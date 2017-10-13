Folks take in art inside the studio of Jamie and Liz Lang at Carleton Artist Lofts. Isaac Fromm

FRIDAY:

Fall 2017 St. Paul Art Crawl

This weekend, artists will open the doors to their lofts, galleries, and studios to showcase their work at the semi-annual Saint Paul Art Crawl. Over 400 artists will be participating in 30-plus buildings. While things are concentrated in Lowertown, happenings can also be found along Raymond Avenue, University Avenue, West Seventh Street, and downtown. The Schmidt Artists Lofts will have live music and demonstrations, plus knit goods, pottery, paintings, and more. The Lowertown Lofts Artists Collective will host fire dancers and flash-mob violin performances. Carleton Artist Lofts will offer free massages and artwork from the late Chris Cornell; meanwhile Interact Center will have ice cream treats. Download a free ride pass from MetroTransit and head into the neighborhoods to explore. For more info and locations, visit www.saintpaulartcrawl.org. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13; 12-8 p.m. Oct. 14; 12-5 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative, 255 E. Kellog Blvd., St. Paul.

Terminally Ill Metal Fest II: Night One

Featuring Endless Reign, King Tyrus, Oppress the Tyrant, Murder in the House of God, AntiChristSocial. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

2003ub313, the tender years

9 p.m.; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Creep

Group show celebrating Friday the 13th. 5-11 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.

Studio Grand Opening & Vintage for All

Featuring queer-friendly and body-positive contemporary tailoring, vintage wares, music by DJ Babywrist of Daddy MPLS, prints by Fiona Avocado Art, prizes, treats. 6-9 p.m. The Fashion Ration, 2637 27th Ave. S., the Ivy Building, Minneapolis.

AFTOUTAYI Haitian Cultural Festival 2017

Featuring dancing, music, food, friendly soccer game, community gatherings, and lectures. Tickets, lineup, and more info at www.afoutayidmaco.com/festival-2017. Daily from Oct. 8-14; Free; some events are ticketed. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-366-0006.

LK Hanson and Nick Minenko

New paintings, drawings, and prints. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 13. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.

Co-working at the We Work, one of the spaces opening up to all for Twin Cities Startup Week. FB

Twin Cities Startup Week

This week, makers, indie business owners, freelancers, creatives, and the otherwise self-employed will come together for the annual Twin Cities Startup Week. This massive event features over 100 events -- such as networking parties, idea-sharing sessions, workshops, talks, and demonstrations -- covering industries such as health care, agriculture, visual arts, and retail. Whether you're looking for legal advice, a business partner, or a mentor, you'll probably find it here. Some highlights on the schedule include a women in business pitch session, free workouts at Alchemy and other gyms, a drone racing competition at Bauhaus Brew Labs, and a cocktail party in the Northeast food district. While some events have cover charges, and a festival pass will set you back $25, many events are free; you simply need to sign up on the event webpage, twincitiesstartupweek.com, to reserve a space. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 9-15; Many event are free; check online for cover charge. COCO-Uptown, 1010 Lake St. W., Ste. 100, Minneapolis; 612-345-4201.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

(an)Other (to)Gether

New installation by Mara Zoltners and Eddie Wong. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 13. Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Mentor/Protegee Showcase

Group show. Public reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 13. Free. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.



Ross William Perry

9 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Jonny Kelson

Deep Cuts

Oil portraits by Jonny Kelson. There will be an artists’ reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 13. 3-8 p.m. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.



Afton Alps Family Fall Fair and Slopeside Swap

Featuring ski and snowboard swaps, equipment upgrades, new and used winter sports items, chair lift rides, hayrides, bouncy house, food truck, refreshments, and live music. Check website for full schedule of events. Every Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 6-15; Free. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.



An Evening of Fine Wine and Fine Books

Featuring work by local and international book artists, and samples of wines and cheeses. RSVP and more info at www.eventbrite.com/o/minnesota-center-for-book-arts-11381209665. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13; Free; RSVP suggested. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

I-Con-Artist

New work by Cody Henrichs. Artist talk and opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 13. Free. Denler Art Gallery at Northwestern College, 3003 Snelling Avenue N., Roseville; 651-286-7560.

BLCA October Reading Series

Featuring local authors Dallas Crow and Zoë Bird. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Mississippi Library, 410 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley; 763-324-1560.



Beyond the Surface

Work by Deborah Foutch, Annie Hejny, and Steve McLoon. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 13. Free. Paul Whitney Larson Art Gallery, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 612-625-0214.



Family Fest Concert

Featuring the Symphony Orchestra, Mac Jazz big band, choirs, and African Music Ensemble. 8 p.m. Daily from Oct. 13-14; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Lush Country

8 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



The Marine Corps Band New Orleans In Concert

7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Vinyasa: Connecting Global Textiles and Sustainable Design

Fashions by St. Kate's professor Anupama Pasricha. Artist talk 11:45 a.m. Fri., Oct. 13. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

SATURDAY:

Indeed Brewing Hullabaloo 2017

Live music from Bruise Violet, What Tyrants, Dosh, and Solid Gold; seasonal beers; burgers from Blue Door Pub and German-style baked goods from Aki’s BreadHaus; crafts for kids on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefit the brewery’s charitable program, Indeed We Can. Bring cash. All ages. 12-11 p.m. Oct. 14; 12-8 p.m. Oct. 15; Free; $1 drink wristband. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.



