and will feature models with disabilities on the runway. Rosedale Center, 1595 Minnesota 36, Roseville. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. Find tickets here.
Wednesday, September 25
IAMMOODY Presents the 3rd Annual Black Party and Fashion Show
Head to Martinpatrick3 in the North Loop for the Black Party and Fashion Show, presented by local fashion icon Richard Moody. The event will feature a diverse group of models. Martinpatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.
Thursday, September 26
Warm Winter Nights in Finfine
Get cozy with Ramadhan Designs at this event featuring pieces inspired by the designer’s East African culture. The event also includes art, a performance by the Oromo Youth Association MN, and henna applications. Holden Room, 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis. 6 to 9 p.m. Find tickets here.
Friday, September 27
I AM MPLS!
The I AM MPLS! event is back after a few years of hiatus, complete with a runway show featuring local movers and shakers dressed in looks from local boutiques and designers. (Full disclosure: I was in one of the shows a few years ago!) Head to I AM MPLS! if you desire an evening of connection, networking, music, snacks, cool people, and philanthropy. This year, they’re donating 100% of the proceeds to local nonprofit Still Kickin. WeWork North Loop, 729 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis. 6 to 10 p.m. Find tickets here.
Saturday, September 28
Sneak Pleats: When Folding Meets Millinery
Nerd out at this event presented by local milliner Karen Morris, who will showcase her A/W 2019 collection of hats and educate guests on the art of pleats. Learn about their roots in origami, how they’ve been used by designers like Issey Miyake, and how Morris brings them to life in her own designs. Modernwell, 2909 Wayzata Blvd., Minneapolis. 4 to 6 p.m. Find tickets here.