MN Made Beer Fest

Featuring free beer, coffee, lawn games, and local vendors. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Alchemy - North Loop, 246 9th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-444-6287.

Honeydick, Jaysocreative, Ally Mattson

9 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Terminally Ill Metal Fest II: Night Two

Featuring Solace in Murder, Towering Abomination, Moloch, Common Choir, A Dream Set Fire.Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Twin Cities Book Festival

While fall is partly about harvests and Oktoberfests, it’s also book-release season. At the annual Twin Cities Book Festival you can pick up items on your reading list, shop for holiday gifts, and meet with authors of every writing style and genre. Highlights from the generous schedule of readings include Daniel Handler, whose sex-fueled All the Dirty Parts revels in the world of a teen horndog; Alex Lemon, who has returned with a dark new memoir chronicling his health struggles and reflecting on haunting moments from his childhood; and Sen. Al Franken, who will be talking politics with his signature sharp wit. Duluth publisher Holy Cow! will be turning 40 with a birthday party and a reading from its literary all-stars, and teens and kids can find fun things to do and see in special sections just for them. Things kick off Friday night with an opening reception featuring appetizers, drinks, and an author talk with John Freeman, Claire Vaye Watkins, and Lawrence Joseph (admission is $25 for the party, but it’s free to attend the author talk). The big free festival we know and love is all day on Saturday. More info can be found at www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Brew N Stew

Festival presented by the HPDL Community Association featuring stew competition from local food trucks, local artists and craftspeople, and live music by Night Moves, Mixed Blood Majority, Buildings, Catbath, Black Market Brass, Red Daughters, Lunch Duchess, and Engineer Paul. More info at www.facebook.com/events/1823102974373030. 11 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Chicago and Minnehaha Parkway, 5100 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-548-4735.

Hopkins Open Streets

Featuring beer, yoga, puppies, live music, open houses, games, and more as Mainstreet closes to motorized vehicles. Noon. Mainstreet, between Seventh and 13th Avenues, Hopkins.

Unique Minneapolis

Featuring over 60 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free, but RSVP here: www.uniquemarkets.com/attend-unique-mpls. Minneapolis Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B.

Cassette Store Day

Tapes for $1. Noon to 8 p.m. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Big George Jackson

9 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Confluence: Alden Jaakola

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.

Nicole Houff, Aaron Wittkamper, and Philip Noyed

Photographs, paintings, and geometric illuminations. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14, with music by Hope Dunbar. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.

Glastoberfest

Featuring demonstrations, meeting with artists, and viewing of their work. 2-8 p.m. Oct. 14; 12-6 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. MPLS Glass, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 763-232-2622.



If I Ran the Zoo

Featuring Dr. Seuss' 'Collection of Unorthodox Taxidermy.' Opening reception 2-7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14. Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.



Midstream

Paintings by Audrey Phillips. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14. 4 p.m. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, meats, and cheeses, with prepared foods, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 6-Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Midtown Farmers' Market, 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Monica Sheets: Collectively We Support Your Autonomy

Large-scale installation. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14. Free. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 20-Oct. 21; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Omar Abdulkarim Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Prior Affair Art and Craft Fair

Featuring local crafters, artists, performers, and musicians, with a gallery featuring work by local artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Oct. 14-15; Free. Minnesota Tool Library, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-644-1882.



Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts

With the Lowland Lakers and the Last Jackson. 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Spring Book Sale

Gently used books, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, and magazines for sale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul; 651-554-6800.



ToshoCon

Anime convention featuring cosplay costume making and contest, Pokemon photo booth, arts and crafts, manga lounges, and gaming, with complimentary Japanese snacks and refreshments. For more info, visit sppl.org/toshocon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-3861.



Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan

Author and illustrator present their new book, 'The Missing Mola Lisa: Case #1.' 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.



SUNDAY:

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.



Victorian-to-Steampunk Costume Party

Courtyard costume party celebrating the library's 100th birthday, with lawn games, trivia, costume crafts, lemonade, and cupcakes. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-266-7000.



Queen Mab

World premiere. Folk/trance. 5 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Fat Animal, Holiday Heart, Zozotek, Shadow Party

Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

A Celebration of Pablo Neruda -- Reading & Open Mic

Featuring Greg Watson and various local poets. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Century Jazz Ensemble

4 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. from Feb. 12; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Northeast Winter Market

Presented by Minneapolis Northeast Farmers Market. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Every 3rd Sun.; Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts

7 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.



Stephanie Lee Allensworth

Launch party for author's new book, 'Mister Hamster's Rescue,' with complimentary appetizers and prize drawings. 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 15; Free. Crave - West End, 1603 W. End Blvd., Minneapolis; 952-933-6500.



Sunday School

Stand up comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Every 3rd Sun.; Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.



NorthStar Watermedia National Juried Exhibition

Group show featuring artists from 16 states. Public reception and awards ceremony 2-4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 15. Daily from Oct. 2-31; Free. Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive, Blaine; 763-784-6700.